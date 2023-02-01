Read full article on original website
allears.net
Go Inside the BEST Theme Park Gift Shop in Orlando!
Mardi Gras Celebrations in Universal Orlando are here and in full swing. There is SO much food to try around the parks during this event, so we’re on a mission to try everything there is, and we’re looking forward to seeing the Mardi Gras parade as well. And of course, we can’t forget about the merchandise — come with us to check out Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras Tribute Store!
RuSteak to Re-Open in Ocoee
On their Facebook, the restaurant has announced “One might say that we are glowing tonight. Glowing with excitement for sure! Stay tuned…. We are getting closer” alongside a picture of the restaurant’s lit-up neon sign.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, the popular restaurant chain BurgerFi opened its newest Florida restaurant location in Orlando, according to a press release by the company.
New Ice Cream Store Coming to Oviedo
“We are planning to open in May,” Ms. Sawukaytis confidently stated.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Wetlands Park to host free festival with exhibits, guided hikes and tours
ORLANDO, Fla. - Nature lovers, rejoice! Orlando Wetlands Park will be hosting its annual festival this month!. Some of the experiences at this family-friendly event will be exploring environmental exhibits, guided hikes and tours, live animals and presentations, demonstration trucks and equipment, kids’ activities, native plant give-away, door prizes and more!
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Salt Shack coming to Clermont
Salt Shack’s founders said they are excited to bring the “rustic-refined” eatery featuring fresh seafood, seasonal cuisine and tropical cocktails to Clermont’s lakefront. They plan to work swiftly and hope to open within a few months. “We have been looking for a very unique place to...
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Bans Mardi Gras Bead Tree ‘Tradition’ After Reported Incident
A fan-made Mardi Gras Bead Tree tradition has been banned at Universal Orlando Resort following a reported incident. Fans, and particularly Annual Passholders who visit multiple times during the season and receive a large amount of beads, have been adorning a tree outside the parking garages for years. A specific tree, as pictured above, to the right of the moving walkways when exiting the park has been home to hundreds of bead necklaces thrown by passing guests.
Bay News 9
Universal Orlando rolls out new ticket offer
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has announced a new ticket offer that includes two free theme park days. Universal launches new ticket offer for U.S. and Canada residents. The offer includes two free park days with the purchase of a 3-Day, 2-Park ticket. Visitors will get five days of...
Local restaurant RusTeak moves location
There are a lot of really good restaurants in the Orlando area, and one of our favorites is RusTeak. They are a go to spot for us anytime we have visitors or do not feel like cooking. They have two locations currently. They opened back in September of 2012, founded by two graduates of the CIA, which in this case means the Culinary Institute of America. We found out that RusTeak's name is actually a play on Rustic and is a spin-off concept from their original restaurant Teak Neighborhood Grill.
wintergardenmoms.com
A Relaxing Ride On The Winter Park Boat Tour
Nestled along the banks of Lake Osceola adjacent to downtown Winter Park, you’ll find the world famous Winter Park Boat Tour! This one-hour tour of the Winter Park chain of lakes has been operating since 1938, and is a short drive from major attractions in Orlando. My family and I have been twice – once with our kids, and once with grandparents in their 80s, and both the young and young at heart enjoyed the tour!
The Dragon Vault is set to open in Sanford later this year, offering fantasy and food
Dragons are headed toward a Sanford bank vault, not to pillage and hoard treasure à la Smaug … but to open a restaurant. Swords and sorcery–themed restaurant the Dragon Vault will debut in the Historic Downtown Sanford area later this year, courtesy of the folks at League of Extraordinary Dining (Nautilus Coffee, Argonaut Bar, Batter Bar). Dragon Vault will take over the first floor of the old bank building at 101 E. First St. — built in 1923, no less! — and incorporate the actual bank vault into the restaurant's design. Dragon Vault will...
click orlando
Ormond Beach festival showcases over 80 artists, live music and more
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Ormond Beach MainStreet and the Ormond Beach Arts District is hosting the 9th annual Granada Grand Festival of the Arts this weekend. Over 80 artists are gathering along New Britain Avenue from Beach Street to Ridgewood Avenue, showcasing their hard work during the festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
click orlando
🍃Hidden Gem: Orlando Wetlands Park opens new boardwalk, offers free tram tours
CHRISTMAS, Fla. – Central Florida is home to many beautiful parks, beaches and waterways, but here’s one you may not have heard of: Orlando Wetlands Park. In fact, it’s not even in Orlando, about 25 miles east of Lake Eola in the Christmas area. This hidden gem...
The Historic Hotel Built In Orlando in 1924 For African Americans Barred From Segregated Hotels
The hotel, now African-American Museum, provided lodging for visiting African Americans. The casino served as a community center in which no gambling took place. The hotel and casino became a central icon of the African American music community.
Fantasy-Themed Fine Dining to Debut in Sanford
“The part that we’re most excited about is the fact that there’s going to be an immersive environment, that makes you feel like you’ve stepped into another world," Mr. Walker adds. "We’re going to tap into our theme park experience to create that.”
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Mouth watering Philly cheesesteaks and more
Father and son Joe and Josh Glendye fell into food service at a young age. Growing up in Pennsylvania, Joe would go to his grandmother’s house and make homemade pies and cakes with her. “Thinking back on it, she’s the reason I really got into making food,” Joe says....
Simmering resentments at Winter Garden’s Garden Theatre have caught fire
Conflict between the board and the artistic staff has set various segments of the local arts scene against each other
9 events celebrating Black History Month in Orlando
Throughout the month of February, the city of Orlando is hosting a series of events to celebrate Black History Month.
allears.net
Full Tour of Disney World’s Secret Shopping Mall
You might have NEVER heard of Disney World’s SECRET shopping mall (and no, we’re not talking about Disney Springs). Disney Springs has all kinds of shops, restaurants, and entertainment offerings, but did you know there’s another shopping and dining district located not too far away from the Disney World parks? Come with us for a FULL TOUR of Flamingo Crossings — the under-the-radar shopping mall you’ve never heard of…until now.
fox35orlando.com
Adoptable pets in Orlando: These dogs and cats are looking for their forever homes
ORLANDO, Fla. - Looking for a new furry friend? The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has plenty of dogs and cats looking for their forever homes!. Click through the gallery below to see some of the adorable faces that want you to be their human:. To see all adoptable pets...
