Rep. LaHood: There should be adequate punishment for mishandling classified documents

By Pete Zimmerman
 3 days ago

U.S. Congressman Darin LaHood (R-IL 16) joins John Williams to talk about introducing legislation along with his colleague Mike Quigley (D-IL-05) to implement stronger enforcement for mishandling of classified documents.

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

