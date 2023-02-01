ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Three-star defensive tackle recommits to Wisconsin

By Nick Bruesewitz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jtvjP_0kZSMw1e00

Jamel Howard Jr., a three-star defensive tackle from Chicago, Illinois recommitted to the Badgers on Wednesday. The class of 2023 athlete was originally committed to Wisconsin before withdrawing it in November, but he will now be a part of new defensive coordinator Mike Tressel’s defense next season.

The 6-foot-3, 320 pound defensive lineman will offer Wisconsin another option on the interior as they look to replace Keeanu Benton in 2023 as he makes the leap to the NFL this year. Howard Jr. will join transfer Darian Varner (Temple) amongst others as a part of the incoming class for the Badgers defense.

Since Luke Fickell took over at head coach, almost all of the hype has been around the offensive side of the ball, but Wednesday’s news is certainly a win for the flip side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisportsheroics.com

Game Preview: Wisconsin vs Northwestern Wildcats

After a huge road win Thursday night, Wisconsin returns home to face the Northwestern Wildcats tomorrow night. The Badgers fell to Northwestern 66-63 on January 23 in Evanston. This is a big game for both teams. Northwestern fell to Michigan Thursday at home 68-51. Tip time is 5:30 on BTN. Here is a preview of tomorrow night’s game.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Badgers Receive Crystal Ball for Fantastic 2024 WI Recruit

The Wisconsin Badgers football team recently received a crystal ball prediction from 247 Sports. Evan Flood announced a crystal ball projection for a recruit from Green Bay who has been quite overlooked. Perhaps Wisconsin will move quickly to secure their great in-state talent before other schools join in. The Badgers...
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

How Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai earned Luke Fickell's respect

MILWAUKEE — Luke Fickell has seen up close his new quarterback on some of his worst days as a college passer. Tanner Mordecai, arguably the headliner of a 13-player transfer class for the University of Wisconsin football team, faced off against Fickell and his Cincinnati Bearcats teams each of the last two years in American Athletic Conference play. Mordecai and SMU couldn't quite crack Fickell and coordinator Mike Tressel's defense, falling 48-14 in 2021, then Mordecai suffered a concussion that forced him out of a 29-27 defeat last season.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin A Finalist For Four-Star Class Of 2024 RB

The Luke Fickell era has begun with a ton of impressive additions for the Wisconsin Badgers. National Signing Day came and went, and the Badgers continue to make headlines for some of the top recruits in college football. On Thursday, Class of 2024 four-star running back Jordan Marshall cut down...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Opinion | UW's failure to field a baseball team is embarrassing

We're only a few hours beyond Groundhog Day, and our local groundhog, Jimmy, thinks winter will be around for a few more weeks. But nevertheless it's February, and you know what that means: Baseball is just around the corner. A sure sign of that is the Dugout Club's annual baseball...
MADISON, WI
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Head Coach Chris Holtmann Gets Ejected After Heated Exchange With Officials in First Half Against Wisconsin

Chris Holtmann won't be on the floor for the second half of Ohio State's Thursday matchup with Wisconsin. The Buckeye head coach was ejected from the contest with 27 seconds left in the first half after a heated exchange with officials that followed an offensive foul call on Justice Sueing. Holtmann was hit with two quick technicals and walked to the locker room at the Schottenstein Center after cooling down.
COLUMBUS, OH
tourcounsel.com

East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin

East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
GREEN BAY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
oregonobserver.com

The end of an era: Bill’s Food Center closes after 44 years in business

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, two of Bill and Dorothy Faust’s four children–Michael Faust and Linda Stace–sat down with the Observer to discuss their parents’ legacy. Michael Faust and Stace reminisced in an elevated office that overlooked the aisles and cash registers of Bill’s Food Center, the last independent grocery store in the Village of Oregon. The fact of its forthcoming closure on Sunday, Jan. 29–about 44 years after their late father had opened it–created an environment filled with inevitable, unignorable nostalgia.
OREGON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

1 person killed in crash in Town of Hartford, WI | By Sgt. Scott Hanson

February 3, 2023 – Town of Hartford, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the second traffic fatality of 2023. On Thursday February 2, 2023, at 8:19 am the Washington County Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle possibly in the tree line on the south side of Turtle Road west of Level Road in the Town of Hartford. Prior to the arrival of deputies, a second caller reported a vehicle with heavy damage in the same area with a deceased male driver.
HARTFORD, WI
news8000.com

Teachers are leaving, forcing this school to cancel classes. Lowering professional qualifications does not fix shortage, educators say

It's January, the middle of the school year, and yet tenth grader Lala Bivens is preparing for her first day at a new school. Bivens started fall classes at One City Preparatory Academy, a new charter middle and high school in Madison, Wisconsin, but on January 13 a teacher shortage forced the school to shut down classes for more than 60 9th and 10th graders, including Bivens, who then had to switch schools.
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

212K+
Followers
264K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy