Illinois GOP lobbies to be a part of the state budget process

(The Center Square) – Illinois House Republicans are calling for more transparency and oversight in the state’s budgeting process. GOP lawmakers were highly critical of how the budget was handled last year, with little input from Republicans and little notice before it was voted upon. House Minority Leader...
DuPage County sheriff says he is not changing stance on enforcing the gun ban

(The Center Square) – Despite public and internal pushback, DuPage County Sheriff Jim Mendrick says he will not change his stance on enforcing Illinois' gun ban. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines on Jan. 10, with a requirement that already possessed weapons be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024.
