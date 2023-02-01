Rep. LaHood: There should be adequate punishment for mishandling classified documents
U.S. Congressman Darin LaHood (R-IL 16) joins John Williams to talk about introducing legislation along with his colleague Mike Quigley (D-IL-05) to implement stronger enforcement for mishandling of classified documents.
