Mavericks (28-25), Pelicans (26-27) New Orleans had a chance in the final minute Thursday to complete what would’ve been the biggest mathematical comeback in franchise history, but Dallas made just enough plays to hold on for what turned into a stunningly tight victory. Earlier in the proceedings, New Orleans didn’t provide nearly enough resistance on defense, while supplying too much help to the opposition on offense, turning the ball over frequently. Facing a challenging finale of their three-game road trip, the Pelicans fell behind by a huge margin early, before mounting a fourth-quarter run that made the final score tight. New Orleans outscored Dallas 63-41 in the final 24 minutes, cutting into what had been a 27-point halftime deficit.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO