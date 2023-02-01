Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Newsom releases statement on passing of former California Chamber of Commerce executive officer
SACRAMENTO - Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement on Saturday concerning the passing of Allan Zaremberg, the former president and chief executive officer of the California Chamber of Commerce. “A fair and decent man to his core, Allan always strived to build relationships and trust across the board, an increasingly...
OnlyInYourState
11 Amazing Restaurants Along The Northern California Coast You Must Try Before You Die
One of the best things about living in California is being near the ocean. Whether you’re able to walk there from your home or you can drive there in a few hours, all Californians have the ability to wake up and visit the ocean. And what better way to enjoy those ocean views than with a good meal. Make it a day trip to visit one of these oceanfront restaurants! Check out our list of restaurants with amazing ocean views. (These are ordered from north to south).
goldrushcam.com
Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp Issues Response To Governor Newsom Saying “She Should Be Ashamed Of Herself” For Saying He Has The Blood Of This Officer On His Hands For The Killing Of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.
February 2, 2023 - Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp's response to California Governor Gavin Newsom's remarks at a press conference on Wednesday:. Earlier today, during a scheduled press conference on gun reform, the Governor was asked by a reporter for his thoughts on the comments of Fresno County District Attomey Lisa Smittcamp regarding.
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County becomes first California county to receive Prohousing Designation
Auburn, Calif.- Placer County has been named the first county in California to receive the state’s Prohousing Designation, a distinction that provides Placer and its private development partners a competitive edge in obtaining grant funding toward affordable housing, workforce housing, sustainable community development and infrastructure projects. The California Department...
Mountain Democrat
Gold Country Retirement sold
Retirement Housing Foundation, a California nonprofit that through its affiliates sponsors multiple senior care facilities, has announced the sale of four properties in California including Gold Country Retirement Center in Placerville. The purchaser, Pacifica Companies LLC, has agreed to a total cash price of $183.5 million for an asset purchase...
Spirit of California boy mauled by mountain lion remains high, family says
If there were a kid who could wrestle a mountain lion and come out on top, it would be 5-year-old Jack Trexler.
bvmsports.com
Former Northern California high school wrestling coach arrested on 60 counts of statutory rape
A former Eureka High School girls’ wrestling coach was arrested Monday on suspicion of 60 counts of statutory rape, according to jail reports. As of Wednesday morning, Thomas Harlan Gowing was being held in the Humboldt County jail, according to Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Samantha Karges. “His bail is set at $1.5 million until he is arraigned,” Karges told…
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom plans to convert EDD headquarters and 2 more downtown Sacramento office buildings into housing
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a plan to convert three adjoining office buildings along the Capitol Mall in downtown Sacramento, including the Employment Development Department headquarters, into housing. At least 20% of the housing would be set aside as affordable, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty said in a press conference...
California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.
(KTXL) — A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
'She should be ashamed of herself' Newsom responds to DA Smittcamp following Selma officer killing
Gov. Gavin Newsom has responded to a critical statement by Fresno County DA Lisa Smittcamp following the death of a Selma police officer.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Lights Out: California Power Problems Are About To Get Worse
The original story can be read here. More blackouts could be on the horizon in California as the state’s electric grid is forced to deal with new regulations imposed by Democrat politicians to shut down power plants and mandatory switches to electric vehicles and home appliances. Californians could be left in the dark as a result — while still paying the highest energy prices in the nation.
mendocinobeacon.com
Before and after: Lake Oroville, California’s second-largest reservoir, has risen 182 feet
One of the best places to see how dramatically big storms this winter have changed California’s water picture is three hours north of the Bay Area, in the foothills east of Sacramento Valley. There, Lake Oroville, the second-largest reservoir in California and a key component of the state’s water...
NBC Los Angeles
New Law Requires Doctors to Notify Patients About Site That Tracks Payments From Drug and Device Companies
Pasadena Plastic surgeon Max Lehfeldt operated on Wendy Knecht after her double mastectomy in 2016, but she says he didn’t tell her he used an experimental device not cleared for breast reconstruction. “I had continual pain," Knecht explained. "I had these seromas, these fluid buildups." She first shared her...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies identify man killed in shooting near Town Market
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed near South Oroville Thursday night. Deputies say 34-year-old David Adams of Oroville was shot in the 4800 block of Lincoln Boulevard and later died at the hospital. The shooting happened around...
actionnewsnow.com
California won't require COVID vaccine to attend schools
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won't make children get the coronavirus vaccine to attend schools. The California Department of Public Health said Friday it is not exploring emergency rules to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required school vaccinations. That's a reversal from Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's...
kpic
California school district pressured to end Christian prayer at board meetings
REDDING, Calif. (CITC) — A California public school district is facing calls to stop reciting a Christian prayer before each of its board meetings. The Gateway Unified School District (GUSD) Board of Trustees voted to open each of its meetings with prayer last month. The motion, which passed in a vote of 3-2, was raised by trustee Cherrill Clifford and immediately met with opposition from parents.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast - Fast-Moving Storm Will Bring Rain And Snow Friday Morning
Clouds streamed over northern California Thursday ahead of a fast-moving cold front. We will get some rain and snow Friday morning with another storm arriving later in the forecast.
actionnewsnow.com
Winter storm cancels flights, keeps thousands without power
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A mess of ice, sleet and snow lingered across much of the southern U.S. on Thursday as thousands in Texas endured freezing temperatures with no power, including many in the state capital of Austin, but a warming trend was forecast to bring relief from the deadly storm that is blamed for at least 10 traffic fatalities in three states.
Four-foot waves on Lake Tahoe and 100 mph gusts expected this weekend
(KTXL) — Severe winter storm warnings have been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Northwestern Sierra Nevada and Lassen National Volcanic Park for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The storm warnings will begin at 4 p.m. for Lassen and the Northern Sierra and at 7 p.m. for the Lake Tahoe Area. The […]
OnlyInYourState
This Dockside Restaurant In Northern California Offers A Dining Experience Like No Other
Fresh air, the waves on the bay, and great eats. You can find and enjoy any one of these things in the San Francisco Bay Area. But how about enjoying them all in one awesome location? That’s where Sam’s Anchor Café comes in. Follow along and see why this long-standing place is such a unique dining experience in Northern California.
