Open House Meetings Scheduled for Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five open house meetings are set to happen through the month of February into early March on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project in Southern Idaho. The Bureau of Land Management has scheduled four in-person open house meetings, two of which are out of state, and one virtual open-house for the project. The BLM recently released the draft environmental impact statement which it is seeking public comment on through March 21. The Lava Ridge Wind Project proposed by Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Power, would build 400 electricity generating windmills on mostly federal land in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties in and around the Wilson Butte area. The two meetings out of state will be held in Oregon and Washington. Bellow are the scheduled meeting times and how to comment on the draft environmental statement:
Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project May Already be a Done Deal
Big crowds are big news. Jerome County Commissioners estimate there were more than 350 people gathered for a meeting on the future of a massive wind-to-energy project. The Lava Ridge Wind Project would scatter turbines that are 740 feet tall across three counties in the valley. Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka.
Idaho Wind Power Planners: Hear the Public Roar!
They don’t have a large amount of money for a slick public relations campaign like the one produced by the company behind the wind far. They do have numbers. They live here. Maybe the investors in the proposed wind farms didn’t believe anyone lived here. Or that people could be easily bought with a bit of cash.
7 Events Happening the First Weekend of February in Twin Falls
The first month of the year has come and gone, and as February begins, it is time to enjoy another weekend. The new month will be packed with events, and it all starts this weekend, with many taking place, including a good amount starting on Thursday. Here are the events taking place this weekend in Twin Falls.
Adopt: 10 Dogs Left At Twin Falls Animal Shelter In A 10 Minute Span
The situation is scary right now at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter with an inundation of recent dog surrenders. On Monday alone, over a 10-minute time span, there were 10 dogs abandoned. Dogs Forced To Sleep In Crates At Twin Falls Animal Shelter Due To Overload. With the influx of...
Major Stores Closing in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
While the odds are slim that any of the major stores in Twin will close soon if they did it could decimate the town. Target, Costco, and Walmart all employ a good number of residents in the area and surrounding towns. Once these people lose their jobs, they could apply for other stores in the area, but not everyone would be able to find income, thus leaving some residents with no other option but to leave. The closing of these stores would hurt other stores as well. Many people in the Magic Valley will drive to Twin Falls to shop at Target and Costco, and even though there are other Walmarts around, the one in Twin is bigger than the one in Jerome. Many of these people will come to Twin, shop at these big stores, and then stop at other local stores while in town. Without the need to come to Twin, if these stores are closed, then other businesses would suffer as well, losing these customers.
Delicious New Food Choice is Coming to this Popular Twin Falls Food Hall
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A new food vendor is setting up shop at the 2nd South Market in Twin Falls. The food hall-style eatery will welcome a new option for visitors come early March called the Petite Creperie & Cafe which will be in the former Clover Leaf Creamery location. Find...
Moose Too Close to Busy Interstate Shot Near Declo
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A bull moose had to be euthanized Monday evening as it got too close to interstate traffic in the Mini-Cassia area. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said conservation officers were told the bull moose was close to Interstate 84 near Declo. When they found the moose it was only 30 feet away from the roadway. The moose was pushed to the north side of the interstate near a campground along the Snake River. However, the moose became agitated with all the campers and charged the conservation officer who was able to move out of the way. Idaho Fish and Game tried to move the animal away from the campground but it turned and began running back towards the interstate. An officer shot the bull before it could get to the roadway. The meat from the animal was donated to Idaho Hunters Feeding the Hungry.
Wow: How Much Do The New Twin Falls Skyscraper Lofts Cost To Rent?
Construction on the Twin Falls skyscraper is ongoing, and we’ve been anxiously watching the progress since August 2019. But now we have pictures of what the housing lofts look like and what the offices and business spaces will include. Everything You Wanted to Know About the New Twin Falls...
Why Proposed Idaho Wind Farms Would Soon Become Obsolete
Another wind turbine has come tumbling down—this time in Wisconsin. A local TV affiliate says it left quite a crater and nobody was hurt. What’s holding these things together? Bailing twine and chewing gum? Meanwhile, another community in upstate New York is rebelling against a proposed wind farm. This is after it appears that people involved with approval would see a personal benefit.
kmvt
Former Twin Falls girls basketball coach given ‘Trailblazer’ award
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nancy Jones is synonymous with girls basketball in Twin Falls, and now she is being recognized for her contributions towards girls and women in sports. The Former Twin Falls High School girls basketball coach has been awarded Idaho State’s 2023 Trailblazer Award. According...
kmvt
Twin Falls Animal Shelter says 10 dogs were abandoned on their doorstep Monday morning
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An unexpected surprise was discovered Monday at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. We’re not talking about a financial donation, or a food drop off, but according to the staff, a “dog drop-off”. Debbie Blackwood, the director of the animal shelter, shares...
What Would You Do? Flirting with Taken Person in the Magic Valley
What would you do? What would you do if you found out that somebody was hitting on your significant other? What if they took it another step further and asked them on a date? Do you get mad? Are you offended? Are you puffing out your chest bragging that someone finds your significant other attractive? There are multiple ways to feel and ways to act, but if this happens to you, what would you do?
The Other Twin Falls Roundabout Everyone is Doing Wrong
When you say the word roundabout in Twin Falls, you probably think about the circle off Fillmore over by the visitor's center, which is correct. But did you know that Twin Falls has another, little talked-about roundabout?. You might not even be aware of it but if you’ve ever eaten...
Idaho Customers Angry by Controversial Change to Food Chain Menu
When it comes to eating at fast food chains or certain restaurants, many of us have favorites that we rely on to be on the menu. If you go to McDonald's, odds are you order the same one or two things every time, and if they were taken off the menu, you would be angry, sad, and confused about what to order in its place. The same can be said for many places, and when menus get changed, it can sometimes leave customers frustrated and not wanting to eat there anymore. One food chain in Twin Falls changed its menu, and there seem to be split feelings about how customers feel.
Get A Sitter Quickly; Buckcherry To Raise Hell At Cactus Petes NV
One of the hardest-rocking American bands to break into the music scene in the late nineties is coming to Cactus Petes Resort Casino in just a couple of weeks. Southern Idaho rock fans should start preparing now for two evenings of musical disorderly conduct in Jackpot, Nevada. Cactus Petes Resort Casino is located just 45 miles south of Twin Falls on Highway 93 and plays host to great bands all year long.
How You Can Help Grieving Family of Local Twin Falls Business Owner
The family of a local business owner is struggling and grieving right now after the sudden death of their loving husband and father last week. On January 23, 2023, Wayne Henderson passed away from an unexpected cardiac event. He was only 54 years old and still working as the owner of Magic Valley Printing to provide for his family, his wife Lisa and their two young boys, Ethan and Hayden.
City of Twin Falls Reminder: Don’t Drive Stupid
The City of Twin Falls posted a reminder about safe winter driving. Twin Falls City reminded us that winter driving conditions hit hard for the first time of the season a few days ago and asked that motorists use extreme caution when driving in poor conditions. One good snowstorm can cause issues, even when we've gone several days with no new accumulation. As temperatures warm, it causes the base layer of snow and ice to melt and creates a new layer of ice as the sun goes down and temperatures drop. Roads that might have been decent to drive on during the day can become an entirely different animal at night.
Fast Food Prices in Twin Falls
This last week, I was speaking with a coworker who went to get a milkshake at lunch from a fast food chain. She had gotten them for years, but hadn't gotten one in a while and was surprised when she ordered it to find out that what was around $3 was now over $6. This got us talking about how much fast food prices have increased over the last couple of years, yet many of us do not make more money. Growing up it was standard for most kids' meals to be around $1.99, but nowadays many are over $5 and often higher than that. Yes, the pandemic changed things and made supply and demand for products much tougher, but the increase in prices is hurting the customers.
What’s The Darndest Thing Ever Seen On Your Twin Falls Door Cam?
More and more Idahoans are arming their homes with security cameras. These cameras send alerts directly to our smartphones, and sometimes those alerts can be very misleading and humorous at the same time. A couple of months ago I wrote a story about getting alerted to a "person at my...
