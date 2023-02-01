Read full article on original website
Paul George named NBA All-Star reserve, but Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis left off
NBA coaches voted Clippers' Paul George as an All-Star, but Kawhi Leonard and Lakers' Anthony Davis were not among those selected.
Memphis Grizzlies And New Orleans Pelicans Engaged In Intense Bidding War Over OG Anunoby
OG Anunoby has sparked a bidding war between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.
LeBron James shares apparent reaction to Kyrie Irving trade request
LeBron James appears to have taken note of Kyrie Irving’s trade request on Friday, at least judging by his social media activity. James sent a cryptic tweet Friday that certainly appeared to be a reaction to Irving’s decision to ask the Brooklyn Nets to trade him. The tweet simply consisted of the “eyes” emoji and... The post LeBron James shares apparent reaction to Kyrie Irving trade request appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New Orleans Saints Make Major New Addition
The New Orleans Saints made a major new addition to their organization Friday, as they poached one of the top minds in college football to return to the NFL and will join the team as an assistant following one year working under Nick Saban at Alabama.
This Saints-Rams Trade Sends Alvin Kamara To Los Angeles
The 2022 season was a disaster for the Los Angeles Rams. They were never able to get close to replicating the success they had the previous season when they took home the Lombardi Trophy, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. Injuries played a big part in the team’s...
Lakers: 2 Pelicans Trades To Upgrade Los Angeles
A blockbuster and a more marginal deal.
NBA YoungBoy Shows Billboard His Car Collection
The rapper actually said that he can’t drive these cars and is looking to get rid of them in favor of antique cars. NBA YoungBoy recently showed off his car collection to Billboard, but had an interesting clarification to make. Moreover, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper said that, since he can’t drive his cars, he’s looking to get rid of them. While he didn’t expand much on why he can’t drive, many assume it’s due to his house arrest. “Now we made it to the garage,” the I Rest My Case artist told the cameras. “With all the meaningless cars that I can’t drive. I actually want to get rid of all of these cars, I can’t drive any of them. I think I’d rather just fill my garage with antique cars until I do get a little freedom where I could double back and purchase some of these.”
Brandon Ingram Leads Pelicans To Win Over LeBron James’ Lakers
During the Saturday night NBA slate, LeBron James scored 27 points for the Los Angeles Lakers in a 131-126 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, putting him 36 away from breaking the NBA career scoring record. “I just want to win,” James said. “You know, you play the game the...
NBA
NBA Announces Penalties From Magic-Timberwolves Game
NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2023 – Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba has been suspended four games without pay and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers has been suspended three games without pay for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
NBA
Ben Golliver on Pelicans season, All-Star snubs, LeBron James | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer break down the strange start and end of the game against the Dallas Mavericks. Washington Post’s Ben Golliver also joins the podcast (7:15) to discuss how he is tracking LeBron James’ record breaking season, how he thinks the Pelicans are doing midway through the NBA season, the recent public refereeing issues, and who he thinks might have been snubbed from an NBA All-Star game nod.
NBA
Paolo Banchero Named Kia NBA's Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for January 2023
ORLANDO - Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has been named the Kia NBA’s Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for January 2023. It is the second straight month that he has earned the monthly honor. Banchero becomes the third player in franchise history to be named the league’s Rookie...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 4, 2023
It should be a fun, intense atmosphere in the Smoothie King on Saturday, for a unique 5 p.m. Central tip-off against the Los Angeles Lakers (25-28). The Western Conference matchup was moved up a couple hours from its initial start time in order to move it to ESPN2 nationally. New Orleans (26-27) needs a win to stay ahead of the purple and gold in the standings. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM begins at 4:30.
NBA
"It's A Blessing" | Utah Forward Lauri Markkanen Named To The 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Right before Will Hardy stood up from his postgame press conference following Wednesday's victory over Toronto, he had one more parting message for the contingent of media members sitting in front of him. His message was short and succinct. "First of all, none of us are hoping. …. We are...
NBA
Memphis’ Dillon Brooks Suspended; Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell Fined
NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 – Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been fined $20,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
NBA
Domantas Sabonis Named 2023 Western Conference NBA All-Star
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Today, the NBA named Sacramento Kings center-forward Domantas Sabonis as a 2023 Western Conference All-Star reserve. The honor marks the third All-Star nomination of Sabonis' career and his first with Sacramento. A seven-year veteran, Sabonis is averaging 18.8 points (61.5 FG%, 36.8 3pt%, 74.6 FT%), 12.3...
NBA
Brown ‘Grateful’ for All-Star Nod, but More Focused on Team Goals
Jaylen Brown took a page out of Joe Mazzulla’s book Friday morning when discussing his second NBA All-Star selection: he's appreciative of the individual honor, but more focused on his team and their collective goals for the rest of the season. Like many of us, Brown learned of his...
NBA
MICHAEL MALONE NAMED WESTERN CONFERENCE COACH OF THE MONTH FOR JANUARY
The NBA announced today that Denver Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone was named the Western Conference Coach of the Month for games played in January. Additionally, Michael Malone and his coaching staff have secured the top seed in the Western Conference through games played on February 5th, earning them the right to coach Team LeBron in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. Malone and his staff previously earned this honor in 2019 at NBA All-Star weekend in Charlotte.
NBA
Recap: Wizards come up short in Brooklyn, lose second leg of back-to-back
The Wizards had a quick turnaround with a 6:00 p.m. tip in Brooklyn the night after a 7:00 p.m. tip in Washington D.C. For the second straight night, the Wizards got out to a scorching-hot start but fell victim to a big-time second-half comeback, losing 125-123 to the Nets. Kristaps Porzingis dropped 38 points in the loss.
Russell Westbrook's Updated Status For Lakers-Pelicans Game
Russell Westbrook is on the injury report for Saturday's game.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 131, Lakers 126
Pelicans (27-27), Lakers (25-29) An uphill battle turned into a New Orleans second-half surge, which turned into a nail-biting finish, then an epic Pelicans victory. Trailing for nearly all of the first three quarters Saturday, New Orleans finally grabbed a lead in clutch time, then put away the Lakers for a much-needed win that halted a 10-game losing streak. “It was well overdue for one,” Pelicans second-year wing Herb Jones said of getting back in the win column. “I was just so proud of everyone sticking with it, and continuing to work hard through the adversity.”
