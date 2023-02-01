Burros drop home finale to Bulldogs but have strong 2nd half showing

Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burros fall in season home finale to Sun Devils
The Burroughs girls’ soccer team hosted the eventual Mojave River League champions Apple Valley in the Burros season home finale on Thursday, February 2nd. The Burros gave the Sun Devils their best effort in a 4-0 loss. The Burros finished the season with a 4-16-2 overall record and a 0-9-1 league record. Head Coach Kelly Blake spoke on her team’s performance.
CIF L.A. City Section 2022-23 boys basketball playoff brackets announced: Scores, matchups, game times
Who's ready for L.A. City Section playoff hoops? You are. And so are we. The CIFLACS released its boys basketball playoff seedings and schedules on Saturday afternoon, and all of SBLive's City Section boys hoops postseason brackets are linked below. The Open Division kicks off play on Friday, Feb. ...
signalscv.com
Smith officially commits to Black Hills State
One of the best two-way football players in the Southern Section has officially announced his collegiate destination. Golden Valley senior Ajani Smith signed his letter of intent to play football at Black Hills State in South Dakota. Smith announced his decision on social media Tuesday night, after fielding several offers.
Man arrested after video shows him punching players at a girls’ basketball game
A 39-year-old convicted felon was arrested Thursday after allegedly punching three female athletes during a girls’ basketball game in Corona and threatening students with a gun, police said. The incident was reported around 8:35 p.m. Jan. 24 after a fight broke out during a basketball game at Centennial High School against Santiago High School. Witnesses […]
coloradoboulevard.net
He Runs the Oldest Business in Sierra Madre
Paul Mansour is the pharmacist and owner of Best Buy Drugs, located at 29 N. Baldwin Avenue. He is proud to say that this has been so for 25 years. Since 1910, the pharmacy has remained in the same spot. Although the pharmacy has changed names and owners a few times, the business has remained as the neighborhood pharmacy for 121 years; it is the oldest business in Sierra Madre.
Extra Frames: The photos we didn’t publish in January
Extra Frames is a monthly compilation of images captured by Long Beach Post photographers that are, well, extra. The post Extra Frames: The photos we didn’t publish in January appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Motorcyclist killed in Antelope Valley
PALMDALE, Calif. – A motorcycle rider died Saturday in a crash on Bouquet Canyon Road in Palmdale. The crash was reported at 4:14 p.m. on Bouquet Canyon Road just south of Elizabeth Lake Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Witnesses told the CHP that three motorcycles were involved...
NBC Los Angeles
Hot Girl Walk LA: Creating a Safe Space and Connections for Women
Grab your comfiest sneakers, a water bottle, your sunglasses and get ready to make some new friends at the next Hot Girl Walk LA event. In early 2022, Brianna Sanchez, a San Diego native and now East Hollywood resident, started taking walks on her own for her mental health. But...
longbeachlocalnews.com
Fatal traffic collision in Bixby Knolls
Long Beach Fire Department and Long Beach Police responded to a traffic collision at Atlantic and Roosevelt just before 5:30 am this morning. A truck appeared to crash into a tree in a single vehicle collision. The truck had two large water tanks that could be seen near the truck, not clear if it had any water inside.
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
China Lake Mountain Rescue Group participate in three recent searches
Members of the China Lake Mountain Rescue Group (CLMRG) have responded to assist in search and rescue (SAR) efforts in three separate counties over the past two weeks. According to Dan Bishop of CLMRG, the rescue participated in two separate searches in Paso Robles on Jan. 11 and 21 for a missing 5 year old swept away in flood waters in San Marco Creek.
myburbank.com
Get Out Of Town!: Parks BBQ
Korean BBQ has long been popular in Los Angeles, and while we miss the days of Woo Lae Oak on Western Avenue, there have been plenty of stellar Korean restaurants to enjoy over the decades and throughout the Southland. One of our absolute favorites for quality, abundance and flavor is Parks BBQ on Vermont Avenue in K-town.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed after vehicle crashes into tree in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A Palmdale woman was killed and a man was critically injured Saturday when a speeding pickup crashed into trees and a fire hydrant in the Bixby Knolls area of Long Beach. Paramedics and firefighters were dispatched at 5:30 a.m. to the 3800 block of Atlantic...
Southbound Highway 101 traffic from Carpinteria to Ventura due to emergency response in Rincon
California Highway Patrol conducted an emergency response on southbound Highway 101 near the Padre Juan Canyon Rd overpass on Wednesday afternoon. The post Southbound Highway 101 traffic from Carpinteria to Ventura due to emergency response in Rincon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Man facing trespassing charges after Crescenta Valley High School lockdown; video captures arrest
A man is facing trespassing charges after he tried to enter a school in La Crescenta Wednesday afternoon without checking in, prompting a campus lockdown.
foxla.com
Dad of 3 severely beaten after road rage incident from 110 Freeway in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A family is pleading for justice and an arrest after a road rage incident left a father of three beaten and bloody. The California Highway Patrol called the violent incident as a "road rage" encounter and pledged to continue investigations. On January 25, Sandra Tocohua said she...
The 12 Best Chilaquiles in Los Angeles
Perfect chilaquiles don’t just exist in Mexico. The ingredients are simple: a tomato or tomatillo and chile-based salsa, freshly fried tortillas, throw in an egg, and you have one of the most satisfying breakfasts ever created. Yet it’s so easy to get it so, so wrong. For starters, contrary...
City breaks ground on Artesia corridor project that could overhaul ‘spine’ of North Long Beach
Long Beach officials broke ground Wednesday on a long-anticipated overhaul of the Artesia Boulevard corridor in North Long Beach, a project that the city says will increase safety for pedestrians and cyclists and also help to present a better first impression of the city. The post City breaks ground on Artesia corridor project that could overhaul ‘spine’ of North Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
kcrw.com
Recent storms are filling up LA area reservoirs, but not just with water
After the recent storms, LA reservoirs in the San Gabriel Mountains are filling up, but not just with water — millions of cubic feet of mud and wilderness debris, too. The roughly century-old water infrastructure system was designed to handle a large influx of stormwater and other unwanted additions, but climate change is forcing LA County to adapt.
Local history: The splendid but short life of the Long Beach Hotel
The Long Beach Land and Water Co. built the $50,000 hotel on the bluff at the foot of Cedar Avenue. It terraced down from Ocean Boulevard to the beach, rising three stories at the street level and five stories above the beach. The post Local history: The splendid but short life of the Long Beach Hotel appeared first on Long Beach Post.
