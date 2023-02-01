ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Hill

20 GOP attorneys general tell CVS, Walgreens plans to dispense abortion pills ‘both unsafe and illegal’

Twenty Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to U.S-based pharmacy chains Walgreens and CVS on Wednesday, telling both companies their plans to distribute abortion pills through the mail are “both unsafe and illegal.”  In the letter, the coalition wrote that federal law prohibits anyone from using the mail to send or receive any drug…
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Boebert hits out at Americans for ‘only’ owning 46% of world’s guns

Congress member Lauren Boebert said Americans owning 46 per cent of the world's guns is not enough and urged people to get the "numbers up".The staunch pro-gun Republican made the remarks during a floor speech on Wednesday while condemning the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) after the agency said it will require gun owners to register firearms with pistol braces.A pistol brace is an accessory that is attached to a firearm and the shooter's arm to help shoot more accurately using one hand. The Colorado representative accused the ATF of violating the separation of powers, arguing...
COLORADO STATE
Superb26

205 Democrats Opposed Proposed Bill, Protecting Federal Workers From Unsafe Return to Office During COVID Wind-Down

A proposed bill, which would have required federal workers to return to their offices, was shot down by 205 Democrats in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. The bill, called the "Protecting Federal Workers From Unsafe Return to Office During COVID" Act, was met with strong opposition by many who argued that the measure was rushed and did not take into account the health and safety of federal employees.
The Maine Writer

Members of Congress Found to Have Paid Campaign Cash to FARA Registered Chinese Company

During the 2022 election campaign, several members of the United States House of Representatives used campaign funds to purchase advertising in a Chinese-owned newspaper. The money spent was for advertising for the 2022 campaign election, and it was paid to the Sing Tao U.S. newspaper. Sing Tao U.S. is a subsidiary of the Sing Tao News Corporation, and the newspaper is Hong Kong's oldest and second-largest Chinese newspaper.
The Center Square

U.S. Rep. Hunt to El Paso judge: Those who want secure border aren't racist

(The Center Square) – Fallout continues from remarks Democratic El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego made before the House Judiciary Committee when he claimed “there is no open border in El Paso” and those advocating for a secure border were racist. “I must disabuse you of information, which I personally know to be false. There is no open border in El Paso," Samaniego said. "Immigrants seeking asylum largely present themselves to Border Patrol for processing. ...
EL PASO, TX
TheDailyBeast

Judge Tosses Trump 2020 Campaign Lawsuit Against Washington Post

A federal judge tossed out a lawsuit on Friday from Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign alleging The Washington Post defamed the former president. The campaign’s complaint failed to adequately demonstrate that the Post acted with malice when they published two articles about the former president in 2019, the judge’s decision read. The suit dealt with two June 2019 opinion articles, the first alluding to Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential election, and the second speculating about the Trump campaign receiving aid from Russia and North Korea. This suit was just one of many filed by the campaign that year in a desperate attempt to attack big media outlets across the country, including the New York Times and CNN. Trump himself is also presently entangled in multiple media-related lawsuits, including ones against a Post reporter and CNN.Read it at Bloomberg Law
WASHINGTON STATE
Salon

“Reckless and cruel”: House GOP quietly kills civil rights panel days after Tyre Nichols video

This article has been updated to reflect the correct race of the officers involved in the video. House Republicans on the Oversight and Accountability Committee dissolved the panel's Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties amid nationwide calls for police accountability and criminal justice reform. GOP Oversight members shot down Democrats' effort to reinstate the disbanded panel in a party-line vote on Tuesday.
GEORGIA STATE
Jordan Arthur

Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st State

As announced on January 25th in a press statement from the office of U.S. Senator Mark Warner, a bill was recently introduced to make Washington, D.C. the 51st state. The bill is titled the Washington, D.C. Admission Act. A bill has also been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, who represents Washington, D.C. but is not permitted to vote on legislation.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for claiming Illinois school got $5.1bn funding for critical race theory

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is facing social media mockery for asking how much money a Illinois school received to teach critical race theory. The Georgia Republican asked the question in a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing. Ms Greene now sits on the panel after she was removed from her committee assignments last Congress for previous racist and antisemitic comments as well as promoting various conspiracy theories. Ms Greene asked US Comptroller General Gene Dodaro how much money meant for Covid-19 relief went toward teaching “CRT.”Mr Dodaro asked what “CRT” meant, seeming confused.“It’s a racist curriculum used...
ILLINOIS STATE
