CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia lawmakers have been weighing in on student discipline, and Eyewitness News wants to know your thoughts. On Tuesday, The Associated Press reported a bill passed by the West Virginia House would provide a framework to public school teachers on how to discipline students who are being disruptive in the classroom. Weigh in with your opinion in the story below on whether you believe lawmakers should be involved in how student discipline is handled.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO