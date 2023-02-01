Read full article on original website
Ron DeSantis says African American history course was banned because of content about prisons and ‘queer’ theory
Ron DeSantis pointed to contents concerning prisons and “queer theory” when explaining why an African American history course has been banned in Florida. The Republican governor criticised the College Board’s Advanced Placement class in African American studies after the pilot course was banned by the state last week. Mr DeSantis was visiting a charter school in Jacksonville on Monday when he noted the course’s handling of “queer theory”.He argued that it was on the “wrong side of the line for Florida standards”. “This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!” he said, according to...
After Florida's "woke" allegations, the US black history curriculum was altered.
After conservative opponents said that a US high school curriculum on African-American history amounted to "woke indoctrination," the program was altered. A draught of the new advanced-level course was criticized by Florida Republicans as having no instructional value.
Black history is American history. DeSantis is stealing our students' freedom to learn it.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blocking AP African American Studies is part of a cheap, cynical and dangerous political ploy to drive division and chaos.
U.S. African American studies does not include material targeted by Florida governor
Feb 1 (Reuters) - An African American studies course for U.S. high school students that was released on Wednesday does not include material that Florida's conservative governor said pushed a liberal agenda, the latest development in a fierce debate about politics, education and censorship.
PSALMS FOR BLACK GIRLS: Forget Ron DeSantis, We Can Teach African American Studies To Our Own Damn Kids
While they yell and snarl and gnash their teeth, demanding everybody from U.S. Supreme Court nominees to local school board members to the neighborhood dog catcher denounce teaching students all the ways American racism has run this country into the damn ground, I can’t help but to cackle—especially at the debacle around African American studies. […]
Reparations for Black Americans will cost up to $14 trillion and ‘could finally lead to closure,’ economist Sandy Darity says
Black Americans whose ancestors were enslaved have been excluded from full citizenship in the United States for the last 247 years — and granting them full citizenship will cost between $13 trillion and $14 trillion, economist William “Sandy” Darity told a conference of fellow U.S. economists last week.
The College Board Just Watered Down Its New AP African American History Course
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The College Board released the curriculum for its new AP African American Studies course Wednesday, revealing that the group had stripped the course of the topics that prompted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to ban the course. It will no longer contain certain material that DeSantis, who seeks to erase LGBTQ and Black experiences from school classrooms, found objectionable. Welcome to Black History Month!
Professor lambasts White people as 'damaging' who need to dismantle their 'Whiteness'
Emily Drew, an Oregon professor with a academic expertise in racism said that White people were 'damaging' to people of color.
Newly released African American studies course side-steps DeSantis’ criticism
The nonprofit that oversees the Advanced Placement program unveiled its new course framework Wednesday to coincide with the first day of Black History Month.
Northwestern educator removed from College Board's AP course in African American studies
The dean of Northwestern’s school of communication is one of the scholars purged from the College Board’s Advanced Placement course in African American Studies.
Moments in Black history from the year you were born
(Stacker) Black History Month is dedicated to celebrating the achievements and reflecting on the experiences of African Americans. What began as a week in 1926 has blossomed into 28 days of remembrance and lessons on the contributions of Black Americans. Many Black Americans come from a lineage of captured and enslaved people who were forcibly […]
Opinion: Any Ban on African American History at Schools Is an Attack on the First Amendment
Some of the things that are going on in American schools are truly disturbing. For example, the Florida governor recently blocked a class on African American history. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court recently made a decision that will expose children to prayer at school.
What Are the Black History Month Colors and What Do They Mean?
Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
Joyce Beatty reintroduces Black History is American History Act
Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) on Wednesday, the first day of Black History Month, reintroduced the Black History is American History Act, which would require Black history to be part of the American History and Civics Academies’ competitive grants. The grants are administered by the Department of Education and used to help improve student achievement in…
College Board responds to backlash over AP African American studies curriculum
Let's turn now to the backlash the College Board is facing over its new AP course in African American studies. The College Board oversees the SAT and the AP, the Advanced Placement program. And this week, it released a revised curriculum for the African American studies class. Critics have said a pilot of the program that launched last year included certain themes, certain authors. They note the updated framework has removed some of them. And the timing of the College Board's press release unveiling the updated framework happened to come after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis threatened to ban the course, saying it was, quote, "indoctrinating" students. Well, the College Board is defending the changes.
Mark Levin calls on GOP governors to protect children's education: 'Teach history, not Marxist propaganda'
Fox News host Mark Levin praises Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing up to 'woke' educators in the state in his opening monologue on 'Life Liberty & Levin.'
Why Black History Month Is Celebrated in February
Black History Month kicks off on Feb. 1 to honor the achievements and struggles of African Americans throughout U.S. history. From its early roots to modern day recognition, here's what you need to know about celebrating Black History month:. The History of Black History Month. Carter G. Woodson was an...
This New Law Could Preserve African American History And Culture
The law, introduced by Rep. Kweisi Mfume, is meant to counter those that have moved to restrict teachings on subjects such as race and African American history in schools across the country. Maryland Congressman Kweisi Mfume has introduced the National Council on African American History and Culture Act of 2023...
The Most Famous Assassinations in American History
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated while delivering a speech on July 8. Local media reported the gunman was “dissatisfied” with Abe, though details about the crime are still emerging. President Joe Biden offered condolences, saying he was “stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened” by the slaying. The killing shocked Japan. The nation is […]
The 10 US cities where black Americans fare best - and worst - economically
American cities with populations under 500,000 were best for black residents. Virginia had two cities in the top ten, while Ohio had two cities in the bottom ten.
