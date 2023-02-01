Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Income Tax: Lawmakers should pass Justice’s proposal
The Wall Street Journal, in an opinion piece published Tuesday, confirmed what Gov. Jim Justice and members of the state House of Delegates already know: cutting the personal income tax rate will benefit West Virginia through new growth and, if done prudently, will not negatively impact the state’s economy.
ridgeviewnews.com
West Virginia House Passes School Discipline Bill
West Virginia lawmakers in the House passed a bill Tuesday that they hope will help teachers regain control in West Virginia Classrooms by providing a framework to public school teachers on how to discipline students who are being disruptive during class. This bill, which passed by the House Lawmakers, would...
Gun, ammo purchase tracking in the crosshairs in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia House of Delegates has voted to ban credit card companies from tracking the purchase of guns and ammunition in the Mountain State. Some credit cards do that with an electronic code, and there are concerns they are creating a national database of gun owners. Critics say that’s a […]
wvpublic.org
A Look At Education Challenges And Proposals
On this episode of The Legislature Today, from school safety to student success, there has already been a lot of discussion around the state’s educational system this legislative session. Education Reporter Chris Schulz sat down with two West Virginia teachers to discuss the state of our schools and some of the proposed changes.
For West Virginia teachers, PEIA’s financial crisis has real costs
More than 200,000 West Virginia state employees rely on PEIA for health insurance. As the state agency faces a looming budget cliff, those on the insurance say change is urgently needed. For West Virginia teachers, PEIA’s financial crisis has real costs appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
$1.2 million to go towards quality housing in West Virginia
$1,229,158 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go towards helping those experiencing homelessness find resources and connect with vital services in West Virginia.
wchstv.com
POLL: Do you think W.Va. lawmakers should be involved in student discipline policy?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia lawmakers have been weighing in on student discipline, and Eyewitness News wants to know your thoughts. On Tuesday, The Associated Press reported a bill passed by the West Virginia House would provide a framework to public school teachers on how to discipline students who are being disruptive in the classroom. Weigh in with your opinion in the story below on whether you believe lawmakers should be involved in how student discipline is handled.
Unclaimed stimulus money available for West Virginia residents
Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
wchstv.com
COVID-19 cases inch up in West Virginia on Friday; one virus-related death added
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases inched up Friday as one more virus-related death was reported in West Virginia. The death – a 58-year-old woman from Wood County – raised the state’s toll during the pandemic to 7,867, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
wchstv.com
Nonprofit group leader criticizes student discipline bill; unions say more teachers needed
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The leader of a nonprofit group said he believes a classroom discipline bill being considered by West Virginia lawmakers would undermine principals' authority and negatively affect lower income and black students. "One of the major contributors of that decline is not merely COVID," the Rev....
West Virginia ranks atop list for how it treats remote workers
(The Center Square) – West Virginia ranks tops among states with a state income tax in a new ranking of how a state’s tax and regulatory rules treat remote workers. In the National Taxpayers Union Foundation’s Remote Obligations And Mobility Index, West Virginia scored a 28.95 out of a potential 35 points. The five factors on the score were filing thresholds, reciprocity agreements, “convenience of the employer” rules, individual tax burden, and withholding thresholds. ...
wvpublic.org
High School Student Uses Music, Nonprofit To Raise W.Va. Literacy Rates
This story originally aired in the Feb. 3, 2023 episode of Inside Appalachia. High school student Rania Zuri has made it her mission to end book deserts in West Virginia. Book deserts are places without libraries and bookstores, threatening literacy rates for young children. A senior at Morgantown High School, Zuri founded the LiTEArary Society to provide books to preschool children across West Virginia.
wchstv.com
Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 14 more COVID-19-related deaths Thursday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,866, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 67-year-old man from Jackson County. a 93-year-old woman from...
nwi.life
Expanding access to healthy food with $50K donation to West Virginia Food Bank
Accessing healthy food can greatly impact a person’s health and well-being. Unfortunately, it’s not always regularly available to far too many individuals and families. To help expand resources, UnitedHealthcare recently announced a $50,000 donation to the Mountaineer Food Bank (MFB) of West Virginia. The donation will positively impact several of Mountaineer Food Bank’s programs, which serve more than 97,500 households across the state annually.
Grandparents raising grandkids: High numbers reported in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – We are a month into the new year and still the opioid crisis continues to rage on. It has fallout far beyond the people who are addicted, meaning families can take on additional struggles where kids are involved. 7% may not seem like a large number, but that’s the percentage of […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
W.Va. House passes student discipline bill
CHARLESTON — A bill passed by the West Virginia House of Delegates Tuesday that would spell out specific requirements for student discipline raised concerns with both Democratic and Republican lawmakers. House Bill 2890, modifying student discipline in the classroom, passed the House Tuesday in a 79-16 vote, sending the...
West Virginia bill would create a crime if you urinate or defecate in public
A bill would create a new crime in West Virginia if you would urinate or defecate in public. The bill, Senate Bill 540, was introduced on February 1. The bill says any person who willfully urinates or defecates in a public place, other than a public restroom, under circumstances where he or she knows or […]
WTAP
West Virginia Senate passes bill to establish the West Virginia Guardian program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia State Senate on Monday passed a bill that seeks to add armed guardians to public schools. Senate Bill 282 would establish the West Virginia Guardian program. The program would allow retired military or law enforcement officers to act as independent contractors to provide armed security in West Virginia public schools.
Metro News
Citizens want to put brakes on transfer of federal relief dollars to development fund
Gov. Jim Justice submitted a bill meant to transfer $678 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars to state development funds. Not everybody thinks that’s a great idea. House Bill 2883 calls for $500 million to be transferred to the state Economic Development Authority, a $177 million transfer to...
wvpublic.org
Reporter Roundtable Explores Health Legislation
On this episode of The Legislature Today, there have been a number of health-related issues discussed this legislative session – from gender-affirming care, to PEIA coverage and foster care. For this week’s reporter roundtable, Chris Schulz speaks with WVPB’s Appalachia Health News Reporter Emily Rice and Allen Siegler from Mountain State Spotlight.
