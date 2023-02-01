ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James shares apparent reaction to Kyrie Irving trade request

LeBron James appears to have taken note of Kyrie Irving’s trade request on Friday, at least judging by his social media activity. James sent a cryptic tweet Friday that certainly appeared to be a reaction to Irving’s decision to ask the Brooklyn Nets to trade him. The tweet simply consisted of the “eyes” emoji and... The post LeBron James shares apparent reaction to Kyrie Irving trade request appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TENNESSEE STATE
OnlyHomers

New Orleans Saints Make Major New Addition

The New Orleans Saints made a major new addition to their organization Friday, as they poached one of the top minds in college football to return to the NFL and will join the team as an assistant following one year working under Nick Saban at Alabama.
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Shows Billboard His Car Collection

The rapper actually said that he can’t drive these cars and is looking to get rid of them in favor of antique cars. NBA YoungBoy recently showed off his car collection to Billboard, but had an interesting clarification to make. Moreover, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper said that, since he can’t drive his cars, he’s looking to get rid of them. While he didn’t expand much on why he can’t drive, many assume it’s due to his house arrest. “Now we made it to the garage,” the I Rest My Case artist told the cameras. “With all the meaningless cars that I can’t drive. I actually want to get rid of all of these cars, I can’t drive any of them. I think I’d rather just fill my garage with antique cars until I do get a little freedom where I could double back and purchase some of these.”
LOUISIANA STATE
NBA

NBA Announces Penalties From Magic-Timberwolves Game

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2023 – Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba has been suspended four games without pay and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers has been suspended three games without pay for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Ben Golliver on Pelicans season, All-Star snubs, LeBron James | Pelicans Podcast

On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer break down the strange start and end of the game against the Dallas Mavericks. Washington Post’s Ben Golliver also joins the podcast (7:15) to discuss how he is tracking LeBron James’ record breaking season, how he thinks the Pelicans are doing midway through the NBA season, the recent public refereeing issues, and who he thinks might have been snubbed from an NBA All-Star game nod.
WASHINGTON, LA
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 4, 2023

It should be a fun, intense atmosphere in the Smoothie King on Saturday, for a unique 5 p.m. Central tip-off against the Los Angeles Lakers (25-28). The Western Conference matchup was moved up a couple hours from its initial start time in order to move it to ESPN2 nationally. New Orleans (26-27) needs a win to stay ahead of the purple and gold in the standings. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM begins at 4:30.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Memphis’ Dillon Brooks Suspended; Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell Fined

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 – Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been fined $20,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Domantas Sabonis Named 2023 Western Conference NBA All-Star

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Today, the NBA named Sacramento Kings center-forward Domantas Sabonis as a 2023 Western Conference All-Star reserve. The honor marks the third All-Star nomination of Sabonis' career and his first with Sacramento. A seven-year veteran, Sabonis is averaging 18.8 points (61.5 FG%, 36.8 3pt%, 74.6 FT%), 12.3...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

Brown ‘Grateful’ for All-Star Nod, but More Focused on Team Goals

Jaylen Brown took a page out of Joe Mazzulla’s book Friday morning when discussing his second NBA All-Star selection: he's appreciative of the individual honor, but more focused on his team and their collective goals for the rest of the season. Like many of us, Brown learned of his...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

MICHAEL MALONE NAMED WESTERN CONFERENCE COACH OF THE MONTH FOR JANUARY

The NBA announced today that Denver Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone was named the Western Conference Coach of the Month for games played in January. Additionally, Michael Malone and his coaching staff have secured the top seed in the Western Conference through games played on February 5th, earning them the right to coach Team LeBron in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. Malone and his staff previously earned this honor in 2019 at NBA All-Star weekend in Charlotte.
DENVER, CO
NBA

Recap: Wizards come up short in Brooklyn, lose second leg of back-to-back

The Wizards had a quick turnaround with a 6:00 p.m. tip in Brooklyn the night after a 7:00 p.m. tip in Washington D.C. For the second straight night, the Wizards got out to a scorching-hot start but fell victim to a big-time second-half comeback, losing 125-123 to the Nets. Kristaps Porzingis dropped 38 points in the loss.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 131, Lakers 126

Pelicans (27-27), Lakers (25-29) An uphill battle turned into a New Orleans second-half surge, which turned into a nail-biting finish, then an epic Pelicans victory. Trailing for nearly all of the first three quarters Saturday, New Orleans finally grabbed a lead in clutch time, then put away the Lakers for a much-needed win that halted a 10-game losing streak. “It was well overdue for one,” Pelicans second-year wing Herb Jones said of getting back in the win column. “I was just so proud of everyone sticking with it, and continuing to work hard through the adversity.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

