A former reality TV star facing fraud lawsuits for a series of real estate seminars lost his most recent bid to have the claims dismissed. Armando Montelongo Jr., who starred on the A&E series “Flip This House” for three seasons, was unable to get lawsuits brought by former students of his house-flipping seminars dropped, the San Antonio Express-News reported. The Texas Supreme Court declined to hear Montelongo’s appeal and didn’t give a reason why.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO