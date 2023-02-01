Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Morgues Running Out of Room as Fentanyl-Related Deaths Skyrocket After City Decriminalizes Drug UseEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza OasisSom DuttSeattle, WA
Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington StateSom DuttSeattle, WA
What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Is Seattle, Washington cold all year?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Related
mltnews.com
Charles (Chuck) Huffman: Longtime Edmonds teacher and principal enjoyed fishing, traveling
Charles (Chuck) Huffman, longtime Edmonds teacher and Principal, passed away January 19 at his Kenmore home at the age of 91. He was born to Ethel and Raymond Huffman in Walla Walla, raised in Eastern Oregon, and graduated from Whitman College and the University of Washington. He is survived by his wife, Cathie Hogue Huffman and his children Kyle Huffman (Sofeea), Eric Huffman (Meg) and Katherine Kenison. His grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews gave him special delight and he was happiest when fishing on the Olympic Peninsula, beachcombing for agates, traveling, gardening, rooting for The Dawgs, and telling his stories.
mltnews.com
Scene nearby: Trumpeter swans
Photographer Michael Lowell visited the Snohomish Valley Friday and spotted a large group of trumpeter swans resting before restating their migration journey. He notes that trumpeter swans have a wingspan of around 84-100 inches and weigh around 21-30 pounds. These yearly visitors rest up in the many farmlands of Western Washington during migration and eventually nest up in Alaska. The trumpeter has an all-black bill that reaches its eye. Also, when they take off, they will at times create an “S” neck for their first wing beats to help with takeoff.
mltnews.com
Expect noise, traffic delays this month for water main construction
The City of Mountlake Terrace has advised residents to expect construction noise and traffic delays throughout February due to the city’s westside water main construction project. Crews are starting in the area of 226th Place Southwest and 73rd Place West and will work eastward, the city said.
mltnews.com
Mercer St. on-ramp to northbound I-5 in Seattle closing Feb. 3-6
Drivers will need to prepare for a full weekend closure of the Mercer Street on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 as work progresses on a new flyover ramp connecting the eastside to downtown Seattle. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the on-ramp, which includes an...
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 25-Feb. 3, 2023
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man reported that a motorcycle was stolen from an apartment parking lot. 21800 58th Avenue West: A woman reported that an unknown van was parked in front of her house, and police determined it had been reported as stolen. The van was towed away after an employee of the company that owned the van said no one could immediately retrieve it.
mltnews.com
Snohomish County Arts and Culture grant applications now open
The Snohomish County Arts and Culture Grant is now open for applications and closes on March 3, 2023. Grant winners will be reimbursed for up to $2,000 in eligible expenses for projects completed by Dec. 31, 2023. The Snohomish County Arts Commission conducts the competitive review process and recommends funding...
mltnews.com
Edmonds School District internet still out — no timeline for a fix
As of Friday, the internet outage continues in the Edmonds School District, a spokesperson said. The district said it disabled its internet service on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to minimize potential harm from “suspicious activities” taking place within its network. The district’s technology team reset all student and staff passwords as it launched its investigation Tuesday. But four days later, there is no resolution in sight, district spokesperson Harmony Weinberg said.
mltnews.com
Community invited to Edmonds School District Superintendent finalists forum Feb. 7
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors is inviting the community to attend a public forum Tuesday, Feb. 7, where the district’s superintendent finalists will be able to introduce themselves and answer community questions. After interviewing multiple candidates, the board has narrowed the search to two finalists: Dr. Rebecca...
mltnews.com
Public hearing on undergrounding utility ordinance set for Feb. 6 city council meeting
The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Monday, Feb. 6, business meeting is set to receive an update on the South County Regional Fire Authority (RFA) nnexation process as well as hold a public hearing for the undergrounding utilities ordinance. The council voted at its Jan. 12 meeting to place...
mltnews.com
Verdant awards $4.3 million in community health grants
Offering programs and services that address Verdant’s strategic priorities: mental health, health care access and food security. “This funding will ensure that health-elated programming is available and accessible for the community, said Commissioner Karianna Wilson. “By working together with health care organizations and health-focused nonprofits, we can improve the health and well-being of all residents of South Snohomish County.”
mltnews.com
Letter to the editor: Sign the petition to oppose state housing bills
Bills were introduced in last year’s legislative session around issues of land use, zoning, and housing. When these ill-advised bills were defeated, the sponsors said they would be back this year. A half a dozen bills are before the legislature now that are extreme and draconian and that would revamp land use and zoning statewide. They propose unworkable solutions to problems not anticipated in Edmonds until at least 2035 to meet GMA growth goals, and not resulting in affordable housing.
Comments / 0