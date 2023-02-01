Three-star defensive tackle recommits to Wisconsin

Jamel Howard Jr., a three-star defensive tackle from Chicago, Illinois recommitted to the Badgers on Wednesday. The class of 2023 athlete was originally committed to Wisconsin before withdrawing it in November, but he will now be a part of new defensive coordinator Mike Tressel’s defense next season.

The 6-foot-3, 320 pound defensive lineman will offer Wisconsin another option on the interior as they look to replace Keeanu Benton in 2023 as he makes the leap to the NFL this year. Howard Jr. will join transfer Darian Varner (Temple) amongst others as a part of the incoming class for the Badgers defense.

Since Luke Fickell took over at head coach, almost all of the hype has been around the offensive side of the ball, but Wednesday’s news is certainly a win for the flip side.