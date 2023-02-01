Mardi Gras Celebrations in Universal Orlando are here and in full swing. There is SO much food to try around the parks during this event, so we’re on a mission to try everything there is, and we’re looking forward to seeing the Mardi Gras parade as well. And of course, we can’t forget about the merchandise — come with us to check out Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras Tribute Store!

ORLANDO, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO