Related
Lakers Rumors: Insider Proposes 4-Player Trade To Get Kyrie Irving To Los Angeles
Would the Nets be amenable to this return package?
ESPN Pieces Two Jae Crowder Trades for Suns to Execute
ESPN ran six big trades they would like to see happen prior to the NBA Trade Deadline. Phoenix Suns power forward Jae Crowder was involved in two of them.
Charles Barkley Was "Shocked" By 1 All-Star Snub
Charles Barkley wasn't happy that New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson got snubbed from the All-Star Game. Brunson has averaged over 22 points and six rebounds per game this season but for some reason, those numbers weren't enough to get him to the All-Star Game. "I'm kind of shocked Jalen ...
Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade?
Derek Carr will likely be traded or released by the Las Vegas Raiders in the coming days, and a new team has reportedly entered the mix for the veteran quarterback. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on Friday that NFL scouts and executives at the Senior Bowl in Alabama were “buzzing” about the New Orleans Saints as... The post Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Report: Knicks interested in Malik Beasley, Reggie Bullock interest not unanimous
The New York Knicks are heavily linked to Toronto Raptors’ two-way wingman O.G. Anunoby. It appears he’s high on their list of trade deadline targets, with multiple reports citing they are willing to offer multiple first-round picks. But they also have other options in case it doesn’t pan...
Lakers Rumors: Insider Predicts LA Trades Patrick Beverley And A Pick For Top Player On The Market
Could the Pat Bev Experience finally, mercifully be coming to a close?
Celtics Reportedly Interested in Reunion With Former Fan Favorite Through Trade
The Boston Celtics may have a reunion shortly. Boston reportedly is interested in a trade for former Celtics and current Utah Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk, according to HeavyOnSports' Steve Bulpett. "A source close to the Heat tells Heavy Sports the club is interested in a reunion with Kelly ...
Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team
After less than eight months together, the Dallas Mavericks may be giving one player his walking papers. Morten Stig Jensen of Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday that Mavs big man Christian Wood may no longer be on the team past the trade deadline. Jensen said that he will be surprised if Wood is still on... The post Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Cavs Notes: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Trade Talk
“That’s just who he is,” Mitchell told reporters. “We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. “There’s no place for that in the game. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn’t new.”
Top NBA reporter reveals 4 biggest trade candidates at deadline
There could be some former All-Stars and Finals run contributors who are on the move at this year’s NBA trade deadline. Appearing this week on “Up & Adams,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania, one of the go-to reporters for NBA news, revealed the four biggest candidates for trade ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. Charania named... The post Top NBA reporter reveals 4 biggest trade candidates at deadline appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Altercation Stories Cavs’ Win vs. Ja Morant’s Grizzlies
During the Thursday night NBA slate, the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 128-113. The emerging storyline wasn’t about the game’s outcome or a particular moment relating to basketball. Instead, Donovan Mitchell retaliating for Dillon Brooks striking him in the groin is what will steal headlines. “That’s just...
Knicks, Jazz discussing blockbuster trade involving multiple players, draft picks
The Knicks and Jazz have engaged in some exploratory conversations about a possible trade that would send wing Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt to New York, reports Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. According to Scotto, the proposed deal would see Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin and draft capital going to Utah.
Warriors’ best trade offer for Kevin Durant after Kyrie Irving’s Nets trade request
Remember this summer, in the euphoric afterglow of a remarkable fourth championship in eight seasons, when it seemed like there was a realistic if slight chance that Kevin Durant would return to the Golden State Warriors? It’s time to fire up the trade machine again, Dub Nation. Just don’t expect for those season-saving dreams to […] The post Warriors’ best trade offer for Kevin Durant after Kyrie Irving’s Nets trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Portland Trail Blazers intend to be trade deadline buyers; 3 possible targets
Like many teams in the Western Conference, the Portland Trail Blazers have flashed signs of being a playoff contender, but
Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Mavs Linked
With just a week to go until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, things have been relatively quiet around the league. There have been some rumors about teams seeking out upgrades, but no real movement has yet occurred on the trade front. This deadline is lacking star power in large part...
Nets’ Kyrie Irving Sits Out Amid Trade Rumors; Lakers, Mavs, Suns Linked
The Brooklyn Nets announced Thursday that guard Kyrie Irving won’t play in Saturday’s game against the Washington Wizards due to right calf pain. He has emerged as the central focus of the latest NBA trade rumors. Sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Irving told the Nets Friday that...
Report: Jazz & Knicks Having 'Conversations' on Multi-Player Trade
The rumors don’t take a day off when it comes to the Utah Jazz.
Lakers: 2 Pelicans Trades To Upgrade Los Angeles
A blockbuster and a more marginal deal.
Magic Johnson weighs in on potential Kyrie Irving trade
The Los Angeles Lakers were immediately linked to a Kyrie Irving move after news broke of his trade demand, and one legendary Laker is fully on board. Magic Johnson tweeted his reaction to Irving’s trade request, and he made it clear he would “love” to see the Brooklyn Nets guard playing for the Lakers. Personally,... The post Magic Johnson weighs in on potential Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
This Raptors-Thunder Trade Sends Pascal Siakam To Oklahoma City
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been one of the top surprises in the NBA this season. With a 24-27 record, they still rank 13th in the Western Conference, but are just one game out from the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having an All-NBA caliber...
