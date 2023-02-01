Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of ThingsBethany LathamPennsylvania State
Catering Company Offers Free Wedding Events Tied to Eagles Superbowl VictoryBethany LathamMcadoo, PA
Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh wrestlers close out home slate with comfortable win over Army
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh honored eight wrestlers on Senior Day with a 26-9 victory over Army West Point on Saturday at Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall. Tate Samuelson (184), Michael Beard (197), Nathan Taylor (285) and Connor McGonagle (133) all earned bonus points as the Mountain Hawks jumped out to a 17-3 advantage.
WFMZ-TV Online
Becahi, NDGP three-peat as D11 wrestling team champs; Berks Catholic wins first D3 crown
127: Charlie Bunting (N) d. Shane McFillin (BC), 4-2 107: Tanner Berkenstock (ND) p. Ty Dellmyer:32. 114: Ayden Smith (ND) p. Zoie Coronado:40. 121: Cole Hubert (SV) d. Cooper Feltman, 3-0. 127: Aidan Grogg (SV) d. Gavyn Kelton, 7-4. 133: Tanner McQueen (ND) md. Bradon Pfanders, 16-3. 139: Bryson Vaughn...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem's Liberty High School shows love for the Eagles
Bethlehem's Liberty High School, home to Eagles' Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik, is showing its love for the Philadelphia Eagles. The school's music department and its students put together this video of their performance of "The Eagles' Victory Song." Fly, Eagles, Fly!
Becahi, Notre Dame top seeds for D-11 team wrestling championship
As expected, Bethlehem Catholic and Notre Dame earned the top seeds for Saturday’s District 11 team wrestling championship. The one-day tournament will get underway at Freedom on Saturday at 9 a.m. with the 2A quarterfinals, then the 3A quarterfinals at 11 a.m., both sets of semifinals at 1 p.m. and the finals at 5:30 p.m. There will be no consolations or “true second” bouts.
Pokrivsak tried to honor past while moving Easton forward during 20 years as AD
Jim Pokrivsak, sitting outside the high school’s athletic office, reflected on his first gig with the Easton Area School District. “I needed a summer job and Tim Case was the head custodian here at the high school. He eventually became the director of maintenance in the district for many years,” Pokrivsak said. “... He brought me on as a college student to help cut grass and take care of the school. I always had that pride in Easton. So, it was nice for me to work here in the summers to prepare the school for the start of the school year.”
This Bucks County High School Basketball Team Just Secured a Major Title in the Local Circuit
A Bucks County high school basketball team has been gaining attention in the local circuit for their individual skills and teamwork. Ryan Coyle wrote about the team for City of Basketball Love. The basketball team of William Tennent High School recently beat Cheltenham’s team 60-56. In the process, they received...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley Winter Classic open air hockey event
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Polar Bears and Admirals faced off at Bethlehem's Municipal Ice Rink with dozens of people watching on at the 10th annual Lehigh Valley Winter Classic. All of the money supports special hockey locally for children and young adults with cognitive challenges. "It doesn't get old, I'll...
billypenn.com
Undersheriff’s sketchy side hustle; Eagles guard faces serious charges; Most medical marijuana users cite ‘anxiety’ | Morning roundup
Questions about Philadelphia undersheriff’s side hustle. Undersheriff Tariq El-Shabazz has been pulling double duty, per a new Inquirer report, raising questions about ethics and conflicts of interest. In addition to serving as legal advisor to Sheriff Rochelle Bilal — where he collects a $200,000 salary — El-Shabazz, who in...
Searching for vintage Birds gear? This Bucks County shop is place to go
BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County store may have baseball in its name, but the memorabilia shop has plenty of vintage Eagles gear for fans seeking out new merchandise ahead of Super Bowl LVII.It's called Bucks County Baseball Company, but inside the Bristol Borough shop is a whole lot more than just gear for the majors.Like a classic Eagles jersey from No. 20, Brian Dawkins.Co-owner Jim Lutz runs the vintage sports shop with his son, JP. "We really want this store to be a celebration of the history of Philly sports," JP Lutz said.The father-son duo says they search far and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: New charcuterie cup business offering fun, functional way to snack
Whether you're looking to chow down during a sports game, spoil that special someone for Valentine's Day or satisfy guests' appetites at a wedding, baby shower or other special occasion, a new Lehigh Valley business - serving up unique and portable treats - may be just the ticket. Olive to...
sanatogapost.com
Grandview Speedway Authorized for NASCAR Series
BECHTELSVILLE PA – Following a tradition begun in 1992, Grandview Speedway on Passmore Road again this year will be part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series for the upcoming 2023 racing season, its Rogers Family owners confirmed Thursday (Feb. 2, 2023). Grandview Speedway competitors have been...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia
The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
wdiy.org
Mack Defense Awarded Contract to Deliver Prototype Vehicles for New U.S. Army Truck Program | WDIY Local News
A major defense company, with a manufacturing line in the Lehigh Valley, has been awarded a contract for prototype vehicles. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. Mack Defense a subsidiary of Mack Trucks, said it has received a contract to design, build, and deliver several vehicles for the prototype and testing phase of the U.S. Army’s Common Tactical Truck program.
Schwenksville Man Shoots Hawk — Easy, PETA, He Took Its Picture at Central Perkiomen Valley Park
Andrew Williams' photo of a hawk in a winter snow squall, taken at Central Perkiomen Valley Park. Photographer Andrew Williams of Schwenksville recently posted photos he snapped at Central Perkiomen Valley Park on Fstoppers, an online, worldwide resource for camera professionals. “We’ve lived in Montgomery County since 1980,” he wrote....
Meteorologist Steve Sosna Announces Departure From Philadelphia’s NBC10
Another face we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV for years just announced plans to leave the City of Brother Love soon. In fact, tonight's news is just the latest shakeup in the reporters and anchors of Philadelphia’s TV station, which we’ve seen quite a few big departures and changes lately.
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closes After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has shut its doors after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for why, if you...
WFMZ-TV Online
Historic but crumbling Bucks County mansion has new hope
NEW HOPE, Pa. - New Hope's Cintra Mansion is now cracked, crumbling, and standing on a prayer, a devastating site for area historian Roy Ziegler. “It's not just the house itself, but the history behind it,” he said. Built in the early 1800's by industrialist William Maris and named...
earnthenecklace.com
Is News Anchor Keith Jones Leaving NBC10 Philadelphia?
Some changes are coming to the news desk lineup at WCAU-TV. It was announced that Keith Jones wouldn’t be anchoring the weekday mornings anymore. But now his regular viewers are wondering if Keith Jones is leaving NBC10 and if the Emmy Award-winning journalist is staying at the Philadelphia news station. Find out what NBC10 said about the lineup change here.
14-year-old with loaded firearm in Lehigh Valley high school is charged, police say
An Allentown teenager faces charges after he was found in possession of a loaded firearm Wednesday afternoon at Dieruff High School, city police report. Allentown School District administrators received information about 1:15 p.m. that a student inside the high school was in possession of a firearm, police Capt. Christopher Diehl said in a news release.
Comments / 0