Receiver Ja'Kobi Lane signs with USC, ending weeks of uncertainty

By Donovan James
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
USC finally signed 2023 wide receiver commit Ja’Kobi Lane, according to Blair Angulo of 247Sports.com.

Ja’Kobi has been committed to the Trojans since August but chose not to put pen to paper on the early signing day in December. With the second national signing day arriving, Lane was expected to sign Wednesday at his high school in Arizon, Red Mountain.

Lane did indeed finalize his commitment to the Trojans.

As a senior at Red Mountain High School, Lane caught 65 passes for 823 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound receiver held 17 offers. Some of the schools which offered him: the Oregon Ducks, Auburn Tigers, Utah Utes, Colorado Buffaloes, Texas A&M Aggies, Arizona State, Texas, and USC.

Lane gives USC a tall receiver who can go into the air and win 50-50 balls. A lot of USC’s receivers don’t have Lane’s height, so in that regard, he fills a specific need within a deep and talented wide receiver room for the Trojans.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

