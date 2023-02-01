ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
chatsports.com

Colts need to hire a head coach and stop holding Rams hostage

One of the most extensive coaching searches in recent memory is the one currently being held by the Indianapolis Colts. While thorough is certainly good, but it almost seems as if the Colts don’t know what they’re looking for in their next head coach. As it stands, along...
On3.com

Purdue football coach Ryan Walters' contract details

A look at specifics obtained by GoldandBlack.com for Purdue coach Ryan Walters’ first contract, which was approved by the Board of Trustees on Friday. Beginning Date of Term (Effective Date of Agreement)December 13, 2022. End Date of TermDecember 31, 2027. Annual Base Salary (paid in 12 monthly installments)Year 1:...
overtimeheroics.net

Final Eight Indianapolis Colts Head Coaching Candidates

It is February and the Indianapolis Colts have moved on to second interviews for their head coaching position. The list has been widdled down to eight and we will break down the eight remaining candidates for the position. The Final Eight Candidates. Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero. Let’s not discount...
