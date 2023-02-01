Read full article on original website
Frank Reich Explains What Went Wrong in Indianapolis
The former Colts coach gives his side of why it didn't work out in Indy.
Colts Predicted to Make Bold Move at Top of Draft
The Indianapolis Colts have become one of the most popular picks to move up for the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.
Are Colts Taking Too Long to Select Head Coach?
The Indianapolis Colts have a huge list of head coaching candidates and could conduct a an unprecedented third round of interviews. Despite being thorough, are they taking too long?
Should Colts Fans Be Worried About Jonathan Taylor’s Surgery?
All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor had surgery on his injured right ankle after the season concluded for the Indianapolis Colts.
chatsports.com
Colts need to hire a head coach and stop holding Rams hostage
One of the most extensive coaching searches in recent memory is the one currently being held by the Indianapolis Colts. While thorough is certainly good, but it almost seems as if the Colts don’t know what they’re looking for in their next head coach. As it stands, along...
Report: Colts' Jim Irsay much more involved with head coach finalists
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay took a backseat during the initial round of head coach interviews but has reportedly been much more involved during the eight second-round interviews. It was reported earlier in the offseason that Irsay was expected to be involved far more often during the second round of...
Purdue football coach Ryan Walters' contract details
A look at specifics obtained by GoldandBlack.com for Purdue coach Ryan Walters’ first contract, which was approved by the Board of Trustees on Friday. Beginning Date of Term (Effective Date of Agreement)December 13, 2022. End Date of TermDecember 31, 2027. Annual Base Salary (paid in 12 monthly installments)Year 1:...
overtimeheroics.net
Final Eight Indianapolis Colts Head Coaching Candidates
It is February and the Indianapolis Colts have moved on to second interviews for their head coaching position. The list has been widdled down to eight and we will break down the eight remaining candidates for the position. The Final Eight Candidates. Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero. Let’s not discount...
saturdaytradition.com
Zach Edey predicted as 'Dude of the Day' by ESPN's Rece Davis for Purdue's matchup vs. Indiana
Zach Edey has developed into a legitimate National Player of the Year candidate for top-ranked Purdue this season. On Saturday, he leads the Boilermakers into Assembly Hall for a rivalry showdown vs. Indiana. During Saturday morning’s College GameDay broadcast, ESPN’s Rece Davis went with the Purdue big man as his...
