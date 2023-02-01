‘I’m A Kid’: Karon Blake’s Final Words Revealed As D.C. Homeowner Charged With Murder Of Boy, 13

T he arrest warrant for a man who killed a young teenager suspected of auto theft is revealing some of the missing details surrounding a shooting that took the life of a 13-year-old boy in Washington, D.C.

Jason Lewis , a city government worker, surrendered on Tuesday and was charged with second-degree murder more than three weeks after he shot Karon Blake in northeast Washington in the early morning hours of Jan. 7. His identity had previously been concealed by D.C. police for the same amount of time while officials quickly labeled Blake as a car thief.

Local news outlet WUSA9 obtained Lewis’ arrest warrant, which contains information that was not previously disclosed, including Blake’s final words that informed the shooter of his young age.

From WUSA9 :

According to the arrest warrant, Lewis told officers he was in bed when he heard some noise outside, which prompted him to go downstairs because he did not know if someone was trying to come into his house. He told investigators he then saw a car and “youngsters” in black and yelled, “Hey, what are y’all doing?”

Lewis claimed Karon ran toward him as he was standing in the entryway to his courtyard. While speaking with the officer, Lewis reportedly claimed he only fired two gunshots.

In the arrest warrant, officers say Lewis heard Karon say “I’m a kid, I’m a kid,” before collapsing on Quincy Street. Lewis’s fiance called police for help as he did chest compressions on the teen while waiting for first responders to arrive.

Lewis told police he didn’t want to hurt Karon and questioned why the teen ran right toward him. Police did not find any firearms or weapons on or near Karon at the time of the shooting. The only firearm recovered from the scene was the one belonging to Lewis.

While Lewis has maintained his innocence, a judge ruled that he lost his right to self-defense because “he was the first aggressor,” according to WUSA9 reporter Delia Gonçalves.

Lewis shot Blake multiple times and killed him after claiming the 13-year-old had broken into multiple cars on the street. When police arrived on the scene they found the homeowner performing CPR on the young child.

There is no report the boy was armed, and the gun Lewis used is legally registered.

The shooting sparked city-wide protests and demands for an arrest to be made.

D.C. city councilman Zachary Parker expressed outrage at how long it took to bring charges. He said the delay allowed “misinformation and speculation to spread” and suggested Lewis’ status as a city government employee played a role in the lack of apparent urgency to charge him.

“Our community is not satisfied simply to have an individual charged,” Parker said Wednesday in a statement before adding later: “Many questions remain about the events surrounding Karon’s killing and the subsequent investigation.”

SEE ALSO:

Activists Demand Justice For 13-Year-Old DC Boy Shot And Killed By Local Resident

DC Homeowner Jason Lewis Facing Murder Charges For Killing Karon Blake

The post ‘I’m A Kid’: Karon Blake’s Final Words Revealed As D.C. Homeowner Charged With Murder Of Boy, 13 appeared first on NewsOne .