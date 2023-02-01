ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyInYourState

11 Amazing Restaurants Along The Northern California Coast You Must Try Before You Die

One of the best things about living in California is being near the ocean. Whether you’re able to walk there from your home or you can drive there in a few hours, all Californians have the ability to wake up and visit the ocean. And what better way to enjoy those ocean views than with a good meal. Make it a day trip to visit one of these oceanfront restaurants! Check out our list of restaurants with amazing ocean views. (These are ordered from north to south).
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp Issues Response To Governor Newsom Saying “She Should Be Ashamed Of Herself” For Saying He Has The Blood Of This Officer On His Hands For The Killing Of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.

February 2, 2023 - Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp's response to California Governor Gavin Newsom's remarks at a press conference on Wednesday:. Earlier today, during a scheduled press conference on gun reform, the Governor was asked by a reporter for his thoughts on the comments of Fresno County District Attomey Lisa Smittcamp regarding.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Placer County becomes first California county to receive Prohousing Designation

Auburn, Calif.- Placer County has been named the first county in California to receive the state’s Prohousing Designation, a distinction that provides Placer and its private development partners a competitive edge in obtaining grant funding toward affordable housing, workforce housing, sustainable community development and infrastructure projects. The California Department...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Gold Country Retirement sold

Retirement Housing Foundation, a California nonprofit that through its affiliates sponsors multiple senior care facilities, has announced the sale of four properties in California including Gold Country Retirement Center in Placerville. The purchaser, Pacifica Companies LLC, has agreed to a total cash price of $183.5 million for an asset purchase...
PLACERVILLE, CA
bvmsports.com

Former Northern California high school wrestling coach arrested on 60 counts of statutory rape

A former Eureka High School girls’ wrestling coach was arrested Monday on suspicion of 60 counts of statutory rape, according to jail reports. As of Wednesday morning, Thomas Harlan Gowing was being held in the Humboldt County jail, according to Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Samantha Karges. “His bail is set at $1.5 million until he is arraigned,” Karges told…
KTLA

California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.

(KTXL) — A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
WILLITS, CA
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Lights Out: California Power Problems Are About To Get Worse

The original story can be read here. More blackouts could be on the horizon in California as the state’s electric grid is forced to deal with new regulations imposed by Democrat politicians to shut down power plants and mandatory switches to electric vehicles and home appliances. Californians could be left in the dark as a result — while still paying the highest energy prices in the nation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies identify man killed in shooting near Town Market

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed near South Oroville Thursday night. Deputies say 34-year-old David Adams of Oroville was shot in the 4800 block of Lincoln Boulevard and later died at the hospital. The shooting happened around...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

California won't require COVID vaccine to attend schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won't make children get the coronavirus vaccine to attend schools. The California Department of Public Health said Friday it is not exploring emergency rules to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required school vaccinations. That's a reversal from Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kpic

California school district pressured to end Christian prayer at board meetings

REDDING, Calif. (CITC) — A California public school district is facing calls to stop reciting a Christian prayer before each of its board meetings. The Gateway Unified School District (GUSD) Board of Trustees voted to open each of its meetings with prayer last month. The motion, which passed in a vote of 3-2, was raised by trustee Cherrill Clifford and immediately met with opposition from parents.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Winter storm cancels flights, keeps thousands without power

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A mess of ice, sleet and snow lingered across much of the southern U.S. on Thursday as thousands in Texas endured freezing temperatures with no power, including many in the state capital of Austin, but a warming trend was forecast to bring relief from the deadly storm that is blamed for at least 10 traffic fatalities in three states.
AUSTIN, TX
FOX40

Four-foot waves on Lake Tahoe and 100 mph gusts expected this weekend

(KTXL) — Severe winter storm warnings have been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Northwestern Sierra Nevada and Lassen National Volcanic Park for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The storm warnings will begin at 4 p.m. for Lassen and the Northern Sierra and at 7 p.m. for the Lake Tahoe Area. The […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy