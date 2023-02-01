Read full article on original website
Wind and Distance Hampered Hitters at Old Braves FieldIBWAABoston, MA
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
NBA
2023 NBA All-Star reserves revealed
The 14 reserves for the 2023 All-Star Game were announced on Thursday and joined the player pool for Team LeBron and Team Giannis. Paul George (LA Clippers) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies) Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz) Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)
NBA
Ben Golliver on Pelicans season, All-Star snubs, LeBron James | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer break down the strange start and end of the game against the Dallas Mavericks. Washington Post’s Ben Golliver also joins the podcast (7:15) to discuss how he is tracking LeBron James’ record breaking season, how he thinks the Pelicans are doing midway through the NBA season, the recent public refereeing issues, and who he thinks might have been snubbed from an NBA All-Star game nod.
NBA
Paul George Selected as Western Conference All-Star
The NBA announced today that LA Clippers guard/forward Paul George has been selected as a reserve for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will be held at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, February 19th at 5 p.m. PST on TNT. . George will make...
NBA
Trendon Watford, 'MVP Of The Trip,' Sparks Comeback Win Versus Wiz
WASHINGTON, DC -- It’s been Trendon Watford’s road trip and the rest of the Trail Blazers are just along for the ride. After playing 60 minutes total in the month of January, Watford logged 30 minutes, posted a season-high in points and was the catalyst of a second-half rally that resulted in the Trail Blazers defeating the Wizards 124-116 in front of a sellout crowd of 20,476, many of whom were there to cheer on the visitors, Friday night at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
NBA
DeRozan's Hall of Fame run continues with his sixth nod to the NBA All-Star Game
DeMar DeRozan will stop in Salt Lake City later this month on the way to Springfield. That’s because the Bulls star scorer Thursday was named to his sixth NBA All-Star team for the game in Utah Feb. 19. The history of Hall of Fame enshrinements has pretty much an informal cutoff that after five All-Star selections you are a lock to swing open that door to the Hall of Fame.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 4, 2023
It should be a fun, intense atmosphere in the Smoothie King on Saturday, for a unique 5 p.m. Central tip-off against the Los Angeles Lakers (25-28). The Western Conference matchup was moved up a couple hours from its initial start time in order to move it to ESPN2 nationally. New Orleans (26-27) needs a win to stay ahead of the purple and gold in the standings. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM begins at 4:30.
NBA
“Jr. Wolves Dream Team” Signs 15 Players to Honorary Contracts
MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL (Feb. 4, 2023) – The Minnesota Timberwolves, in partnership with UnitedHealthcare and Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities, today announced the signing of 15 new honorary team members to their roster to create the 2022-23 “Jr. Wolves Dream Team.” Presented by UnitedHealthcare, the Jr. Wolves Dream Team is comprised of youth from the Twin Cities and surrounding area, ranging in age from nine to 14 years old and include Damari, Kai, Ayden, Samani, Ahmad, Elijah, Josiah, Xavier, Davin, Johnny, Joseph, Alex, LaZavier, Christian, and Devin.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Mavericks 111, Pelicans 106
Mavericks (28-25), Pelicans (26-27) New Orleans had a chance in the final minute Thursday to complete what would’ve been the biggest mathematical comeback in franchise history, but Dallas made just enough plays to hold on for what turned into a stunningly tight victory. Earlier in the proceedings, New Orleans didn’t provide nearly enough resistance on defense, while supplying too much help to the opposition on offense, turning the ball over frequently. Facing a challenging finale of their three-game road trip, the Pelicans fell behind by a huge margin early, before mounting a fourth-quarter run that made the final score tight. New Orleans outscored Dallas 63-41 in the final 24 minutes, cutting into what had been a 27-point halftime deficit.
NBA
Brown ‘Grateful’ for All-Star Nod, but More Focused on Team Goals
Jaylen Brown took a page out of Joe Mazzulla’s book Friday morning when discussing his second NBA All-Star selection: he's appreciative of the individual honor, but more focused on his team and their collective goals for the rest of the season. Like many of us, Brown learned of his...
NBA
"It's A Blessing" | Utah Forward Lauri Markkanen Named To The 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Right before Will Hardy stood up from his postgame press conference following Wednesday's victory over Toronto, he had one more parting message for the contingent of media members sitting in front of him. His message was short and succinct. "First of all, none of us are hoping. …. We are...
NBA
Stephen Curry exits Mavs-Warriors with left leg injury; X-rays negative
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry limped to the locker room in the second half of Saturday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. He did not return as the Warriors held off the Mavericks 119-113. The injury occurred with 2:01 left in the third quarter when Curry appeared to bang...
NBA
Ask Sam Mailbag: The trade deadline approaches.
Matt Taiji: Disclaimer: I know that none of the following trade proposals have a snowball's chance in Death Valley of ever even being remotely considered by the Bulls' front office. These proposals are strictly for entertainment purposes only. Credit Michael Pina of the Ringer for creating the below Chicago Bulls/NO Pelicans trade proposal.
NBA
Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) sits as Nets rally past Wizards
NEW YORK (AP) — Cam Thomas scored a career-high 44 points off the bench and the short-handed Brooklyn Nets rallied from a 23-point deficit to stun the Washington Wizards 125-123 on Saturday night. Edmond Sumner also set a personal best with 29 points and Nic Claxton had 15 points...
NBA
MICHAEL MALONE NAMED WESTERN CONFERENCE COACH OF THE MONTH FOR JANUARY
The NBA announced today that Denver Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone was named the Western Conference Coach of the Month for games played in January. Additionally, Michael Malone and his coaching staff have secured the top seed in the Western Conference through games played on February 5th, earning them the right to coach Team LeBron in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. Malone and his staff previously earned this honor in 2019 at NBA All-Star weekend in Charlotte.
NBA
Hornets Can’t Recover From Rocky 3rd Quarter In Chicago
Bench Play Helps Bulls Get Revenge from Last Thursday’s Road Loss to Hornets. It might have been Groundhog Day on the calendar, but it wasn’t in the metaphorical sense for the Charlotte Hornets in their second meeting with the Chicago Bulls in eight days, which this time, resulted in a 114-98 road loss on Thursday night.
NBA
Joel Embiid Earns January 2023 Eastern Conference Player of the Month Award, Marking Second Consecutive Recognition
PHILADELPHIA – FEB. 2, 2023 - The NBA announced today that Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for January. This represents the second monthly honor in as many months for Embiid, who now has six such awards throughout his career. In...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 02.04.23
GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Portland (26-26, 12-15 on the road) at Bulls (24-27, 14-11 at home). 7PM. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 7PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26 ppg. Portland: Lillard: 30 ppg. LEADING...
NBA
Recap: Wizards come up short in Brooklyn, lose second leg of back-to-back
The Wizards had a quick turnaround with a 6:00 p.m. tip in Brooklyn the night after a 7:00 p.m. tip in Washington D.C. For the second straight night, the Wizards got out to a scorching-hot start but fell victim to a big-time second-half comeback, losing 125-123 to the Nets. Kristaps Porzingis dropped 38 points in the loss.
NBA
Keegan Murray Earns Second Consecutive Western Conference Rookie of the Month
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray has been named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in January, the NBA announced today. The fourth overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, Murray averaged 14.0 points (51.0 FG%, 49.5 3pt%, 93.3 FT%), 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 32.2 minutes per game in 15 games (15 starts) during the month of January. Murray also received NBA Rookie of the Month honors for December.
NBA
Paolo Banchero Named Kia NBA's Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for January 2023
ORLANDO - Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has been named the Kia NBA’s Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for January 2023. It is the second straight month that he has earned the monthly honor. Banchero becomes the third player in franchise history to be named the league’s Rookie...
