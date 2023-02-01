ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Top Speed

Here's What Needs To Happen For Hydrogen Cars To Take Off (And, Why EVs Hold Them Back)

The technology in Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (HFCEVs) is impressive and has a great deal of potential. They also have several advantages over traditional EVs like longer range and quicker charging or refueling. There are however several things that need to happen with the technology if hydrogen-powered cars are going to take off. Right now hydrogen takes a lot of fossil fuel to create, and it's expensive. There is also a lack of hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Most of all, the thing that may be holding back HFCEVs is the success of non-hydrogen electric vehicles. People need a solid reason to ditch their Teslas and until a compelling argument is made, hydrogen-powered vehicles will linger in obscurity.
CALIFORNIA STATE
torquenews.com

Even the U.S. Government Can't Stop Tesla

Tesla and Elon Musk are an unstoppable force and not even the U.S. Government can stop them. The U.S. government has done some pretty embarrassing things. One of these was a speech Joe Biden was gave and said GM and Mary Barra were leading the EV revolution. He specifically said, "You led Mary, and it matters" and also said, "She electrified the entire auto industry."
electrek.co

US zero-emission transit buses saw a 66% increase in 2022 – here’s why

The number of full-size transit zero-emission buses in the US saw a 66% increase since 2021, according to newly released data. There were 5,480 full-size transit zero-emission buses funded, ordered, and/or delivered in the US in 2022, according to the report, “Zeroing in on ZEBs,” from clean transport advocacy nonprofit Calstart. That breaks down to 5,269 battery electric buses and 211 fuel-cell electric buses.
OREGON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Newest Ships in the US Navy

The British Empire more or less ruled the world during the 18th century through its naval power. The British Navy was more advanced, with newer ships that could outmaneuver those of Spanish and French rivals. However, this power would eventually wane as the American Revolutionary War and Napoleonic Wars took their toll on the empire, […]
Benzinga

Generator Company Generac Getting Into Home EV Charging Game, Could It Help The Stock Rebound?

The leading generator company had shares slide in 2022. The company is diversifying into clean energy, which could help increase revenue and market opportunities. One of the hardest-hit stocks in 2022 that is a member of the S&P 500 was Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC. The stock was the subject of several short reports in 2022 and saw shares fall more than 50% during the calendar year.
Carscoops

GM Design’s Latest Sketch Sure Looks Like A Small Chevy Pickup

A very interesting sketch of a what appears to be a compact or small two-door pickup was published on Instagram by the official General Motors Design account. No surprise then that it’s fueling rumors about a smaller and more affordable EV truck that could be offered by one of GM’s brands in the US market.
MICHIGAN STATE
electrek.co

Tesla Model 3 refresh prototype spotted being tested

Another Tesla Model 3 refresh “project highland” prototype has been spotted being tested in California ahead of its launch. Late last year, we started hearing rumors that Tesla is working on a Model 3 refresh that would come during the second half of 2023. The project is reportedly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
electrek.co

Electrify America tells customers it will raise EV charging prices next month

US EV charging network Electrify America has announced an increase in prices beginning next month for all customers, including Pass+ members. The charging network broke down the price increases in an email to customers today. Electrify America currently operates one of the largest DC fast-charger networks in the United States,...
BBC

Energy bills pushed up by electricity charge, research shows

The way electricity prices are set has pushed UK household bills up by £7.2bn over two years, analysis suggests. Under existing rules, energy suppliers pay the highest price for wholesale electricity no matter how it is made. Gas-fired power stations are the most expensive way to generate electricity, but...
Futurism

Elon Musk Says SpaceX May Build Starship That Dies on Purpose

One SpaceX Starship alone was never going to get us to Mars — that much was clear from the start. Even getting it beyond Earth's orbit will likely require numerous refueling stops, courtesy of additional Starships. And pulling all that off while recovering all the spacecraft and their Super Heavy boosters would be even more difficult.
Interesting Engineering

Clean energy breakthrough produces hydrogen from sea water for cheap

Aiming to extract hydrogen for energy generation, scientists are looking at various ways of production, especially ones that do not strain existing natural resources. In a breakthrough, an international team of scientists from the University of Adelaide has devised a cost-effective method to split seawater to produce hydrogen directly. The research gains significance as earlier methods needed seawater to be treated using an energy-intensive process before splitting it using electrolysis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy