Rotary Club of Gig Harbor members aim to beautify a city gateway while creating habitat for the birds and the bees. On Saturday, Feb. 4, Rotarians and helpers plan to plant 172 trees and shrubs in the 3-acre field ringed by the westbound Wollochet Drive onramp to Highway 16. They’ll be advancing a project that began eight years ago with a mow.

GIG HARBOR, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO