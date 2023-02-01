ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics, live stream, channel, time, how to watch NBA this season

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LD1rU_0kZTtUG200

The Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Boston Celtics in NBA action on Wednesday night at the TD Garden.

The Nets are coming off a pair of wins after knocking off the Knicks and the Lakers as they look for another win on the road tonight. The Celtics, on the other hand, have been forced to overtime in their last two games, including a 125-121 win over the Lakers on Saturday.

We have a great slate of NBA games tonight, make sure you tune in and get access to all the action on fuboTV.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics

  • When: Wednesday, February 1
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics (-8.5)

O/U: 224.5

Want some action on the NBA? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

