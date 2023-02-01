ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

The Outsiders House Museum Mentioned In Smithsonian Magazine

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k3O9r_0kZSXl1c00

Nearly 40 years after the movie’s release, The Outsiders is back in the spotlight thanks to recognition from the Smithsonian Magazine.

Lisa Fumarolo and her mom are big fans of The Outsiders book and movie.

Instead of going through Kansas for their road trip, they decided to take a detour and head to Tulsa to see the museum.

"It was like it was meant to be. I'm passing through and was able to stop here. It was so close, so I had to come and check it out,” said Fumarolo, who is from Chicago. “I didn't even know I was going to be able to come in. I thought I was just going to drive by and take pictures from the outside!"

The article on the front page of the Smithsonian Magazine is titled “S.E. Hinton is Tired of Talking About the Outsiders. No One Else Is.”

Danny Boy O’Connor, the Executive Director of The Outsiders House Museum, said it’s his passion to keep the movie’s legacy alive.

"I know that she's grown tired of talking about it. I can only imagine the same subject since you're 15-and-a-half, but the good news is we have a museum and we will gladly tell you all about her, her legacy, The Outsiders," said O’Connor.

He said what has made the book and movie live on, is how it’s still relatable to kids after all these years.

"It's something that I think will long outlive this museum, us being here, I think generation after generation will continually fall in love with the story," said O’Connor.

O’Connor said he’s glad the magazine decided to feature The Outsiders and hopes the story will continue to inspire people.

"It's important that we don't forget the importance of the 15-and-a-half-year-old girl that wrote this story,” said O’Connor. “She was failing English, got a D plus in creative writing. That's hope for kids who may not test well or who may not feel they are smart when they indeed are not only smart but talented."

Fumarolo said she still remembers how much her class connected with the book, when they read it 20 years ago.

"It's a big part of history. It's a big part of what they teach in schools. I know sometimes there are some changes with it, they're not always reading it. But we read it, and I feel like the whole class loved it," said Fumarolo.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Smithonian

S.E. Hinton Is Tired of Talking About ‘The Outsiders.’ No One Else Is

In late October 2022, a big-time streaming star returned to the city where it all began for him. Ralph Macchio (most recently of “Cobra Kai” fame) was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to promote his memoir, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me. Hosted by Magic City Books, the live conversation in the Art Deco auditorium at Will Rogers High School featured another pop culture icon: S.E. Hinton, the writer whose teenage words would forever be emblematic of young adult literature and whose most famous creation, The Outsiders, helped launch Macchio’s career some 40 years earlier.
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

What the Ale: Yuengling beers are headed to Oklahoma

It has existed for 194 years and will now be available in Oklahoma. Yuengling, the oldest operating brewing company in the United States, will be selling beer in bars and restaurants in Oklahoma starting Saturday, Feb. 4. The brewery, established in 1829 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, is one of the largest...
OKLAHOMA STATE
OnlyInYourState

These 3 Small Towns Were Once Home To Oklahomans That Changed The World

Oklahoma has a long and storied history, especially with regard to the early pioneer days and the Dust Bowl of the 1930s. These three small towns in Oklahoma have brought the world several truly extraordinary people whose lives have had quite an impact. We love sharing wonderful places with you, especially when they are the roots from which some amazing people have sprung.
CLAREMORE, OK
OnlyInYourState

This Fascinating Oklahoma Amphitheater Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Over A Decade Now

The Tsa-Li-Gi Amphitheater in Tahlequah is a hidden abandoned gem that has been long forgotten by many. Built in 1969, this outdoor theater was once a popular destination for music lovers and performers alike. However, in 2005, the amphitheater was abandoned and left to be reclaimed by nature. It was recently featured on AbandonedOK.com, and we are still in love with its beauty despite its current state of disrepair. Check it out below:
TAHLEQUAH, OK
OnlyInYourState

This Upscale, Underground Restaurant In Oklahoma Offers An Unforgettable Dining Experience

Bored with chain dining options in Tulsa? If so, delve into a unique culinary and literary experience at The Hemingway Steakhouse. Located on Cherry Street, The Hemingway is a hidden gem (literally) that marries an appreciation for great food and literary art in one charming location. Its warm, old-world ambiance creates a peaceful retreat from everyday life. Gather your friends and head to The Hemingway for a meal that you’ll never forget.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness announces temporary area closure

TULSA, Okla. — On certain days in February and March, portions of Turkey Mountain will be closed to the public. The River Parks Authority and Oklahoma Forestry Services (OFS) are partnering to address hazardous fuels on around 40 acres of the wilderness area. Beginning in February, OFS will be...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Residents Report Spotting Bobcats In South Tulsa Neighborhood

A bobcat in a Tulsa neighborhood is causing a lot of chatter among neighbors. Bobcats have always been in the area, but people still need to be cautious. Neighbors in south Tulsa said seeing bobcats so close to their homes was surprising and a good reminder to keep a close eye on their kids and pets.
TULSA, OK
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Blueprint Brokers Sale of 54-Unit Memory Care Portfolio in Oklahoma

TULSA and OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of two memory care communities totaling 54 units in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Built in 2015 and 2016, the communities were fully stabilized in 2018 and 2019, were resilient through the pandemic and sharply rebounded to near 100 percent occupancies at the time of marketing in mid-2022.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
TULSA, OK
tulsakids.com

Free grocery money for Tulsa kids? How to check

While it would be premature to call the pandemic over, I think we can all agree we’ve come a long way from the early days of lockdowns and virtual school that took over our lives three years ago. It’s been a wild ride to be sure, but for many families, safety net supports like the stimulus, unemployment bump, and EBT boosts helped them stay afloat during those rougher days when missed work, supply chain issues, and daily White House briefings had nerves feeling a little frayed.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

USDOT open to removing northern leg of IDL, will not force demolition

TULSA, Okla. — The Biden Administration is open to removing the northern leg of downtown Tulsa’s Inner Dispersal Loop, but it will not unilaterally mandate the city to tear it down. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told FOX23 discussions are happening and proposals are being accepted at...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Friends Support Mother After Daughter Fatally Stabs Younger Brother

Friends of the family where a 12-year-old girl killed her 9-year-old brother are supporting the family during this tragedy. The friends say the kids were living in a happy and safe home and there were no warning signs this could happen. Jennifer Anthamatten says her friend April is more like a sister. She says it's been heartbreaking, and in a lot of ways, April has lost two children at one time.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy