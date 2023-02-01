Big 12 Football: 2023 national signing day team recruiting rankings
We have made it to the long-awaited 2023 national signing day. The majority of the 2023 recruiting cycle is coming to a close after a wild year of storylines in the Big 12
Texas and Oklahoma are in a familiar place on top of the Big 12 class rankings.
The Longhorns signed their highest-rated class since 2010, led by five-star quarterback Arch Manning, while the Sooners are not far behind in Brent Venables’ first complete recruiting cycle as head coach.
TCU and Texas Tech built solid classes under first-year coaches Sonny Dykes and Joey McGuire. The Texas schools sit in the top 30 nationally in the 247Sports composite.
Kansas State wraps up the league’s top five after its Big 12 title season in 2022. The Wildcats landed a blue-chip quarterback prospect, four-star Avery Johnson.
Recruiting in the Big 12 is competitive as ever. Here’s a look at where each Big 12 team’s recruiting class ranks for the 2023 cycle on national signing day.
10
Kansas
Big 12 rank: No. 10
National rank: No. 72
Five-stars: Zero
Four-stars: Zero
Three-stars: 14
9
Oklahoma State
Big 12 rank: No. 9
National rank: No. 55
Five-stars: Zero
Four-stars: Zero
Three-stars: 20
8
West Virginia
Big 12 rank: No. 8
National rank: No. 47
Five-stars: Zero
Four-stars: Two
Three-stars: 17
7
Iowa State
Big 12 rank: No. 7
National rank: No. 39
Five-stars: Zero
Four-stars: One
Three-stars: 21
6
Baylor
Big 12 rank: No. 6
National rank: No. 34
Five-stars: Zero
Four-stars: Three
Three-stars: 18
5
Kansas State
Big 12 rank: No. 5
National rank: No. 32
Five-stars: Zero
Four-stars: Three
Three-stars: 23
4
Texas Tech
Big 12 rank: No. 4
National rank: No. 26
Five-stars: Zero
Four-stars: Five
Three-stars: 21
3
TCU
Big 12 rank: No. 3
National rank: No. 19
Five-stars: Zero
Four-stars: Nine
Three-stars: 15
2
Oklahoma
Big 12 rank: No. 2
National rank: No. 4
Five-stars: Three
Four-stars: 14
Three-stars: Nine
1
Texas
Big 12 rank: No. 1
National rank: No. 3
Five-stars: Four
Four-stars: 13
Three-stars: Seven
Comments / 0