Eugene, OR

Four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant commits to Oregon Ducks over USC

By Donovan James
 3 days ago
On Wednesday, four-star cornerback prospect Rodrick Pleasant announced that he would commit to Oregon, joining what had been a top-10 recruiting class in the country before the February signing day arrived.

Pleasant chose the Ducks over USC, UCLA, Cal, and Boston College.

Pleasant is rated by 247Sports as the No. 8 cornerback in the 2023 class, and the No. 91 player in the nation.

Pleasant’s most impressive achievement comes on the track, where he broke the California state record for the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.14 seconds in his junior year. The four-star track athlete and cornerback will try to both play football and track at Oregon.

Ducks Wire had this to say about Pleasant’s commitment:

“He now joins a defensive secondary in Oregon that has a lot of young and relatively unproven players. It is unclear whether or not Pleasant will be able to crack the CB rotation as a true freshman, but he figures to be a major piece of the roster going forward.”

