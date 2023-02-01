Read full article on original website
Iowa Republicans file legislation making it a felony to manufacture, prescribe abortion drug
Republicans in the Iowa state legislature introduced a bill on Monday that would make it a felony to manufacture or prescribe mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions. The bill would make it illegal to “manufacture, distribute, prescribe, dispense, sell or transfer” generic or brand-name mifepristone in the state, punishable by up to…
20 GOP attorneys general tell CVS, Walgreens plans to dispense abortion pills ‘both unsafe and illegal’
Twenty Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to U.S-based pharmacy chains Walgreens and CVS on Wednesday, telling both companies their plans to distribute abortion pills through the mail are “both unsafe and illegal.” In the letter, the coalition wrote that federal law prohibits anyone from using the mail to send or receive any drug…
Boebert hits out at Americans for ‘only’ owning 46% of world’s guns
Congress member Lauren Boebert said Americans owning 46 per cent of the world's guns is not enough and urged people to get the "numbers up".The staunch pro-gun Republican made the remarks during a floor speech on Wednesday while condemning the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) after the agency said it will require gun owners to register firearms with pistol braces.A pistol brace is an accessory that is attached to a firearm and the shooter's arm to help shoot more accurately using one hand. The Colorado representative accused the ATF of violating the separation of powers, arguing...
CBS News poll shows that 70% of Americans are currently "generally pessimistic" about U.S. politics
A recent CBS News poll has revealed a staggering 70% of Americans are "generally pessimistic" about the state of U.S. politics. The results of this poll reflect a growing sentiment of dissatisfaction and frustration with the current political landscape, which has been characterized by increased polarization, division, and a lack of progress on key issues.
GOP senators reintroduce bill to eliminate government shutdowns amid budget battles
A group of Republican senators introduced a bill that would eliminate the possibility of government shutdowns by requiring Congress members to stay in Washington, D.C., until agreements are made on the annual budget.
Rep. Ilhan Omar backs resolution recognizing Israel as a 'legitimate' ally as GOP moves to oust her from committee
WASHINGTON — More than 30 House Democrats have signed on to a new resolution “recognizing Israel as America’s legitimate and democratic ally and condemning antisemitism.”. The most notable among them: Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, a Muslim American who has been a fierce critic of Israel and the...
Senate Republicans pen letter asking DirecTV to explain decision ditching Newsmax
A group of leading Senate Republicans is requesting information from cable provider DirecTV surrounding its recent decision to drop conservative network Newsmax from its channel lineup. In a letter dated Feb. 1 and shared exclusively with The Hill, GOP Sens. Ted Cruz (Texas), Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Mike Lee (Utah) and Tom Cotton (Ark.) wrote to…
Mexicans, Venezuelans charged with transporting 30 migrants to stash houses
Two Venezuelan nationals are facing smuggling charges in connection with a migrant stash house operation in Central El Paso.
205 Democrats Opposed Proposed Bill, Protecting Federal Workers From Unsafe Return to Office During COVID Wind-Down
A proposed bill, which would have required federal workers to return to their offices, was shot down by 205 Democrats in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. The bill, called the "Protecting Federal Workers From Unsafe Return to Office During COVID" Act, was met with strong opposition by many who argued that the measure was rushed and did not take into account the health and safety of federal employees.
Members of Congress Found to Have Paid Campaign Cash to FARA Registered Chinese Company
During the 2022 election campaign, several members of the United States House of Representatives used campaign funds to purchase advertising in a Chinese-owned newspaper. The money spent was for advertising for the 2022 campaign election, and it was paid to the Sing Tao U.S. newspaper. Sing Tao U.S. is a subsidiary of the Sing Tao News Corporation, and the newspaper is Hong Kong's oldest and second-largest Chinese newspaper.
If Democrats fail to negotiate with GOP on debt, it's America's future that's held hostage
Just as a family needs to budget carefully after an unexpected expense, the federal government also needs to rein in its spending.
coloradopolitics.com
Federal judge in Colorado Springs deploys new tool for self-represented plaintiffs
The lone federal judge stationed in Colorado Springs has quietly adopted a new tool to make it easier for people representing themselves in court to understand what is happening with their case. U.S. Magistrate Judge Maritza Dominguez Braswell, who joined the bench last summer, is now adding plain English summaries...
U.S. Rep. Hunt to El Paso judge: Those who want secure border aren't racist
(The Center Square) – Fallout continues from remarks Democratic El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego made before the House Judiciary Committee when he claimed “there is no open border in El Paso” and those advocating for a secure border were racist. “I must disabuse you of information, which I personally know to be false. There is no open border in El Paso," Samaniego said. "Immigrants seeking asylum largely present themselves to Border Patrol for processing. ...
Judge Tosses Trump 2020 Campaign Lawsuit Against Washington Post
A federal judge tossed out a lawsuit on Friday from Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign alleging The Washington Post defamed the former president. The campaign’s complaint failed to adequately demonstrate that the Post acted with malice when they published two articles about the former president in 2019, the judge’s decision read. The suit dealt with two June 2019 opinion articles, the first alluding to Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential election, and the second speculating about the Trump campaign receiving aid from Russia and North Korea. This suit was just one of many filed by the campaign that year in a desperate attempt to attack big media outlets across the country, including the New York Times and CNN. Trump himself is also presently entangled in multiple media-related lawsuits, including ones against a Post reporter and CNN.Read it at Bloomberg Law
GOP Rep. Andy Biggs announces articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Mayorkas
WASHINGTON — Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said Wednesday that he's filing articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who has faced demands from top Republicans to resign over his handling of the southern border. Biggs announced the move at a press conference flanked by several Republicans, including...
“Reckless and cruel”: House GOP quietly kills civil rights panel days after Tyre Nichols video
This article has been updated to reflect the correct race of the officers involved in the video. House Republicans on the Oversight and Accountability Committee dissolved the panel's Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties amid nationwide calls for police accountability and criminal justice reform. GOP Oversight members shot down Democrats' effort to reinstate the disbanded panel in a party-line vote on Tuesday.
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st State
As announced on January 25th in a press statement from the office of U.S. Senator Mark Warner, a bill was recently introduced to make Washington, D.C. the 51st state. The bill is titled the Washington, D.C. Admission Act. A bill has also been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, who represents Washington, D.C. but is not permitted to vote on legislation.
Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for claiming Illinois school got $5.1bn funding for critical race theory
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is facing social media mockery for asking how much money a Illinois school received to teach critical race theory. The Georgia Republican asked the question in a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing. Ms Greene now sits on the panel after she was removed from her committee assignments last Congress for previous racist and antisemitic comments as well as promoting various conspiracy theories. Ms Greene asked US Comptroller General Gene Dodaro how much money meant for Covid-19 relief went toward teaching “CRT.”Mr Dodaro asked what “CRT” meant, seeming confused.“It’s a racist curriculum used...
Trump Offers $1M Bond To Appeal Hillary Clinton Suit Sanctions Involving 2016 Presidential Campaign
Former President Donald Trump has offered a $1.03 million bond to appeal a judge's order to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Trump and his lawyer Alina Habba made the offer in a letter to U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks in...
U.S. Senate Democrats to push FTC to restrict marketing of guns to children
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A group of U.S. Senate Democrats will introduce legislation on Thursday directing the Federal Trade Commission to create rules banning the marketing of firearms to children, including the JR-15, which has become a target of gun control advocates.
