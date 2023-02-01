ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

WRAL

Furor Over Chinese Spy Balloon Leads to a Diplomatic Crisis

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday canceled a weekend trip to Beijing after a Chinese spy balloon was sighted above the Rocky Mountain state of Montana, igniting a frenzy of media coverage and political commentary over a machine that the Pentagon said posed no threat to the United States.
WRAL

PAUL KRUGMAN: Republicans and debt: 'Blackmailers without a cause'

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Two years after a Democratic president took office and pushed ambitious policies through Congress, Republicans have regained control of the House. They don’t have the votes required to repeal the president’s achievements, but a quirk of U.S. law — which requires that Congress vote a second time to authorize the borrowing that results from already enacted spending and tax legislation — seems to give them an opportunity to engage in blackmail, threatening to create a financial crisis unless their demands are met.
WRAL

In win for GOP, NC Supreme Court positioned to reverse major voting rights cases

In a rare move, the North Carolina Supreme Court decided Friday that two high-profile political lawsuits with major consequences for voters in the state need a do-over. The cases have to do with voting districts and voter identification laws, and they're the first major orders by the state’s highest court since Republicans gained a majority on the bench.
WRAL

Former Russian fighter says he witnessed torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war

CNN — A former senior Russian army officer says he saw his comrades torturing prisoners of war in Ukraine, in a rare eyewitness account from within Moscow's ranks to address widespread allegations of Russian war crimes. Speaking to CNN's Erin Burnett on Thursday, former Lt. Konstantin Yefremov said he...
WRAL

'It turned bad in an instant': CNN crew has close call in Ukraine as Russian missiles pummel their location

CNN — CNN correspondent Frederik Pleitgen and his team were traveling on Thursday to the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk to report on the search and rescue efforts underway after a residential building was leveled overnight by a Russian missile. It was "supposed to be a fairly easy shoot," Pleitgen said, given that the crew was not heading to the frontlines of the war.
WRAL

Is the Fed ignoring long Covid in its inflation fight?

CNN — Federal Reserve officials have for months blamed a dwindling supply of US workers for elevated inflation levels. During his December press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that Covid-related deaths accounted for a large chunk of the structural labor shortage in the economy. That's why some economists...

