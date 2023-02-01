Read full article on original website
Pregnancy Complications Could Mean Lifelong Heart Risks for Women
THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Major pregnancy complications, such as preeclampsia and preterm birth, should be recognized as lifelong risk factors for women's heart disease, new research suggests. Women who experience any of the five major pregnancy complications have an increased risk of ischemic heart disease up to...
Caring for Teeth, Gums May Safeguard Aging Brains
THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Taking good care of your teeth -- brushing, flossing, regular dental checkups -- is, of course, important for good health. Now researchers say it's also vital for brain health. While it was already clear that poor dental health could increase stroke and heart...
