Orlando, FL

2023 Mardi Gras Parade Opening Night Universal Studios Florida

This year’s Mardi Gras parade theme is “Mythical Realms of Mardi Gras.” Universal Orlando previously stated that this year’s parade would allow guests to catch beads by the handful. Based on our experience with opening night, this rings true. The new 2023 version of the parade happened on the opening night of Mardi Gras, Feb. 4.
Review: Mardi Gras King Cake Voodoo Doughnut Signals New Season at Universal Orlando

Mardi Gras has begun at Universal Orlando. In typical fashion, Voodoo Doughnut created a new doughnut for the celebration at Universal Orlando Resort. This Mardi Gras doughnut looks understated when compared to a usual seasonal doughnut. The King Cake Doughnut does reflect the appearance of the King Cake served at Mardi Gras Festival booths during the event at Universal Orlando.
Seven Seas Food Festival at SeaWorld Orlando Starts in Fine Fashion

The SeaWorld Orlando Seven Seas Food Festival began on Feb 3. SeaWorld Orlando invited me out for the media event this year. This event runs Thursday through Sunday from Feb 3 until May 7. SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival features more than 200 delicious food and drink offerings inspired by cultures around the world. Also, 28 concerts will be held during this event.
Universal Orlando Mardi Gras Tribute Store Treats and Pricing

Mardi Gras kicks off at Universal Orlando tomorrow and runs through April 16. Today Team Members and UOAP Passholders got to preview the new Tribute Store. Along with that preview we have a look at the treat menu and pricing!. Here is the pricing from the Menu Board:. Chocolate Cookie...
