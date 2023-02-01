Read full article on original website
Local non-profit and recovery center rises from the ashes and starts to rebuild
It's a new beginning at the Lighthouse Recovery Center and Program in Downtown Fresno.
fresno.edu
Schools in Chawanakee Unified School District, Fresno Pacific University sign agreement providing students a seamless path to higher education
Fresno Pacific University and Chawanakee Unified School District in Madera County have signed a partnership to provide a smooth pathway for district students from Minarets High School, Minarets Charter High School and Chawanakee Academy Charter to be admitted to the university. “We are very excited about this opportunity for our...
yourcentralvalley.com
Fresno State ag student following in family footsteps
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – For many people around the Valley, farming is a tradition that is carried on through generations. Annika Austin is a third-generation farmer that is forging her own path at Fresno State. Austin says she knew early in life that she wanted a career in farming.
GV Wire
Bank of America Delivers $1.85 Million in Grants to Fresno and Visalia Nonprofits
Valley nonprofits looking for help might want to strike up a conversation with Bank of America. The nation’s second-largest bank directed $1.85 million in philanthropy to nonprofits and charities in its Fresno-Visalia market in 2022. In addition, Bank of America topped the JUST list of Top 100 U.S. Companies...
GV Wire
Valley Medical Provider Settles Its Medi-Cal Violations for $26 Million
Clinica Sierra Vista, which provides health care for low-income patients in Fresno, Kern, and Inyo counties, has settled income reporting violations for nearly $26 million. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert and California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the settlement on Thursday morning in a news release. Talbert said that Clinica...
clovisroundup.com
Update on Clovis West High Lock Down
After continued consultation with Fresno Police Department, who have indicated their belief that the threat against our campus was an incident of non-credible spoofing, students are in a controlled release from school. Students who walk home are being released from campus under police supervision. Student drivers will be released after...
One million dollars in funding available for small business owners in Fresno
The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation and the City of Fresno are looking to help small business owners who are financially struggling or behind on bills.
thesungazette.com
Krstic caps historic career in Farmersville
Farmersville Police Chief Mario Krstic will retire this month as the longest active police chief in the state, a beloved figure in the community, and a mentor for nearly every corner of city hall. Farmersville – Farmersville’s beloved police chief will serve the city for the last time on Valentine’s...
Clinica Sierra Vista to pay $26 million settlement
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Underreported business income by two former Clinica Sierra Vista executives, among others, has resulted in a nearly $26 million settlement against the medical provider, with ties to the Central Valley. Additionally, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced on Thursday that the healthcare provider, which serves […]
GV Wire
Phoned Threat Leads to Lockdowns at Clovis West, Fort Washington
Two northeast Fresno schools went on lockdown Friday afternoon after a Fresno police substation received a phoned threat, Clovis Unified spokeswoman Kelly Avants said. Clovis West was placed on lockdown at 2:15 p.m. after police reported the threat, she said. Students at Fort Washington Elementary across Millbrook Avenue also were put on lockdown inside the school.
calcoastnews.com
California governor takes aim at concealed carry, Fresno DA
In response to recent deadly shootings in the state, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new legislation this week that would make obtaining concealed carry permits more difficult. Likewise, he engaged in a war of words with the Fresno County District Attorney over the case of a Central Valley police officer whom a gunman shot and killed on Tuesday.
KMPH.com
Raids happening in Tulare County connected to Goshen massacre
GOSHEN, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is conducting multiple raids in Visalia connected to the massacre that left 6 people dead last month in Goshen. At least three locations had search warrants served beginning around 6:00 a.m. WARNING! Graphic content. There are multiple agencies assisting the...
clovisroundup.com
Clovis North & Buchanan High Schools Announce Letters of Intent Signings
On the first day of February, a number of signings were announced by senior athletes from Clovis Unified Schools. The athletes came from a multitude of activities ranging from Fall to Spring sports. The athletes are as follows:. Clovis North High School:. Bianca Fernandez, Swimming, U.C. San Diego. Hayden Lambert,...
clovisroundup.com
Let’s Talk Clovis: The Sirimarco Family Contributed to the “Clovis Way of Life”
Vincenzo “Jim” Sirimarco was born in San Sosti, Italy on October 22, 1892. The town was dedicated in 1020 AD by Greek Byzantine Monks of Acquaformosa. Michele Sirimarco is the present Mayor of San Sosti (estimated population 2,300). Twenty year-old Jim would arrive at the port of New...
GV Wire
Longtime Fresno Favorite Cracks Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants List
A longtime Fresno delicatessen known for its delicious sandwiches has cracked Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants list for 2023. Sam’s Italian Deli & Market is ranked No. 68 based on the recommendations of Yelp reviewers. “For more than 4 decades, this deli and Italian market has been filling...
thesungazette.com
High heat, low demand hurt walnut crop
Valley farms are tearing out older trees, less desirable varieties and looking to plant alternative crops. Walnut farmers are tearing out older trees and less desirable varieties as the price for the nut has plummeted well below the cost of production, causing some growers to rethink walnuts and look for alternative crops.
KMPH.com
Gov. Newsom calls out Fresno County D.A. during gun legislation news conference
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (FOX26) — Gov. Gavin Newsom held a news conference on Wednesday with Attorney General Rob Bonta, state Senator Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank), other legislative leaders, and gun safety advocates, to announce new efforts to advance gun safety legislation. During the question and answer part of the news conference,...
KMJ
Hit-And-Run Leaves Man Hospitalized In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now in the hospital after being struck by a car in southwest Fresno Thursday morning. This happened on Marks Avenue just north of Olive Avenue. According to the Fresno Police Department, several people called in to report a man laying in the...
KMPH.com
Cousin of fallen Selma officer pays emotional respect, condolences at memorial
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — Many community members, both inside and outside the Selma community, were seen paying their respects to fallen Selma police officer, Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. Officer Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed Tuesday after investigating a report involving a suspicious person in the 2600 block of Pine...
goldrushcam.com
Madera County Residents Launch Campaign Against Supervisors’ Salary Increase Ordinance of Nearly $30,000
February 1, 2023 – By Sierra Citizens for Sensible Government - Five days before Christmas, the Madera County Board of Supervisors voted to grant themselves a pay raise totaling in the neighborhood of $30,000 which is being challenged by a non-partisan, grass-roots group of county residents currently collecting signatures on a petition to stop this action. The salary increase ordinance is set to take effect on February 18, 2023, and the residents are aiming to collect at least 4000 signatures.
