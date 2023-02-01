Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for somethingRoger MarshMurfreesboro, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
Positive News: Murfreesboro Good Samaritan Took Action to Protect Children and Puppies near Busy Manchester PikeZack LoveMurfreesboro, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Paws For A Cause
(MURFREESBORO) PAWS FOR A CAUSE is Rutherford County's Pet Adoption Animal Services' (PAWS) way of saying THANK YOU for your support. The local animal shelter and control service receives donations of food and pet needs. Items, like food, have a date sensitive shelf life. On Saturday morning, Feb. 11, 2023 from 8:00-10:00AM, PAWS invites individuals, local rescue groups and others to come by and get some of these pet supplies while. They ask that bring bags in which the food can be carried and stored.
New CFA Director Sets FOCUS GROUPS
(MURFREESBORO) There is a correlation between the exploding population and how non-profit arts organizations can best serve the community. The new director of The Center for the Arts in Murfreesboro is asking the public to share ideas through focus groups. New Executive Director Regina Wilkerson Ward said, "We are hosting...
THANK YOU MPD Sgt. Tim Higgins
(MURFREESBORO) Thank you Murfreesboro Police Department Uniformed Division Sergeant Tim Higgins retires after 32 years of dedicated service to the people of Murfreesboro. Sgt. Higgins said, “I will miss my colleagues and being able to help people in our community. I really enjoyed working with the homeless because I felt like it made a difference in a lot of people’s lives. I was also on bicycle patrol for two and a half years, and that was the best job.”
50th Groundhog Lunch Was Great!
(MURFREESBORO) The 50th Annual Groundhog Day luncheon filled the Student Union ballroom with Blue Raider Baseball supporters on Friday morning (2/3/2023). The crowd celebrated the traditional start of the season meal of ham hocks, white beans, tomato salad, green onions, cornbread, chocolate cake and ice cream. Railbird Jacket Winner. The...
Donate Food for Free Nashville Zoo Tickets
Nashville Zoo is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to host the 3rd annual Souper Bowl Food Drive on February 11 and 12. As an added incentive for supporting our local community, the Zoo is offering a complimentary admission ticket when you donate four or more eligible food items (max of two tickets per household/donation).
MAIN STREET Honors Downtown Leaders
(MURFREESBORO) Main Street Murfreesboro's annual celebration to honor those who have made significant improvements to the city's historic business district is set for the Walnut House, 116 N. Walnut Street. The event will be Tuesday afternoon, February 21, 2023, with the reception begining at 4:30PM with the awards presented 5:00-6:00PM.
Murfreesboro Police Add 2 Mental Health Co-Responders
(MURFREESBORO) The Murfreesboro Police Department has added two additional mental health co-responders bringing the total number to three. Kevyn Wilson and Sydnee Kucenski-Land joins Co-Responder Heather Noulis who began working with Crisis Intervention Team in February 2022. Sydnee Kucenski-Land. Sydnee Kucenski-Land, a clinician hired by Volunteer Behavioral Health Care Systems...
Tullahoma Old Navy to host grand opening Saturday; special giveaway set for first 100 visitors
Old Navy is excited to open our newest location in Northgate Mall in Tullahoma, TN. This is the first store in Tullahoma, with nearby locations in Murfreesboro, Spring Hill and Chattanooga. The new store will have over 12,000 square feet of dedicated retail space. Grand opening ceremonies are set for...
Master Gardeners Interact With Puiblic
Rutherford County Master Gardener President Sarah Wade and Master Gardener Carol Reese interact with listeners about lawn and garden issues. Sign-up now for GARDEN BASICS CLASS (starts March 2, 2023) at Lane Agri-Park. Fee: $50...to sign-up or for answers phone 615-898-7710. Mitchell Mote teaches a one-time FERTILIZER class on Feb....
The history and return of Snowbird
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Everyone’s favorite penguin is making its way back home to WSMV4. After a few years away, Snowbird is returning to the station to announce school closings for students and parents in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Snowbird originated as a cardboard cutout on the weather...
Murfreesboro In Top 5 Places For Black Families
February is Black History Month, and it’s important to recognize the financial barriers that Black Americans continue to face in 2023. In fact, the median income of Black households in 2021 was almost $23,000 less than the median income of all households nationally. However, the economic environment for Black...
New Leadership at Roscoe Brown, Inc.
(MURFREESBORO) Norman Brown, owner of Roscoe Brown, Inc., an 82-year-old HVAC, plumbing, insulation and generator company has announced changes to leadership. On Thursday, February 2nd, Brian Byrd became the new Chief Executive Officer, Brandi Crowell as Chief Financial Officer, Kirk White as Director of Operations and Andrew Foster as Operations Manager.
New MTSU Master of Athletic Training program launching this summer
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — MTSU professor Helen Binkley along with master instructor Kristi Phillips were committed to transitioning their high-quality undergraduate degree program in Athletic Training to a master’s when new industry accreditation requirements loomed. “Our options were either to teach out the undergraduate program until the last chance...
Free Tax Prep in Full Swing with UW's VITA Program
Through the United Way Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, individuals and families with an annual household income of less than $70,000 can file their taxes for free. Local VITA Coordinator Debbie Curtis says last year's program kept money in the pockets of those who utilized their free services:. Since...
'It looked like utopia,' says man suing Brentwood retirement community
Man now suing Brentwood retirement community for violating the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, intentional misrepresentation, multiple counts of fraud, and unjust enrichment.
Finding Lucy: Obstacles to searching for descendants of slaves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A solemn picture of a 9-year-old girl took WSMV4 on a journey. We wanted to find Lucy Waggoner -- the little girl from the picture. What made our search so difficult is that the picture of Lucy was taken in 1859 as an ambrotype and she was a slave.
SCHRA commodity distribution is February 8
THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8, IN MAURY COUNTY. THE DISTRIBUTION WILL TAKE PLACE AT GRAYMERE CHURCH OF CHRIST ON TROTWOOD AVENUE IN COLUMBIA FROM 10 TO 11 AM. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP AND RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
Expunged Records and New Beginnings
NASHVILLE TN — People and families packed themselves inside the McGruder Family Resource Center Saturday, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m. to participate in the expungement clinic hosted by lead organizer Judge Rachel L. Bell. The purpose of the clinic is to help those who come with criminal records and qualify for expungement begin a fresh chapter in their lives. The outreach also works in connecting people with other services often needed by those attempting to re-integrate into society such as food, hygiene supplies and assistance with securing employment.
‘A massive shift’ in policing: Murfreesboro mental health program sees success 1 year after launch
After more than 280 mental health interactions, the MPD said the program is "bridging the gap between the community and police," resulting in fewer use of force incidents and building trust in the community.
State board suspends licenses of two fired EMTs involved in Tyre Nichols’ case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Board committee suspended the licenses of two Emergency Medical Technicians involved in Tyre Nichols’s investigation. The board meeting took place on Friday morning in Nashville. After examining the Skycop video of the night of Jan. 7, the committee determined that...
