The Jewish Press
Biden Tells Israel: Give Money To Terrorists, NOT Terror Victims
The Biden administration condemned Israel for giving $39 million in tax revenues to the victims of terrorism instead of the terrorists. “It is morally just and important for the war against terror. There is no greater justice than using the funds for the victims of terror,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said of the move.
The Jewish Press
New York Times Blasted for ‘Shameful Coverage of Jerusalem Terrorist Attack
The New York Times has been blasted for its reporting on the recent terrorist attack in Jerusalem that killed seven Israelis and wounded three others—with critics saying the newspaper’s headline, which incorrectly stated the attack occurred in “East Jerusalem,” implies that the murders were justified because they took place over the Green Line (Israel’s pre-1967 border).
A woman who left Alabama to join ISIS says she felt 'broken' after she was stripped of her US citizenship
Hoda Muthana asked to return to the United States even though she was banned from ever going back when she lost her citizenship.
Nine men publicly flogged up to 39 times each by the Taliban in front of a packed football stadium
The draconian punishments were handed out in the Ahmad Shahi Stadium in Kandahar today by the Islamist regime.
Pope Francis Condemning Gay Marriage Bans Highlights Catholic 'Civil War'
"The question at the heart of the conflict, is Francis a legitimate Pope?" one conservative commentator wrote on Twitter.
What I tell my Black Jewish children about Kanye West, antisemitism and race
My children are blessed to have been raised in a country different from the Germany of the 1930s and the Poland of the immediate postwar era. Both of my parents are refugees from European antisemitism, and my mother’s comments about her experiences in Poland can seem mysterious to my kids. They haven’t been raised with material exhibitions of antisemitism, and our discussions about it over the years have seemed more like lessons in history.
The Jewish Press
World Leaders Condemn Jerusalem Terror Attacks
US Vice President Kamala Harris, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and other heads of state phoned Israel’s President Isaac Herzog Saturday night to express their condolences and give strength to the people of Israel following two deadly terror attacks in Jerusalem over the Sabbath. Harris phoned the president to...
CNN accused of publishing antisemitic cartoon: 'Flirts with ancient blood libel'
CAMERA, a media watchdog group, accused CNN of purposefully publishing a cartoon featuring antisemitic tropes in a piece about an Israeli artist.
Taliban asks Pakistan not to blame them for violence at home
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban-appointed foreign minister Wednesday asked Pakistani authorities to look for the reasons behind militant violence in their country instead of blaming Afghanistan. The comments from Amir Khan Muttaqi came two days after Pakistani officials said the attackers who orchestrated Monday’s suicide bombing that killed...
UK condemns 'barbaric' execution of British-Iranian national
LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain on Saturday called the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari a barbaric act, and imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general in response.
‘A New Level’: Reports Link Russian Mercenaries Wagner to Massacre of Civilians
Mercenaries from Wagner, a private military company with close links to the Russian government, may have committed significant war crimes in Mali, according to UN experts. International rights groups and observers have frequently accused Wagner of human rights violations and the wanton targeting of civilians in Libya, Mozambique, Central African Republic and other African nations. In March 2022, the company was accused of conducting massacres in Mali after arriving at the behest of the Malian government in 2021.
'You Ghoul': George Santos Roasted Over Shameless Speech About Jewish Community
The freshman Republican lawmaker, who famously claimed to be "Jew-ish," denounced antisemitism on the House floor.
Israeli jets strike what army says is Gaza rocket workshop
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli aircraft struck a rocket production workshop in the Gaza Strip early Thursday, the Israeli military said, hours after Palestinian militants fired a rocket toward Israel. The exchange further raised tensions during a particularly violent period in the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Israeli military said the workshop contained chemicals and was run by the militant Hamas group, which controls Gaza. Late Wednesday, Israeli air defenses intercepted a rocket from Gaza, the army said.
Lone wolf terrorism is far from yesterday’s threat
Frighteningly, we are in an era that presents a perfect storm for lone wolf actors to mobilize for violence, regardless of the ideology.
The Jewish Press
Turkey Foils ISIS Plot to Bomb Embassies, Attack Synagogues and Churches
Turkish security forces have foiled an Islamic State terrorist plot to bomb the consulates of Sweden and the Netherlands in Istanbul and target religious sites, including synagogues, in the city. According to Turkish media, authorities busted a cell of 15 ISIS terrorists who were planning attacks in response to the...
Muslim-American opinions on abortion are complex. What does Islam actually say?
Since the Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to an abortion, many Muslims Americans have been turning to their faith to try to figure out: What does Islam say about the issue?
investing.com
Reaction to death of former Pakistan President Musharraf
(Reuters) -Pakistani former President Pervez Musharraf died on Sunday following a prolonged illness at a hospital in Dubai, after years in self-imposed exile. Following are reactions to his death from former aides and analysts:. FAWAD CHAUDHRY, FORMER MUSHARRAF AIDE, CURRENTLY A SENIOR LEADER OF FORMER PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN'S PARTY.
Washington Examiner
Hate speech is on the rise, but hate speech laws aren't the answer
The United Nations just sounded alarm bells about the rise of hate speech. "The rise and impact of hate speech is being amplified at an unprecedented scale … threatening peace around the world," the authors of a Jan. 30 report wrote . The report joins a flurry of recent...
Extremist Israeli group halts fund-raising effort in US
LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — An Israeli group that assists Jewish prisoners convicted in some of the country’s most notorious hate crimes has halted its fund-raising efforts through a U.S.-based Jewish charity following an investigation by The Associated Press and the Israeli nonprofit news organization Shomrim. The fund-raising through...
BBC
Pakistan blocks Wikipedia for 'blasphemous content'
Wikipedia has been blocked in Pakistan for hosting "blasphemous content". The move was announced on Saturday after the free online encyclopaedia was given a 48-hour deadline to remove some material. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said Wikipedia failed to comply with its ultimatum. The Wikimedia Foundation, which hosts Wikipedia, said...
