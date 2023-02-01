(MURFREESBORO) PAWS FOR A CAUSE is Rutherford County's Pet Adoption Animal Services' (PAWS) way of saying THANK YOU for your support. The local animal shelter and control service receives donations of food and pet needs. Items, like food, have a date sensitive shelf life. On Saturday morning, Feb. 11, 2023 from 8:00-10:00AM, PAWS invites individuals, local rescue groups and others to come by and get some of these pet supplies while. They ask that bring bags in which the food can be carried and stored.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO