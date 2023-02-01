ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Jewish Press

Biden Tells Israel: Give Money To Terrorists, NOT Terror Victims

The Biden administration condemned Israel for giving $39 million in tax revenues to the victims of terrorism instead of the terrorists. “It is morally just and important for the war against terror. There is no greater justice than using the funds for the victims of terror,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said of the move.
The Jewish Press

New York Times Blasted for ‘Shameful Coverage of Jerusalem Terrorist Attack

The New York Times has been blasted for its reporting on the recent terrorist attack in Jerusalem that killed seven Israelis and wounded three others—with critics saying the newspaper’s headline, which incorrectly stated the attack occurred in “East Jerusalem,” implies that the murders were justified because they took place over the Green Line (Israel’s pre-1967 border).
The Guardian

What I tell my Black Jewish children about Kanye West, antisemitism and race

My children are blessed to have been raised in a country different from the Germany of the 1930s and the Poland of the immediate postwar era. Both of my parents are refugees from European antisemitism, and my mother’s comments about her experiences in Poland can seem mysterious to my kids. They haven’t been raised with material exhibitions of antisemitism, and our discussions about it over the years have seemed more like lessons in history.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Jewish Press

World Leaders Condemn Jerusalem Terror Attacks

US Vice President Kamala Harris, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and other heads of state phoned Israel’s President Isaac Herzog Saturday night to express their condolences and give strength to the people of Israel following two deadly terror attacks in Jerusalem over the Sabbath. Harris phoned the president to...
The Associated Press

Taliban asks Pakistan not to blame them for violence at home

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban-appointed foreign minister Wednesday asked Pakistani authorities to look for the reasons behind militant violence in their country instead of blaming Afghanistan. The comments from Amir Khan Muttaqi came two days after Pakistani officials said the attackers who orchestrated Monday’s suicide bombing that killed...
Vice

‘A New Level’: Reports Link Russian Mercenaries Wagner to Massacre of Civilians

Mercenaries from Wagner, a private military company with close links to the Russian government, may have committed significant war crimes in Mali, according to UN experts. International rights groups and observers have frequently accused Wagner of human rights violations and the wanton targeting of civilians in Libya, Mozambique, Central African Republic and other African nations. In March 2022, the company was accused of conducting massacres in Mali after arriving at the behest of the Malian government in 2021.
The Associated Press

Israeli jets strike what army says is Gaza rocket workshop

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli aircraft struck a rocket production workshop in the Gaza Strip early Thursday, the Israeli military said, hours after Palestinian militants fired a rocket toward Israel. The exchange further raised tensions during a particularly violent period in the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Israeli military said the workshop contained chemicals and was run by the militant Hamas group, which controls Gaza. Late Wednesday, Israeli air defenses intercepted a rocket from Gaza, the army said.
The Jewish Press

Turkey Foils ISIS Plot to Bomb Embassies, Attack Synagogues and Churches

Turkish security forces have foiled an Islamic State terrorist plot to bomb the consulates of Sweden and the Netherlands in Istanbul and target religious sites, including synagogues, in the city. According to Turkish media, authorities busted a cell of 15 ISIS terrorists who were planning attacks in response to the...
investing.com

Reaction to death of former Pakistan President Musharraf

(Reuters) -Pakistani former President Pervez Musharraf died on Sunday following a prolonged illness at a hospital in Dubai, after years in self-imposed exile. Following are reactions to his death from former aides and analysts:. FAWAD CHAUDHRY, FORMER MUSHARRAF AIDE, CURRENTLY A SENIOR LEADER OF FORMER PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN'S PARTY.
Washington Examiner

Hate speech is on the rise, but hate speech laws aren't the answer

The United Nations just sounded alarm bells about the rise of hate speech. "The rise and impact of hate speech is being amplified at an unprecedented scale … threatening peace around the world," the authors of a Jan. 30 report wrote . The report joins a flurry of recent...
The Associated Press

Extremist Israeli group halts fund-raising effort in US

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — An Israeli group that assists Jewish prisoners convicted in some of the country’s most notorious hate crimes has halted its fund-raising efforts through a U.S.-based Jewish charity following an investigation by The Associated Press and the Israeli nonprofit news organization Shomrim. The fund-raising through...
BBC

Pakistan blocks Wikipedia for 'blasphemous content'

Wikipedia has been blocked in Pakistan for hosting "blasphemous content". The move was announced on Saturday after the free online encyclopaedia was given a 48-hour deadline to remove some material. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said Wikipedia failed to comply with its ultimatum. The Wikimedia Foundation, which hosts Wikipedia, said...

