Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
NBA Makes Massive Disciplinary AnnouncementOnlyHomersOrlando, FL
(Apparently) the Headless Horseman is real and he's in Kissimmee, FloridaEvie M.Kissimmee, FL
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple storesAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Related
allears.net
Come Tour a BRAND NEW Disney Springs Hotel With Us!
Looking for somewhere to stay on your Disney World trip that’s just outside of the Disney bubble? You’re in luck!. Disney Springs area hotels provide their own benefits, with perks like close proximity to the parks (and usually even transportation to the parks), often cheaper stays, and other benefits that are usually only reserved for Disney hotel guests. And, Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando Lake Buena Vista is the newest hotel to join the list!
allears.net
Go Inside the BEST Theme Park Gift Shop in Orlando!
Mardi Gras Celebrations in Universal Orlando are here and in full swing. There is SO much food to try around the parks during this event, so we’re on a mission to try everything there is, and we’re looking forward to seeing the Mardi Gras parade as well. And of course, we can’t forget about the merchandise — come with us to check out Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras Tribute Store!
Bay News 9
Universal Orlando rolls out new ticket offer
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has announced a new ticket offer that includes two free theme park days. Universal launches new ticket offer for U.S. and Canada residents. The offer includes two free park days with the purchase of a 3-Day, 2-Park ticket. Visitors will get five days of...
WESH
Union members reject Disney's new contract proposal
ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney workers have finished voting on the company's new contract offer. After thousands of union members participated in voting, the contract offer from Disney was rejected. Disney proposed a $1 per hour raise yearly, with an almost 10% increase in pay the first year. In the...
allears.net
Full Tour of Disney World’s Secret Shopping Mall
You might have NEVER heard of Disney World’s SECRET shopping mall (and no, we’re not talking about Disney Springs). Disney Springs has all kinds of shops, restaurants, and entertainment offerings, but did you know there’s another shopping and dining district located not too far away from the Disney World parks? Come with us for a FULL TOUR of Flamingo Crossings — the under-the-radar shopping mall you’ve never heard of…until now.
WDW News Today
Lamp Hats and Other 2023 Mardi Gras Decorations Appear at Universal Studios Florida
Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval begins at Universal Orlando Resort this weekend and decorations have popped up throughout Universal Studios Florida. Structures for parade lighting are wrapped in a fabric patterned with diamonds and fleurs-de-lis in purple, green, gold, and pink. Boxes at the bottom feature sparkly fleurs-de-lis. These...
click orlando
🍃Hidden Gem: Orlando Wetlands Park opens new boardwalk, offers free tram tours
CHRISTMAS, Fla. – Central Florida is home to many beautiful parks, beaches and waterways, but here’s one you may not have heard of: Orlando Wetlands Park. In fact, it’s not even in Orlando, about 25 miles east of Lake Eola in the Christmas area. This hidden gem...
wintergardenmoms.com
A Relaxing Ride On The Winter Park Boat Tour
Nestled along the banks of Lake Osceola adjacent to downtown Winter Park, you’ll find the world famous Winter Park Boat Tour! This one-hour tour of the Winter Park chain of lakes has been operating since 1938, and is a short drive from major attractions in Orlando. My family and I have been twice – once with our kids, and once with grandparents in their 80s, and both the young and young at heart enjoyed the tour!
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, the popular restaurant chain BurgerFi opened its newest Florida restaurant location in Orlando, according to a press release by the company.
allears.net
It Just Got EASIER to SKIP the Security Lines at the Orlando Airport
Many guests who fly to or from Disney World may find themselves at Orlando International Airport. But flying out of the Orlando International Airport can mean having to deal with SUPER LONG security lines. The airport has introduced a FREE program that can make your security wait shorter, but it was pretty restricted in terms of its availability. But now we’ve got an important update!
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Wetlands Park to host free festival with exhibits, guided hikes and tours
ORLANDO, Fla. - Nature lovers, rejoice! Orlando Wetlands Park will be hosting its annual festival this month!. Some of the experiences at this family-friendly event will be exploring environmental exhibits, guided hikes and tours, live animals and presentations, demonstration trucks and equipment, kids’ activities, native plant give-away, door prizes and more!
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s Going On With Disney’s Major Move To Florida?
We are in the midst of an unprecedented period of change within the Disney company. Just in the past year alone, we witnessed a dramatic CEO shakeup, the closure of a popular Magic Kingdom attraction, and currently we are preparing for the beginning of the official 100th Anniversary celebrations for the Walt Disney Company.
allears.net
NEWS: Orlando Airport Train One Step Closer To Becoming Reality
A new train will soon connect Orlando International Airport to other parts of Florida, including Miami! The train station at the airport is set to open in 2023. The plan for the train’s route includes something called the Sunshine Corridor, which would have Brightline sharing tracks with the existing SunRail trains. Although there were once plans for a station AT Disney World, the current plan only includes a station near the resort. So let’s look at the LATEST update on the train.
RuSteak to Re-Open in Ocoee
On their Facebook, the restaurant has announced “One might say that we are glowing tonight. Glowing with excitement for sure! Stay tuned…. We are getting closer” alongside a picture of the restaurant’s lit-up neon sign.
The Dragon Vault is set to open in Sanford later this year, offering fantasy and food
Dragons are headed toward a Sanford bank vault, not to pillage and hoard treasure à la Smaug … but to open a restaurant. Swords and sorcery–themed restaurant the Dragon Vault will debut in the Historic Downtown Sanford area later this year, courtesy of the folks at League of Extraordinary Dining (Nautilus Coffee, Argonaut Bar, Batter Bar). Dragon Vault will take over the first floor of the old bank building at 101 E. First St. — built in 1923, no less! — and incorporate the actual bank vault into the restaurant's design. Dragon Vault will...
Here are Amazon’s latest Space Coast plans
Rocket company United Launch Alliance LLC is moving forward with construction plans on Cape Canaveral Space Force Station property to support launches of thousands of Amazon.com Inc. satellites.
Orlando venue Plaza Live threatened with loss of liquor license over hosting drag show last year
‘In the United States we do not allow the government to determine what we can read, see or hear.’
disneyfoodblog.com
One Change Could Significantly Impact the Brightline Train in Orlando
There’s been ANOTHER update on the airport train set to come to Orlando!. For months we’ve been watching for updates on the Brightline train set to connect South Florida to Orlando and beyond. It went from a confirmed station in Disney Springs to the end of that plan and only the possibility of a station “near” Disney. The train’s path has gradually evolved and we’ve gotten a peek at some of the things complicating its future. But now we have more news.
orlandoweekly.com
Orlando's $12 million ‘Overjoy’ home is an art-deco palace with its own custom theater and floating glass elevator
A modern art-deco mansion is for sale in Windermere, and it comes with its own in-home theater, infinity pool, outdoor glass garden and plenty of fine artistic touches. The home, located at 11301 Bridge House Road, sits on Lake Butler Sound's waterfront with no shortage of panoramic views. The Aurora Award-winning estate features art-deco design finishes and innovative architecture across its three floors, seven bedrooms and massive living areas.
disneyfoodblog.com
Why June 1st Could Determine Disney World’s Future
There’s a massive question mark in Disney World’s future. No, it doesn’t have to do with the new lands teased for the parks, the transformations going on in places like EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, or even potential changes to the Park Pass system. No, an even bigger part of Disney World — critical to the way the Company has operated for the past 50 years in Florida — is at risk of seriously changing.
Comments / 0