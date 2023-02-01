ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas' 2023 recruiting class named best offensive group in the nation

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
With the 2023 recruiting cycle coming to a close on national signing day, On3 Sports recognized some of the best classes in the nation.

On3 named Texas’ class as the best offensive group in the country in its 2023 recruiting superlatives.

The Longhorns are the only program with three five-star offensive signees: Five-Star Plus+ QB Arch Manning, running back Cedric Baxter and wide receiver Johntay Cook. Add in electric wideout Ryan Niblett, there’s some serious firepower there to work with. All four could potentially see the field in year one.

Arch Manning is the ring leader of the class at the quarterback position. He ranks as the highest-rated signal-caller Texas has signed since Vince Young.

The skill position unit heading to Austin is stacked with dynamic playmakers. Five-stars Cedric Baxter Jr and Johntay Cook have a great chance to see the field early. Wide receivers DeAndre Moore and Ryan Niblett possess high upsides as well.

Texas signed five offensive linemen this cycle as it continues to add quality talent to the unit. This class is a great follow up to the historically great offensive line class Texas landed in 2022.

Steve Sarkisian will have plenty of weapons to work with on offense as the program prepares for the move to the SEC.

