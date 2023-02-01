ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

JMPG
3d ago

Facts are facts: That little worm Rittenhouse went looking for trouble illegally carrying a military weapon then killed two fellow citizens wounding another in another state in which he did not reside. The worm is currently being supported by gun groups and oathkeeper type clans in red states. Not only do I hope he is tried, I hope he gets gen pop time. The worm will be treated appropriately in the jailhouse.

Michael Ragans
3d ago

all of his groupies all of his fans have been donating to his cause since that fateful night dude got cash. go get that money.

Truth Speaker
3d ago

He will get on the stand and cry and talk about how his life was in danger. Maybe he will financial aid from the Proud Boys, 🦊 News, or the OJ Simpson foundation to support killers.

