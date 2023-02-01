ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

The Spun

Charles Barkley Was "Shocked" By 1 All-Star Snub

Charles Barkley wasn't happy that New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson got snubbed from the All-Star Game. Brunson has averaged over 22 points and six rebounds per game this season but for some reason, those numbers weren't enough to get him to the All-Star Game. "I'm kind of shocked Jalen ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade?

Derek Carr will likely be traded or released by the Las Vegas Raiders in the coming days, and a new team has reportedly entered the mix for the veteran quarterback. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on Friday that NFL scouts and executives at the Senior Bowl in Alabama were “buzzing” about the New Orleans Saints as... The post Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

Report: Knicks interested in Malik Beasley, Reggie Bullock interest not unanimous

The New York Knicks are heavily linked to Toronto Raptors’ two-way wingman O.G. Anunoby. It appears he’s high on their list of trade deadline targets, with multiple reports citing they are willing to offer multiple first-round picks. But they also have other options in case it doesn’t pan...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team

After less than eight months together, the Dallas Mavericks may be giving one player his walking papers. Morten Stig Jensen of Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday that Mavs big man Christian Wood may no longer be on the team past the trade deadline. Jensen said that he will be surprised if Wood is still on... The post Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cavs Notes: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Trade Talk

“That’s just who he is,” Mitchell told reporters. “We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. “There’s no place for that in the game. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn’t new.”
Larry Brown Sports

Top NBA reporter reveals 4 biggest trade candidates at deadline

There could be some former All-Stars and Finals run contributors who are on the move at this year’s NBA trade deadline. Appearing this week on “Up & Adams,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania, one of the go-to reporters for NBA news, revealed the four biggest candidates for trade ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. Charania named... The post Top NBA reporter reveals 4 biggest trade candidates at deadline appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBA Analysis Network

Altercation Stories Cavs’ Win vs. Ja Morant’s Grizzlies

During the Thursday night NBA slate, the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 128-113. The emerging storyline wasn’t about the game’s outcome or a particular moment relating to basketball. Instead, Donovan Mitchell retaliating for Dillon Brooks striking him in the groin is what will steal headlines. “That’s just...
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ best trade offer for Kevin Durant after Kyrie Irving’s Nets trade request

Remember this summer, in the euphoric afterglow of a remarkable fourth championship in eight seasons, when it seemed like there was a realistic if slight chance that Kevin Durant would return to the Golden State Warriors? It’s time to fire up the trade machine again, Dub Nation. Just don’t expect for those season-saving dreams to […] The post Warriors’ best trade offer for Kevin Durant after Kyrie Irving’s Nets trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Magic Johnson weighs in on potential Kyrie Irving trade

The Los Angeles Lakers were immediately linked to a Kyrie Irving move after news broke of his trade demand, and one legendary Laker is fully on board. Magic Johnson tweeted his reaction to Irving’s trade request, and he made it clear he would “love” to see the Brooklyn Nets guard playing for the Lakers. Personally,... The post Magic Johnson weighs in on potential Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

