Steelers Might've Found Their Next Linebacker in Alabama
There are tons of good linebackers in Mobile for the Pittsburgh Steelers to choose from.
Sporting News
What channel is the Senior Bowl 2023 on today? Time, rosters & NFL Draft prospects with most to prove
The Senior Bowl will, in some cases, be the last opportunity for college football's upperclassmen to improve their stock ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. As always, the successes and failures of the players in Mobile, Ala., will go a long way in determining whether they rise or fall in the draft process. Others will use the opportunity to get on teams' radars where they might not have been prior.
2023 East-West Shrine Bowl: 5 Players Soaring Up NFL Draft Boards (EAST)
Five players from the east team that are rising up NFL Draft boards after the Shrine Bowl game.
Pittsburgh Steelers Mourn Death of Super Bowl-Winning Running Back Sidney Thornton
A two-time Super Bowl-winning running back who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers has recently passed away, according to the team. The NFL team made the announcement that former running back Sidney Thornton died this week via its Twitter account on Wednesday. “We are saddened by the loss of former Steelers...
Players Steelers Must Add to Draft Board After Senior Bowl
The Pittsburgh Steelers found some studs down in Mobile, Alabama.
Josh Jacobs has shocking update on extension talks with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have some huge question marks heading into what should be an eventful, if not franchise-altering, offseason. Vegas may be preoccupied with its unresolved quarterback issue, but another matter needing attention surrounds the future of running back Josh Jacobs. On Saturday, Jacobs spoke with SiriusXM NFL Radio and revealed that contract negotiations have yet to begin with the Raiders, adding, "We ain't talked yet, so I don't know."
Finding Broncos: 8 Under-The-Radar Senior Bowl Prospects
Keep an eye on these prospects at the Senior Bowl.
Raiders make major coordinator hire
The Las Vegas Raiders hired the son of a former coach the franchise once had to join the coaching staff. Head coach Josh McDaniels hired Scott Turner to be the team’s next offensive coordinator. Turner joins the Raiders from the Washington Commanders, where he spent three seasons in the same position on staff. NFL Network insider Read more... The post Raiders make major coordinator hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
2023 Senior Bowl Names Ivan Pace Jr. National Team Practice Linebacker Of The Week
Pace is doing himself plenty of favors in Mobile, Alabama.
Joe Schoen, Giants staff much more comfy at second Senior Bowl
Last year’s Senior Bowl was the first time Giants GM Joe Schoen actually met his college scouts in person. This time around, after a full year at the helm, things are much smoother.
Steelers Were Keeping 'Close Tabs' On 1 Player At Senior Bowl This Week
The Pittsburgh Steelers are keeping a close eye on one player in particular at this year's Senior Bowl. The franchise is in search of some new offensive line talent in this year's draft, and may have found their top prospect. "The Pittsburgh Steelers appeared to be keeping close tabs on offensive ...
Darnell Wright Building Relationship with Steelers HC Mike Tomlin at Senior Bowl
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is taking an interest in one of the top offensive linemen at the Senior Bowl.
