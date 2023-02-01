Read full article on original website
Human remains found near missing Florida Lyft driver’s last known location: report
Human remains were discovered in Okeechobee County on Saturday.
WXIA 11 Alive
Son opens up after woman in Georgia identified as his mom, 37 years after she vanished in Florida
Daniel Cowan was just 7-years-old when his Mom vanished. He got a call from his sister at the end of January saying their Mom, Mary Cowan was found in Georgia.
Kidnapped Missouri children found inside Florida grocery store
Two children who were kidnapped in Missouri nearly a year ago were found inside of a Florida grocery store on Wednesday.
wild941.com
Tampa Area Residents Who Are Still Missing
February 3rd was national missing persons day. Every year, 600K people go missing in the United States. Some are found alive, but many cases go cold. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System tells us that more than 22,000 people are missing in this country. Almost 1,700 of them go missing in Florida. Florida has the 3rd highest number of missing person cases behind California and Texas. Below are 4 Tampa Bay Area residents who are still missing. Do you have a loved one we should add to this list, email me: Babs@wild941.com.
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
Citrus County Chronicle
Suspect killed, trooper hurt during Florida chase, shootout
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida trooper was shot in the torso, and a suspect was fatally shot, during a chase and an exchange of gunfire between troopers and two men suspected of trying to steal a pickup truck on a highway, authorities said Saturday. The two suspects...
WATCH: Deputies have close call with Florida Black Bear
Deputies in Lake County, Florida came a little too close a black bear while searching for a subject.
The latest on COVID in Florida: It's looking up, but sewage counts rising in 3 counties
The latest COVID-19 wave continues to recede across Florida. Here’s what the latest data says:. Hospitals statewide tended to 2,008 COVID-positive patients, the fewest since Christmas, the U.S. Health and Human Services Department reported Friday. How many cases this week?. State health officials logged 21,062 new cases this week,...
Major Florida hospital hit by a possible ransomware attack
A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology.
Suspect wanted for murder in Florida apprehended in WNC
A suspect wanted on murder charges in Florida is in custody following a police chase in Western North Carolina. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says they were involved in a chase to apprehend Matthew Scott Flores, Thursday afternoon.
Woman found dying by Georgia highway in 1985 identified through DNA as Florida mother
A Florida mom was missing for decades before she was identified as a woman found dying along a Georgia road. On May 14, 1985, an “injured and unconscious” woman was spotted along state Highway 91 in Baker County, north of Newton, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
fox13news.com
M-15 chases intruder from SW Florida eagle nest
Live streaming video on Youtube, from Dick Pritchett Real Estate, shows the father eagle M-15 chase an intruder from the nest Feb. 3. Harriet the mother eagle reportedly hadn't been seen for a day.
getawaycouple.com
The Best Hot Springs in Florida You Have to Visit
Florida has many hot attractions, including some of its natural springs. They are among the many reasons the Sunshine State is a fantastic place to visit almost year-round. The hot springs in Florida are relaxing places to soak or float, and they are also pristine estuaries. They aren’t like the springs out west, one of which is one of the largest of its kind in the world.
alachuachronicle.com
Children abducted from Missouri in 2022 located in High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – On February 1, 2023, High Springs Police Department located two abducted Missouri children and their abductor after a routine vehicle tag check indicated the vehicle owner was a fugitive. Officers located the trio shopping in Winn Dixie, after disguising their identities. The non-custodial mother, Kristi...
Remains of woman found injured in Georgia ditch identified 37 years later as missing mother
The remains of a woman who died 37 years ago in rural Georgia have been identified as a missing Florida mother.
Famous Florida eagle Harriet goes missing from nest
"Harriet, our dedicated & loyal matriarch, has not been seen in the nest area since yesterday late afternoon. While M defends & protects the nest solo, all we can do is watch/wait for a hopeful return of Harriet soon," representatives for the cam said on Twitter Friday afternoon.
Florida Moves Forward On Marijuana Licenses
Florida health officials will accept applications for 22 medical-marijuana licenses in late April, in a long-awaited move announced Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration. An emergency rule about the licenses generated an immediate buzz in the cannabis industry, as the number of licenses in the
WESH
On this day: 21 killed during Florida tornado outbreak on Groundhog Day
Fla. — Thursday marks 16 years since the Groundhog Day tornado outbreak that killed 21 people in Central Florida. First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris went up in Chopper 2 to survey how far those communities have come. The first tornado touched down near The Villages and carved a...
click orlando
Florida social media influencers entertain millions by observing the weird, wacky things in the Sunshine State
ORLANDO, Fla. – Most of us love a good viral video. Some of those videos make us laugh, cry or simply leave us scratching our heads as to what we just witnessed. Whether it’s on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook or anywhere else, these videos can rack up of millions of views and become viral sensations.
FL v. Aiden Fucci: Teenage Cheerleader Murder Trial
By Ivy Brown ST. JOHNS, Fla. (Court TV) — A Florida teenager charged with first-degree murder is being tried as an adult two years after the death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. Aiden Fucci was 14 years old when he allegedly stabbed Bailey to death on Mother’s Day 2021. The cheerleader’s body was found near a... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
