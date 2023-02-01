Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major SigningOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerCalifornia State
Dwayne Johnson's Mom Survives Car Accident, Thanks LA Police and Fire Departmentscarl owen belenLos Angeles, CA
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
Related
WWE Hall of Fame wrestler hospitalized, fighting for his life
“Superstar” Billy Graham is fighting for his life. A GoFundMe has been created for the wrestling legend, which is asking for $25,000 to help the former WWF heavyweight champion. An update on his condition was posted on Wednesday. Friends, Wayne (Billy) has had a very rough run lately. He...
ringsidenews.com
Paige VanZant Is Scorching In Fishnet Dress Photo Drop
Paige VanZant has worked hard to make a whole brand for herself, as she has become a huge name in general now. Her time in the UFC world has certainly helped open avenues for VanZant. She also loves flaunting herself, and it seems she did so once again recently. The...
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Wanted Sable To Leave WWE Before They Could Get Married
Rena Marlette Lesnar, better known by her ring name Sable, was among the most popular WWE divas of the Attitude Era. She has had two stints with WWE, and her return to the company happened quickly, considering the ugly fallout of her first departure. It was during her second run in WWE that Sable crossed paths with her current spouse, Brock Lesnar.
PWMania
Significant Number of Employees Released From WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Return
When a company is looking to sell, it is normal for it to lay off some of its employees in order to reduce expenses and make the company as profitable as possible. WWE is no exception, especially now that Vince McMahon has returned. Following McMahon’s return to the company as...
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Doesn’t Want To Be A Part Of Becky Lynch vs. Bayley Cage Match
Becky Lynch and Bayley were supposed to collide inside a steel cage on RAW Is XXX but that match never happened. Instead, Damage CTRL assaulted Lynch for a minute or so, further taking the rivalry a notch up. This past week on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins was brought into the feud between Lynch and Bayley when the latter declared that the former Universal champion only married The Man because she was pregnant.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
ComicBook
Watch: Cody Rhodes Rescues Child Who Wandered Onto the WWE Royal Rumble Entryway
Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble on Saturday night. And once the cameras stopped rolling, he showed that he's every bit the good guy he portrays on TV. A TikTok video from the show reveals a young fan somehow made it over the barricade of the long entrance walkway WWE set up inside the Alamodome. And before a referee of security could get to them, Rhodes gave them a hug and helped them back over the barricade.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Superstar Was Almost Fired For Falling Asleep During Undertaker Spot
The Undertaker sacrificed his body for three decades for the enjoyment of fans, and he became a living legend for it. His influence in the pro wrestling industry is unparalleled as well. That being said, it seems a former WWE Superstar was almost fired for falling asleep during a spot featuring The Undertaker.
ringsidenews.com
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After Not Being There For The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown
The main event of the Royal Rumble saw Roman Reigns defeat Kevin Owens and face the betrayal of Sami Zayn. A subsequent betrayal took place, but Jey Uso wanted no part in it. In fact, he was absent from Smackdown this week and now it seems he has reacted to his absence.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Felt ‘Dead Inside’ While Portraying Stardust Character In WWE
Cody Rhodes’ return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 was highly anticipated, and his entrance truly entranced fans. Almost a year later, Rhodes has now become one of the biggest stars in the entire company. That being said, Rhodes has no love for his Stardust character. In fact, Rhodes recalled feeling dead inside while portraying the character.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations
You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
ringsidenews.com
Lanny Poffo Passes Away At 68-Years-Old
The pro wrestling world has already seen a lot of sad news in 2023 so far. Now, we have lost another member of the pro wrestling community. Lanny Poffo has passed away at 68-years-old. Hacksaw Jim Duggan broke the news via Facebook that Lanny Poffo has passed away. He did...
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon’s WWE Future Is An ‘Early Sticking Point’ For Discussions With Potential Buyers
Vince McMahon created a media stir in the past year with his involvement in a controversial pay-for-silence scandal, which was closely watched by the professional wrestling industry. Despite the intense scrutiny, McMahon was able to regain his status as the majority shareholder and Executive Chairman of WWE, giving him significant control over the company’s future direction. In fact, his future is an early sticking point for discussions with potential buyers.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Scrapped Plans For Damien Sandow World Title Reign
The Money In The Bank briefcase catapulted several WWE Superstars into the main event spotlight. Edge, CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, and Seth Rollins all used the contract to cash in on their chance at a title shot and win their first world championships. Aron Stevens, formerly known as Damien Sandow, was a wrestler who did not have the same level of success.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Issues Statement On Lanny Poffo’s Passing
On February 2, 2023, the pro wrestling world lost one of its icons. Jim Duggan took to social media to reveal that Lanny Poffo has passed away at the age of 68. Poffo was the real-life younger brother of “Macho Man” Randy Savage. Hacksaw Jim Duggan did not...
ringsidenews.com
The Judgment Day Involved In Brawl At NASCAR Race
Rey and Dominik Mysterio’s never-ending rivalry took a new turn on Thursday night. It’s only a matter of time before the father and son face each other 1-on-1 in a WWE ring. Ahead of the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, tensions rose to new heights as The Judgment Day sparked a brawl with several babyface Superstars on the NASCAR racing track.
ringsidenews.com
Former AWA Star Kenny Jay Passes Away
The wrestling world has been brought to prominence thanks to the efforts and contributions of talented in-ring performers. However, it is always sad to hear these incredible athletes who have mesmerized us for years suddenly leave us. Most recently, former AWA star Kenny “Jay” Benkowski passed away this week at the age of 85.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look With Girlfriend During WWE Hiatus
Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons last year. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Things seem to be better for him now, as Riddle showed off his new look with his girlfriend after recovering from rehab.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Has Multiple Matches Planned For Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar’s status with WWE is always a big question, because he keeps his contracts so close to the vest. He made a big return before the 2023 Royal Rumble event, and it appears that he will carry on a feud with Bobby Lashley. Now, the Beast Incarnate has, at least, two matches on the schedule.
Comments / 0