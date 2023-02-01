Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Great Ajax (AJX)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.39MM shares of Great Ajax Corp (AJX). This represents 6.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 8, 2022 they reported 1.05MM shares and 4.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 32.86% and an increase in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.90MM shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 18.31MM shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
State Street Cuts Stake in Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.83MM shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU). This represents 5.19% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.87MM shares and 5.46% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share (NET)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.51MM shares of Cloudflare, Inc. Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (NET). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 9, 2022 they reported 13.78MM shares and 4.90%...
NASDAQ
Arrow Financial (AROW) Declares $0.27 Dividend
Arrow Financial said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 2, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA) Declares $0.30 Dividend
Sabra Healthcare REIT said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Camden Property Trust (CPT) Declares $1.00 Dividend
Camden Property Trust said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 30, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.94 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
State Street Increases Position in Bank Ozk (OZK)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.56MM shares of Bank Ozk (OZK). This represents 9.83% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 10.49MM shares and 8.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.16% and an increase in total ownership of 1.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Declares $0.21 Dividend
Piedmont Office Realty Trust said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share. At the...
NASDAQ
Highwoods Properties (HIW) Declares $0.50 Dividend
Highwoods Properties said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Barclays Upgrades Wausau Paper (WPP)
On January 31, 2023, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Wausau Paper from to Overweight. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wausau Paper is $66.68. The forecasts range from a low of $44.64 to a high of $120.58. The average price target represents an increase of 7.69% from its latest reported closing price of $61.92.
NASDAQ
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)
On February 3, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Esperion Therapeutics from Underweight to Equal-Weight. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Esperion Therapeutics is $11.83. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 100.54% from its latest reported closing price of $5.90.
NASDAQ
HSBC Initiates Coverage of Globant (GLOB) with Buy Recommendation
On February 2, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of Globant with a Buy recommendation. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globant is $243.47. The forecasts range from a low of $206.04 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 43.32% from its latest reported closing price of $169.88.
NASDAQ
Upmc Cuts Stake in Evolent Health (EVH)
Fintel reports that Upmc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.91MM shares of Evolent Health Inc (EVH). This represents 5.84% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2018 they reported 6.43MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.18% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Wells Fargo Downgrades Edison International (EIX)
On February 1, 2023, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Edison International from Overweight to Equal-Weight. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Edison International is $70.45. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 5.36% from its latest reported closing price of $66.87.
NASDAQ
Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Declares $0.39 Dividend
Janus Henderson Group said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share ($1.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Polaris Industries (PII) Declares $0.65 Dividend
Polaris Industries said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.64 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Sidoti & Co. Upgrades McGrath Rent (MGRC)
On February 2, 2023, Sidoti & Co. upgraded their outlook for McGrath Rent from Neutral to Buy. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for McGrath Rent is $108.63. The forecasts range from a low of $107.06 to a high of $112.35. The average price target represents an increase of 4.19% from its latest reported closing price of $104.26.
NASDAQ
Littelfuse (LFUS) Declares $0.60 Dividend
Littelfuse said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 22, 2023 will receive the payment on March 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share. At the current share price...
NASDAQ
Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Declares $0.27 Dividend
Dolby Laboratories said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share. At the current share...
