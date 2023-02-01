ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh wrestlers close out home slate with comfortable win over Army

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh honored eight wrestlers on Senior Day with a 26-9 victory over Army West Point on Saturday at Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall. Tate Samuelson (184), Michael Beard (197), Nathan Taylor (285) and Connor McGonagle (133) all earned bonus points as the Mountain Hawks jumped out to a 17-3 advantage.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem's Liberty High School shows love for the Eagles

Bethlehem's Liberty High School, home to Eagles' Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik, is showing its love for the Philadelphia Eagles. The school's music department and its students put together this video of their performance of "The Eagles' Victory Song." Fly, Eagles, Fly!
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Becahi, Notre Dame top seeds for D-11 team wrestling championship

As expected, Bethlehem Catholic and Notre Dame earned the top seeds for Saturday’s District 11 team wrestling championship. The one-day tournament will get underway at Freedom on Saturday at 9 a.m. with the 2A quarterfinals, then the 3A quarterfinals at 11 a.m., both sets of semifinals at 1 p.m. and the finals at 5:30 p.m. There will be no consolations or “true second” bouts.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pokrivsak tried to honor past while moving Easton forward during 20 years as AD

Jim Pokrivsak, sitting outside the high school’s athletic office, reflected on his first gig with the Easton Area School District. “I needed a summer job and Tim Case was the head custodian here at the high school. He eventually became the director of maintenance in the district for many years,” Pokrivsak said. “... He brought me on as a college student to help cut grass and take care of the school. I always had that pride in Easton. So, it was nice for me to work here in the summers to prepare the school for the start of the school year.”
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley Winter Classic open air hockey event

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Polar Bears and Admirals faced off at Bethlehem's Municipal Ice Rink with dozens of people watching on at the 10th annual Lehigh Valley Winter Classic. All of the money supports special hockey locally for children and young adults with cognitive challenges. "It doesn't get old, I'll...
BETHLEHEM, PA
billypenn.com

Undersheriff’s sketchy side hustle; Eagles guard faces serious charges; Most medical marijuana users cite ‘anxiety’ | Morning roundup

Questions about Philadelphia undersheriff’s side hustle. Undersheriff Tariq El-Shabazz has been pulling double duty, per a new Inquirer report, raising questions about ethics and conflicts of interest. In addition to serving as legal advisor to Sheriff Rochelle Bilal — where he collects a $200,000 salary — El-Shabazz, who in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Searching for vintage Birds gear? This Bucks County shop is place to go

BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County store may have baseball in its name, but the memorabilia shop has plenty of vintage Eagles gear for fans seeking out new merchandise ahead of Super Bowl LVII.It's called Bucks County Baseball Company, but inside the Bristol Borough shop is a whole lot more than just gear for the majors.Like a classic Eagles jersey from No. 20, Brian Dawkins.Co-owner Jim Lutz runs the vintage sports shop with his son, JP. "We really want this store to be a celebration of the history of Philly sports," JP Lutz said.The father-son duo says they search far and...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Grandview Speedway Authorized for NASCAR Series

BECHTELSVILLE PA – Following a tradition begun in 1992, Grandview Speedway on Passmore Road again this year will be part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series for the upcoming 2023 racing season, its Rogers Family owners confirmed Thursday (Feb. 2, 2023). Grandview Speedway competitors have been...
BECHTELSVILLE, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia

The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wdiy.org

Mack Defense Awarded Contract to Deliver Prototype Vehicles for New U.S. Army Truck Program | WDIY Local News

A major defense company, with a manufacturing line in the Lehigh Valley, has been awarded a contract for prototype vehicles. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. Mack Defense a subsidiary of Mack Trucks, said it has received a contract to design, build, and deliver several vehicles for the prototype and testing phase of the U.S. Army’s Common Tactical Truck program.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Historic but crumbling Bucks County mansion has new hope

NEW HOPE, Pa. - New Hope's Cintra Mansion is now cracked, crumbling, and standing on a prayer, a devastating site for area historian Roy Ziegler. “It's not just the house itself, but the history behind it,” he said. Built in the early 1800's by industrialist William Maris and named...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Is News Anchor Keith Jones Leaving NBC10 Philadelphia?

Some changes are coming to the news desk lineup at WCAU-TV. It was announced that Keith Jones wouldn’t be anchoring the weekday mornings anymore. But now his regular viewers are wondering if Keith Jones is leaving NBC10 and if the Emmy Award-winning journalist is staying at the Philadelphia news station. Find out what NBC10 said about the lineup change here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

