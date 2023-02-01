A federal judge tossed out a lawsuit on Friday from Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign alleging The Washington Post defamed the former president. The campaign’s complaint failed to adequately demonstrate that the Post acted with malice when they published two articles about the former president in 2019, the judge’s decision read. The suit dealt with two June 2019 opinion articles, the first alluding to Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential election, and the second speculating about the Trump campaign receiving aid from Russia and North Korea. This suit was just one of many filed by the campaign that year in a desperate attempt to attack big media outlets across the country, including the New York Times and CNN. Trump himself is also presently entangled in multiple media-related lawsuits, including ones against a Post reporter and CNN.Read it at Bloomberg Law

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO