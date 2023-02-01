Read full article on original website
Bethlehem's Liberty High School shows love for the Eagles
Bethlehem's Liberty High School, home to Eagles' Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik, is showing its love for the Philadelphia Eagles. The school's music department and its students put together this video of their performance of "The Eagles' Victory Song." Fly, Eagles, Fly!
Emmaus vs Parkland girls and boys basketball, 02.02.23
Parkland and Emmaus renewing their rivalry for the second time this season. The Green Hornets prevailing in both the boys and girls contests.
Lehigh Valley Winter Classic open air hockey event
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Polar Bears and Admirals faced off at Bethlehem's Municipal Ice Rink with dozens of people watching on at the 10th annual Lehigh Valley Winter Classic. All of the money supports special hockey locally for children and young adults with cognitive challenges. "It doesn't get old, I'll...
Officials celebrate new Sister City relationship between Allentown, Santo Domingo Este
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Officials held a news conference in Allentown Friday to celebrate the establishment of a Sister City relationship between the city and Santo Domingo Este, in the Dominican Republic. Allentown Council Vice President Cynthia Mota was joined by Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk and Santo Domingo Este (ASDE) Mayor...
Lehigh Valley Pet Expo brings family fun to Allentown this weekend
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh Valley Pet Expo is back this weekend at the Agri-Plex at the Allentown Fairgrounds. If you're looking for a furry friend to join your family, the expo could be the place for you. If you'd rather something that isn't furry, they've got that, too.
Popular food truck nearing completion of first brick-and-mortar eatery in downtown Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular food trailer serving up Mexican favorites like tacos and guacamole is nearing completion of its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Bethlehem. LU Taqueria, which launched as a mobile operation in May, is planning to open a fast-casual eatery in late February or early March at...
Shelter in Allentown helps keep people warm amid freezing temps
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The bitter cold weather is making it painful to be outside across our region, even for a little bit. "The cold is a problem, but the wind is just what makes it worse man, it's just terrible out here," said George Martin, who we caught walking outside in downtown Allentown.
Palmer's 25th Street Shopping Center welcomes new retail tenant
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Individuals wanting to look and feel their best have a new business to shop in the Easton area. Althemease Beauty Supply, selling a wide array of beauty and personal care products, opened Jan. 21 at 2429 Nazareth Road in Palmer Township. The shop, next to New...
6 displaced after fire damages 2 homes in Allentown amid high winds
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Six people are displaced Friday night, after two homes on the 500 block of South 23rd Street in Allentown caught fire. Allentown Fire Department Capt. John Christopher said the fire started in the rear of one home around 5 p.m. and spread to a second house because of high winds.
Coroner: Berks woman, wounded in 1998 shooting, has died as a result of injuries
READING, Pa. - A Berks County woman, shot by her brother in 1998, has died from her injuries. 45-year-old Tina Hertzog of Mertztown died at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest Wednesday. The Lehigh County Coroner's Office ruled the cause of death as complications from paraplegia and the manner of death homicide.
Multi-vehicle crash in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There was a multi-vehicle crash in Allentown at Business Park Lane and American Parkway. The accident involved two cars. Both drivers sustained non life threatening injuries. Towing was on scene to remove the vehicles.
State police investigating collision that led to Capri Sun spill
TILDEN TWP., Pa - Emergency crews had a wreck in flames and two different liquids to deal with as temperatures dipped at an accident scene on I-78. “The products react based on temperatures,” explained Jarrod Emes with the Union Fire Company in Hamburg. “Some don’t like hot, some don’t like cold, so it’s a matter of getting an ID so we can identify the product and then know how to handle it.”
Man sentenced to decades in prison for deadly shooting in Allentown
EASTON, Pa. - An Easton man who admitted to his role in a deadly shooting in Allentown two years ago has learned his fate. Dondre Simon-Jeremiah was sentenced Thursday to 28 to 60 years in prison. He pleaded guilty last July to murder and robbery charges in the killing of...
One person injured in three-car crash in West Brunswick Township
WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - One person was seriously injured in a three-car crash in Schuylkill County. The wreck happened Saturday afternoon at Routes 895 and 61 in West Brunswick Township. One of the drivers was flown to the hospital. No one else was hurt. The road was shut down,...
Officials: Person suffers minor smoke inhalation in Warren County fire; cats rescued and put on oxygen
A fire caused heavy damage to a home in Warren County, New Jersey. First responders were called to Deer Run in Washington Township just before noontime Saturday. The fire chief said the call came in as a garage fire and quickly spread into the home. At least a dozen trucks...
State Police investigate after gunshots ring out in Bath
BATH, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after shots rang out in Bath, Northampton County early Friday morning. Troopers were sent to a parking lot at the 100 block of East Main Street shortly after 2 a.m. for the reports of a shooting, according to a news release from state police.
Two firefighters hurt while battling blaze in Monroe County
Two firefighters were hurt while battling a house fire in Monroe County. Crews were called to the 100 block of Route 940 in Tobyhanna Township around 1 p.m. Saturday. As they got there, flames were pouring from the home. The home appears to be destroyed. Officials told us two firefighters...
Catalytic converter thefts taking place in Coplay
COPLAY, Pa. - The Coplay Police Department is conducting an investigation into two recent cases of catalytic converter theft in the vicinity of S. 2nd and Center St and a parking lot in the 200 block of S. 5th Street. The incidents are believed to have taken place during the...
