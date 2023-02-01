Read full article on original website
News On 6
Tulsa Boy Home Needing Volunteers, Mentors
The Tulsa Boys Home is looking for families who want to foster or adopt. The Tulsa Boy Home has been around for over a 100 years, and the staff wants to make sure every boy finds a home. Lesley Taylor began volunteering 10 years ago because she wanted to mentor.
News On 6
TFD Cadets Begin Long Process Of Becoming Firefighters
The Tulsa Fire Department has a dramatic way to test people hoping to get into its training academy. The cadets who want to the enter the academy each had to climb a 100-foot ladder as the final step before they could start training in the academy. 34 cadets will start...
News On 6
Tulsa Library Presents Virtual Road Trip Using The 'Green Book'
Some Tulsans were able to go on an interactive, virtual road trip across 1950's America using Victor Hugo Green's "Green Book" to experience the resilience of traveling as a Black person. The presentation was at Rudisill Regional Library and showed people what it was like when America was segregated. The...
News On 6
Grand Mental Health Expanding Services In Tulsa
Grand mental health is expanding its services in Tulsa. It recently bought an office tower near I-44 and Sheridan and plans to incorporate the building into its current campus. The new building will double the agency's current number of beds by the end of the year. The building currently houses...
News On 6
Construction Coming To Busy South Tulsa Intersection
Starting Monday, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will be transforming Highway 169 and Memorial into the first Diverging Diamond Interchange in our area. Construction is expected to be underway through next spring. ODOT’s plan is to design an intersection that briefly takes traffic in opposite lanes to allow the free...
News On 6
Pickup Truck Falls From Parking Garage In Tulsa
Emergency crews responded after a truck fell from a parking garage in Tulsa on Thursday morning. The crash happened at a parking garage located near East 25th Street and North Harvard Avenue. Police say the car slid on the ice along the top of the structure and the driver lost control. They say no one was injured in the incident.
News On 6
Sapulpa Man's Fake Business Fronts Get Recognized As Real By Google Maps
A Sapulpa man is having some fun after his fake business front got recognized by Google Maps as a real business. Now people in Sapulpa are joining in and leaving funny reviews. Joe Krout needed a place to put his workshop in Sapulpa. "We built this garage over here but...
News On 6
Rogers County Sheriff Office Collects Purses For Domestic Violence Victims
The Rogers County Sheriff's Office collects purses every year for domestic violent victims with things that they might need. The donations go to the women in the Safe Net Services Center and include things such as, make-up, toiletries, and a handwritten note. Donations are accepted at the Rogers County Sheriff's...
News On 6
OHP Identifies Man Killed In Payne County Crash
A man was killed Thursday morning in a Payne County crash, according to troopers. Harold Butler, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene just after 7 a.m. near State Highway 33 and County Road Redlands approximately 4 miles east of Coyle. According to an incident report, Butler lost control of...
