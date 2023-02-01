ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

Victim of Salt Lake shooting pronounced dead, police continue search for shooter

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The victim of a Salt Lake City shooting that occurred Wednesday evening has died. Representatives of the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that 35-year-old Guthrie Serawop was found with a critical gunshot wound as officers were responding to the Riverview Townhomes at 1665 South Riverside Drive just before 7 p.m. Feb. 1 on a report of a shooting.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police remove 3 sticks of dynamite from Salt Lake City home

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are reminding residents not to touch suspicious devices or hazardous materials after officers removed three sticks of dynamite from a Salt Lake City home. Officers responded about 10 p.m. Wednesday to a home near 200 South and Iowa...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

3 teens arrested in connection with Magna drive-by shooting

MAGNA — Three 15-year-olds were arrested Thursday night in connection with a drive-by shooting police believe is gang-related. Just before 6 p.m., Unified police responded to a report of shots fired near 3200 South and 7200 West. A house was struck by gunfire but no injuries were reported, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler. Details on where the shots ended up were not immediately available.
MAGNA, UT
ksl.com

2 arrests made in Salt Lake City homicide

SALT LAKE CITY — Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man Wednesday night in Salt Lake City's Glendale neighborhood. Guthrie Uland Serawop, 35, was shot about 6:45 p.m. at the Riverview Townhomes, 1665 S. Riverside Drive (1140 West). He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Salt Lake police on Thursday announced that Serawop had died from his injuries.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

West Valley City PD hopes to revive cold case murder probe

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in getting movement on a near-20-year-old cold case murder. “Someone shot Jose Morales and left him to die in the parking lot of an apartment complex,” the West Valley City Police Deportment says. “That was nearly 20 years ago, and to this day, that person has yet to be held accountable for Jose’s murder.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

ksl.com

Salt Lake police seek 2 men in connection with fatal stabbing

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are seeking the public's help in locating two men wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing. Charles Alires, 34, was stabbed about 3:45 p.m. Thursday at the Palmer Court Apartments, 999 S. Main. Officers arrived to find Alires in critical condition, according to a statement from police. He died at the scene despite life-saving efforts from police and fire crews.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Deadly Stabbing in Salt Lake City

Courtney’s story on Brenda Emile and Miller Costello …. Aaron Lowe alleged murder, Buk Buk faces preliminary …. Aaron Lowe alleged murder, Buk Buk faces preliminary hearing. Road near Sugarhouse Develop new plans for traffic …. Road near Sugarhouse Develop new plans for traffic problems. School Safety Bills Discussed.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Orem man jailed after alleged exploitation of 2 juvenile girls

OREM, Utah, Feb. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem has been booked into the Utah County Jail on 16 felony charges related to alleged sexual abuse of two juvenile females. The man, whose name Gephardt Daily is withholding to protect the privacy of the victims, was charged on suspicion of:
OREM, UT
ABC 4

Missing Herriman girl located safe, police say

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Herriman Police Department has said that Corvin has been found and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: 14-year-old Herriman girl missing, police seek help. HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Herriman Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who has reportedly gone missing.
HERRIMAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Late night crash hurts 9, draws even more emergency vehicles

WEST HAVEN, Utah, Feb. 4, 2023, (Gephardt Daily) — Injuries were minor but plentiful in a late night crash in West Haven. The two-vehicle collision just before midnight Friday injured nine and brought a huge emergency response. Four Weber County Sheriff‘s deputies, two Utah Highway Patrol troopers, three ambulances, several paramedic vehicles and tow trucks were called to the scene at the 2550 S. 1900 West.
WEST HAVEN, UT
ksl.com

Man accused of exposing himself to underage girls at Utah store

HIGHLAND — The owner of Rad Swim in Highland is warning Utah families after she says a man exposed himself to her associate and several young girls in her store Monday evening. "I'm honestly devastated and heartbroken, I feel so bad for these girls," said Michelle Shumway, owner, and...
HIGHLAND, UT
Gephardt Daily

