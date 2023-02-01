ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, CA

ocsportszone.com

PCL TOURNAMENT RESULTS: Sage Hill gets past Laguna Hills in championship game

Carter Bryant of Sage Hill looks to pass off as Michael Bichel (No. 12) and Dominic Bolton (No. 25) of Laguna Hills defend Friday night. (Photo Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). The inaugural Pacific Coast League Boys Basketball Tournament concluded on Friday at Portola High School. Sage Hill, which went through the league campaign undefeated, got past Laguna Hills 62-50 in the championship game.
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
ocsportszone.com

Semifinal schedule and Wednesday’s scores for PCL boys basketball tournament

Players from Northwood and Portola meet after the game Wednesday. Northwood, the higher seed, was the designated home team. (Photo Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Portola vs. Sage Hill, 6 p.m. Laguna Hills vs. Woodbridge, 7:30 p.m. Consolation semifinals. Irvine vs. Beckman, 3 p.m. University vs. Northwood, 4:30 p.m. WEDNESDAY’S...
IRVINE, CA
ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: South extends winning streak to eight in Orange County All-Star Classic

South all-star players and coaches celebrate after a victory Saturday night. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). The consensus among the 84 high school football players competing in Saturday’s 63rd annual Orange County All-Star Classic at Newport Harbor High School was that it was an honor to be able to put the pads on one last time and play one last game as a high school senior.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Eater

An Oyster-Obsessed Raw Bar Just Opened in the San Gabriel Valley

Longtime San Gabriel Valley resident Luke Nguyen debuted Oy, Oysters at Blossom Market Hall in San Gabriel on Wednesday, February 1. The stand focuses solely on shucked-to-order oysters served simply on a half-shell over ice with a few house-made sauces. While the selection of oysters changes from day to day, the lineup can include Nguyen’s favorites from Prince Edwards Island in Canada and Baja, California in Mexico.
SAN GABRIEL, CA
Evan Crosby

8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month

Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Michelsen Report

Comedy Club Coming Soon to Manteca CA

San Joaquin County is a place in the valley that is home to approximately 800,000 people. Small towns, Delta landscapes, and a couple of cities surrounded by farmland. Being just outside of the Bay Area; the valley is mostly a place that outsiders pass through onto other places for destination-entertainment and travel. For stand-up comedians seeking clubs and professional stages, it has been the same song and dance. A struggle felt by local performers and audiences alike. That is until this year came along. The 209 will be home to its very own club, the ‘Deaf Puppy Comedy Club’ and that is set to open mid-April.
MANTECA, CA
foxla.com

West Covina named top-5 safest cities in the U.S.

WEST COVINA, Calif. - A Los Angeles County city made the shortlist of the nation’s safest cities!. West Covina, according to a study from personal finance technology company MoneyGeek, listed West Covina as the No. 3 safest in the country for cities with populations over 100,000. The results of the survey was also featured on Forbes Magazine.
WEST COVINA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Students at Rancho Cucamonga school become ill after eating gummy bears that contained marijuana

Several students at a Rancho Cucamonga school became sick when they consumed gummy bears that contained marijuana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Feb. 2, a Vineyard Junior High School student brought the gummy bears to school and gave them to students. Several of the students reported to school staff they felt ill afterwards.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

SENTRE Sells 75,081 SQFT Industrial Property in Azusa for $20.5MM

Azusa, Calif. –– CBRE brokered the sale of Azusa Center, a two-building industrial property in Azusa, Calif., totaling 75,081 sq. ft. JAR Commercial Investments, LLC purchased the property from SENTRE – a vertically integrated real estate investment firm headquartered in San Diego – for $20.5 million.
AZUSA, CA

