ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Income Tax: Lawmakers should pass Justice’s proposal

The Wall Street Journal, in an opinion piece published Tuesday, confirmed what Gov. Jim Justice and members of the state House of Delegates already know: cutting the personal income tax rate will benefit West Virginia through new growth and, if done prudently, will not negatively impact the state’s economy.
KANSAS STATE
ridgeviewnews.com

West Virginia House Passes School Discipline Bill

West Virginia lawmakers in the House passed a bill Tuesday that they hope will help teachers regain control in West Virginia Classrooms by providing a framework to public school teachers on how to discipline students who are being disruptive during class. This bill, which passed by the House Lawmakers, would...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

A Look At Education Challenges And Proposals

On this episode of The Legislature Today, from school safety to student success, there has already been a lot of discussion around the state’s educational system this legislative session. Education Reporter Chris Schulz sat down with two West Virginia teachers to discuss the state of our schools and some of the proposed changes.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

POLL: Do you think W.Va. lawmakers should be involved in student discipline policy?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia lawmakers have been weighing in on student discipline, and Eyewitness News wants to know your thoughts. On Tuesday, The Associated Press reported a bill passed by the West Virginia House would provide a framework to public school teachers on how to discipline students who are being disruptive in the classroom. Weigh in with your opinion in the story below on whether you believe lawmakers should be involved in how student discipline is handled.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Jake Wells

Unclaimed stimulus money available for West Virginia residents

Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
The Center Square

West Virginia ranks atop list for how it treats remote workers

(The Center Square) – West Virginia ranks tops among states with a state income tax in a new ranking of how a state’s tax and regulatory rules treat remote workers. In the National Taxpayers Union Foundation’s Remote Obligations And Mobility Index, West Virginia scored a 28.95 out of a potential 35 points. The five factors on the score were filing thresholds, reciprocity agreements, “convenience of the employer” rules, individual tax burden, and withholding thresholds. ...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvpublic.org

High School Student Uses Music, Nonprofit To Raise W.Va. Literacy Rates

This story originally aired in the Feb. 3, 2023 episode of Inside Appalachia. High school student Rania Zuri has made it her mission to end book deserts in West Virginia. Book deserts are places without libraries and bookstores, threatening literacy rates for young children. A senior at Morgantown High School, Zuri founded the LiTEArary Society to provide books to preschool children across West Virginia.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wchstv.com

Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 14 more COVID-19-related deaths Thursday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,866, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 67-year-old man from Jackson County. a 93-year-old woman from...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
nwi.life

Expanding access to healthy food with $50K donation to West Virginia Food Bank

Accessing healthy food can greatly impact a person’s health and well-being. Unfortunately, it’s not always regularly available to far too many individuals and families. To help expand resources, UnitedHealthcare recently announced a $50,000 donation to the Mountaineer Food Bank (MFB) of West Virginia. The donation will positively impact several of Mountaineer Food Bank’s programs, which serve more than 97,500 households across the state annually.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

W.Va. House passes student discipline bill

CHARLESTON — A bill passed by the West Virginia House of Delegates Tuesday that would spell out specific requirements for student discipline raised concerns with both Democratic and Republican lawmakers. House Bill 2890, modifying student discipline in the classroom, passed the House Tuesday in a 79-16 vote, sending the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Reporter Roundtable Explores Health Legislation

On this episode of The Legislature Today, there have been a number of health-related issues discussed this legislative session – from gender-affirming care, to PEIA coverage and foster care. For this week’s reporter roundtable, Chris Schulz speaks with WVPB’s Appalachia Health News Reporter Emily Rice and Allen Siegler from Mountain State Spotlight.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy