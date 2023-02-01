Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One suspect arrested in SLC fatal stabbing investigation, the other at large
One of the two suspects allegedly involved in a fatal stabbing in Salt Lake City that took place Thursday, Feb. 2 has been arrested.
ksl.com
Man arrested in Salt Lake City fatal stabbing; police seek 1 more
SALT LAKE CITY — One of two men wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in Salt Lake City has been arrested. Ivy Chase Grant, 26, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of obstructing justice. Charles Alires, 34, was stabbed three times during a fight...
Police searching for two suspects wanted in deadly Salt Lake City stabbing
The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two men wanted in connection with the deadly stabbing on Thursday, Feb. 2.
KUTV
Victim of Salt Lake shooting pronounced dead, police continue search for shooter
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The victim of a Salt Lake City shooting that occurred Wednesday evening has died. Representatives of the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that 35-year-old Guthrie Serawop was found with a critical gunshot wound as officers were responding to the Riverview Townhomes at 1665 South Riverside Drive just before 7 p.m. Feb. 1 on a report of a shooting.
Gephardt Daily
Police remove 3 sticks of dynamite from Salt Lake City home
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are reminding residents not to touch suspicious devices or hazardous materials after officers removed three sticks of dynamite from a Salt Lake City home. Officers responded about 10 p.m. Wednesday to a home near 200 South and Iowa...
ksl.com
3 teens arrested in connection with Magna drive-by shooting
MAGNA — Three 15-year-olds were arrested Thursday night in connection with a drive-by shooting police believe is gang-related. Just before 6 p.m., Unified police responded to a report of shots fired near 3200 South and 7200 West. A house was struck by gunfire but no injuries were reported, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler. Details on where the shots ended up were not immediately available.
ksl.com
2 arrests made in Salt Lake City homicide
SALT LAKE CITY — Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man Wednesday night in Salt Lake City's Glendale neighborhood. Guthrie Uland Serawop, 35, was shot about 6:45 p.m. at the Riverview Townhomes, 1665 S. Riverside Drive (1140 West). He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Salt Lake police on Thursday announced that Serawop had died from his injuries.
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City PD hopes to revive cold case murder probe
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in getting movement on a near-20-year-old cold case murder. “Someone shot Jose Morales and left him to die in the parking lot of an apartment complex,” the West Valley City Police Deportment says. “That was nearly 20 years ago, and to this day, that person has yet to be held accountable for Jose’s murder.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Man shot in Glendale neighborhood has died
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 35-year-old man has died after being shot on Wednesday, the Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed. Police have identified the victim as Guthrie Serawop. The investigation started at 6:34 p.m. Officers responded to the area of 1665 S....
ksl.com
Salt Lake police seek 2 men in connection with fatal stabbing
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are seeking the public's help in locating two men wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing. Charles Alires, 34, was stabbed about 3:45 p.m. Thursday at the Palmer Court Apartments, 999 S. Main. Officers arrived to find Alires in critical condition, according to a statement from police. He died at the scene despite life-saving efforts from police and fire crews.
Woman faces charges for allegedly operating crack house in Holladay
On Thursday morning, Feb. 2, Lisa Lyn Bangerter, 59, was arrested and faces charges of operating an alleged crack house in Hollday after she was served a search warrant. The Unified Police Department
2 arrests made in connection to fatal shooting in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City police announced they have arrested 2 men connected to a fatal shooting at the townhome complex Thursday evening.
ABC 4
Deadly Stabbing in Salt Lake City
Courtney’s story on Brenda Emile and Miller Costello …. Aaron Lowe alleged murder, Buk Buk faces preliminary …. Aaron Lowe alleged murder, Buk Buk faces preliminary hearing. Road near Sugarhouse Develop new plans for traffic …. Road near Sugarhouse Develop new plans for traffic problems. School Safety Bills Discussed.
Gephardt Daily
Orem man jailed after alleged exploitation of 2 juvenile girls
OREM, Utah, Feb. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem has been booked into the Utah County Jail on 16 felony charges related to alleged sexual abuse of two juvenile females. The man, whose name Gephardt Daily is withholding to protect the privacy of the victims, was charged on suspicion of:
ABC 4
Missing Herriman girl located safe, police say
HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Herriman Police Department has said that Corvin has been found and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: 14-year-old Herriman girl missing, police seek help. HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Herriman Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who has reportedly gone missing.
ksl.com
Utah man claims he burglarized same home under construction 10 times
PLEASANT GROVE — A man who claims he burglarized the same home under construction about 10 times, because he was in debt, has been arrested. Spencer Gordon Olson, 33, of Pleasant Grove, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of five counts of burglary and three counts of theft.
Gephardt Daily
Late night crash hurts 9, draws even more emergency vehicles
WEST HAVEN, Utah, Feb. 4, 2023, (Gephardt Daily) — Injuries were minor but plentiful in a late night crash in West Haven. The two-vehicle collision just before midnight Friday injured nine and brought a huge emergency response. Four Weber County Sheriff‘s deputies, two Utah Highway Patrol troopers, three ambulances, several paramedic vehicles and tow trucks were called to the scene at the 2550 S. 1900 West.
ksl.com
Man accused of exposing himself to underage girls at Utah store
HIGHLAND — The owner of Rad Swim in Highland is warning Utah families after she says a man exposed himself to her associate and several young girls in her store Monday evening. "I'm honestly devastated and heartbroken, I feel so bad for these girls," said Michelle Shumway, owner, and...
KSLTV
New body cam footage shows moment SLC police shoot man in a stranger’s home
SALT LAKE CITY — Newly released body camera footage reveals the moments that led up to Salt Lake City police shooting a man on Jan. 13. The videos released Wednesday captured the shooting from body-worn cameras of 12 Salt Lake City Police Department officers. The incident began when officers...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: 1 critically wounded in Glendale neighborhood shooting, suspect at large
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police were on the scene of a shooting Wednesday night that left one victim in critical condition. The Salt Lake City Police Department posted on Twitter at 7:39 p.m. asking media and others to be careful at the crime scene, saying only the address and “Paramedics took one person to the hospital in critical condition.” A K-9 unit was on the scene in the vicinity of the Riverview Townhomes development.
