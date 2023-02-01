Big 12 Football: 2023 national signing day team recruiting rankings

We have made it to the long-awaited 2023 national signing day. The majority of the 2023 recruiting cycle is coming to a close after a wild year of storylines in the Big 12

Texas and Oklahoma are in a familiar place on top of the Big 12 class rankings.

The Longhorns signed their highest-rated class since 2010, led by five-star quarterback Arch Manning, while the Sooners are not far behind in Brent Venables’ first complete recruiting cycle as head coach.

TCU and Texas Tech built solid classes under first-year coaches Sonny Dykes and Joey McGuire. The Texas schools sit in the top 30 nationally in the 247Sports composite.

Kansas State wraps up the league’s top five after its Big 12 title season in 2022. The Wildcats landed a blue-chip quarterback prospect, four-star Avery Johnson.

Recruiting in the Big 12 is competitive as ever. Here’s a look at where each Big 12 team’s recruiting class ranks for the 2023 cycle on national signing day.

10

Kansas

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 rank: No. 10

National rank: No. 72

Five-stars: Zero

Four-stars: Zero

Three-stars: 14

9

Oklahoma State

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Big 12 rank: No. 9

National rank: No. 55

Five-stars: Zero

Four-stars: Zero

Three-stars: 20

8

West Virginia

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 rank: No. 8

National rank: No. 47

Five-stars: Zero

Four-stars: Two

Three-stars: 17

7

Iowa State

Nirmal Majumdar/Ames Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 rank: No. 7

National rank: No. 39

Five-stars: Zero

Four-stars: One

Three-stars: 21

6

Baylor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 rank: No. 6

National rank: No. 34

Five-stars: Zero

Four-stars: Three

Three-stars: 18

5

Kansas State

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 rank: No. 5

National rank: No. 32

Five-stars: Zero

Four-stars: Three

Three-stars: 23

4

Texas Tech

Texas Tech’s head coach Joey McGuire wears a “swing your sword” before game against Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Big 12 rank: No. 4

National rank: No. 26

Five-stars: Zero

Four-stars: Five

Three-stars: 21

3

TCU

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 rank: No. 3

National rank: No. 19

Five-stars: Zero

Four-stars: Nine

Three-stars: 15

2

Oklahoma

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 rank: No. 2

National rank: No. 4

Five-stars: Three

Four-stars: 14

Three-stars: Nine

1

Texas

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 rank: No. 1

National rank: No. 3

Five-stars: Four

Four-stars: 13

Three-stars: Seven