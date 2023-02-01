Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.39MM shares of Great Ajax Corp (AJX). This represents 6.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 8, 2022 they reported 1.05MM shares and 4.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 32.86% and an increase in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

