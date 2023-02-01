ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, PA

Bethlehem's Liberty High School shows love for the Eagles

Bethlehem's Liberty High School, home to Eagles' Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik, is showing its love for the Philadelphia Eagles. The school's music department and its students put together this video of their performance of "The Eagles' Victory Song." Fly, Eagles, Fly!
BETHLEHEM, PA
Lehigh Valley Winter Classic open air hockey event

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Polar Bears and Admirals faced off at Bethlehem's Municipal Ice Rink with dozens of people watching on at the 10th annual Lehigh Valley Winter Classic. All of the money supports special hockey locally for children and young adults with cognitive challenges. "It doesn't get old, I'll...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Shelter in Allentown helps keep people warm amid freezing temps

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The bitter cold weather is making it painful to be outside across our region, even for a little bit. "The cold is a problem, but the wind is just what makes it worse man, it's just terrible out here," said George Martin, who we caught walking outside in downtown Allentown.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Palmer's 25th Street Shopping Center welcomes new retail tenant

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Individuals wanting to look and feel their best have a new business to shop in the Easton area. Althemease Beauty Supply, selling a wide array of beauty and personal care products, opened Jan. 21 at 2429 Nazareth Road in Palmer Township. The shop, next to New...
EASTON, PA
6 displaced after fire damages 2 homes in Allentown amid high winds

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Six people are displaced Friday night, after two homes on the 500 block of South 23rd Street in Allentown caught fire. Allentown Fire Department Capt. John Christopher said the fire started in the rear of one home around 5 p.m. and spread to a second house because of high winds.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Multi-vehicle crash in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There was a multi-vehicle crash in Allentown at Business Park Lane and American Parkway. The accident involved two cars. Both drivers sustained non life threatening injuries. Towing was on scene to remove the vehicles.
ALLENTOWN, PA
State police investigating collision that led to Capri Sun spill

TILDEN TWP., Pa - Emergency crews had a wreck in flames and two different liquids to deal with as temperatures dipped at an accident scene on I-78. “The products react based on temperatures,” explained Jarrod Emes with the Union Fire Company in Hamburg. “Some don’t like hot, some don’t like cold, so it’s a matter of getting an ID so we can identify the product and then know how to handle it.”
HAMBURG, PA
State Police investigate after gunshots ring out in Bath

BATH, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after shots rang out in Bath, Northampton County early Friday morning. Troopers were sent to a parking lot at the 100 block of East Main Street shortly after 2 a.m. for the reports of a shooting, according to a news release from state police.
BATH, PA
Two firefighters hurt while battling blaze in Monroe County

Two firefighters were hurt while battling a house fire in Monroe County. Crews were called to the 100 block of Route 940 in Tobyhanna Township around 1 p.m. Saturday. As they got there, flames were pouring from the home. The home appears to be destroyed. Officials told us two firefighters...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Catalytic converter thefts taking place in Coplay

COPLAY, Pa. - The Coplay Police Department is conducting an investigation into two recent cases of catalytic converter theft in the vicinity of S. 2nd and Center St and a parking lot in the 200 block of S. 5th Street. The incidents are believed to have taken place during the...
COPLAY, PA

