Fresno, CA

fresno.edu

Schools in Chawanakee Unified School District, Fresno Pacific University sign agreement providing students a seamless path to higher education

Fresno Pacific University and Chawanakee Unified School District in Madera County have signed a partnership to provide a smooth pathway for district students from Minarets High School, Minarets Charter High School and Chawanakee Academy Charter to be admitted to the university. “We are very excited about this opportunity for our...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Fresno State ag student following in family footsteps

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – For many people around the Valley, farming is a tradition that is carried on through generations. Annika Austin is a third-generation farmer that is forging her own path at Fresno State. Austin says she knew early in life that she wanted a career in farming.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Valley Medical Provider Settles Its Medi-Cal Violations for $26 Million

Clinica Sierra Vista, which provides health care for low-income patients in Fresno, Kern, and Inyo counties, has settled income reporting violations for nearly $26 million. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert and California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the settlement on Thursday morning in a news release. Talbert said that Clinica...
KERN COUNTY, CA
clovisroundup.com

Update on Clovis West High Lock Down

After continued consultation with Fresno Police Department, who have indicated their belief that the threat against our campus was an incident of non-credible spoofing, students are in a controlled release from school. Students who walk home are being released from campus under police supervision. Student drivers will be released after...
CLOVIS, CA
thesungazette.com

Krstic caps historic career in Farmersville

Farmersville Police Chief Mario Krstic will retire this month as the longest active police chief in the state, a beloved figure in the community, and a mentor for nearly every corner of city hall. Farmersville – Farmersville’s beloved police chief will serve the city for the last time on Valentine’s...
FARMERSVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Clinica Sierra Vista to pay $26 million settlement

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Underreported business income by two former Clinica Sierra Vista executives, among others, has resulted in a nearly $26 million settlement against the medical provider, with ties to the Central Valley. Additionally, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced on Thursday that the healthcare provider, which serves […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Phoned Threat Leads to Lockdowns at Clovis West, Fort Washington

Two northeast Fresno schools went on lockdown Friday afternoon after a Fresno police substation received a phoned threat, Clovis Unified spokeswoman Kelly Avants said. Clovis West was placed on lockdown at 2:15 p.m. after police reported the threat, she said. Students at Fort Washington Elementary across Millbrook Avenue also were put on lockdown inside the school.
FRESNO, CA
calcoastnews.com

California governor takes aim at concealed carry, Fresno DA

In response to recent deadly shootings in the state, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new legislation this week that would make obtaining concealed carry permits more difficult. Likewise, he engaged in a war of words with the Fresno County District Attorney over the case of a Central Valley police officer whom a gunman shot and killed on Tuesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KMPH.com

Raids happening in Tulare County connected to Goshen massacre

GOSHEN, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is conducting multiple raids in Visalia connected to the massacre that left 6 people dead last month in Goshen. At least three locations had search warrants served beginning around 6:00 a.m. WARNING! Graphic content. There are multiple agencies assisting the...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis North & Buchanan High Schools Announce Letters of Intent Signings

On the first day of February, a number of signings were announced by senior athletes from Clovis Unified Schools. The athletes came from a multitude of activities ranging from Fall to Spring sports. The athletes are as follows:. Clovis North High School:. Bianca Fernandez, Swimming, U.C. San Diego. Hayden Lambert,...
CLOVIS, CA
GV Wire

Longtime Fresno Favorite Cracks Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants List

A longtime Fresno delicatessen known for its delicious sandwiches has cracked Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants list for 2023. Sam’s Italian Deli & Market is ranked No. 68 based on the recommendations of Yelp reviewers. “For more than 4 decades, this deli and Italian market has been filling...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

High heat, low demand hurt walnut crop

Valley farms are tearing out older trees, less desirable varieties and looking to plant alternative crops. Walnut farmers are tearing out older trees and less desirable varieties as the price for the nut has plummeted well below the cost of production, causing some growers to rethink walnuts and look for alternative crops.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Hit-And-Run Leaves Man Hospitalized In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now in the hospital after being struck by a car in southwest Fresno Thursday morning. This happened on Marks Avenue just north of Olive Avenue. According to the Fresno Police Department, several people called in to report a man laying in the...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Cousin of fallen Selma officer pays emotional respect, condolences at memorial

SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — Many community members, both inside and outside the Selma community, were seen paying their respects to fallen Selma police officer, Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. Officer Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed Tuesday after investigating a report involving a suspicious person in the 2600 block of Pine...
SELMA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Madera County Residents Launch Campaign Against Supervisors’ Salary Increase Ordinance of Nearly $30,000

February 1, 2023 – By Sierra Citizens for Sensible Government - Five days before Christmas, the Madera County Board of Supervisors voted to grant themselves a pay raise totaling in the neighborhood of $30,000 which is being challenged by a non-partisan, grass-roots group of county residents currently collecting signatures on a petition to stop this action. The salary increase ordinance is set to take effect on February 18, 2023, and the residents are aiming to collect at least 4000 signatures.
MADERA COUNTY, CA

