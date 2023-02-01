Read full article on original website
CNET
5,400-Pound NASA Satellite Falls Back to Earth After 38 Years in Space
Here's one for the "what goes up must come down" file. NASA's Earth Radiation Budget Satellite got a blazing welcome back to Earth on Sunday after nearly four decades in space. On Monday, NASA said the Department of Defense confirmed the 5,400-pound (2,450-kilogram) satellite had reentered over the Bering Sea.
abandonedspaces.com
Haunting Pieces of Debris Were Scattered Across Texas After the Space Shuttle Columbia Disaster
On February 1, 2003, onlookers watched in horror as the space shuttle Columbia became a fireball in the sky, disintegrating as it reentered Earth’s atmosphere with seven astronauts on board. What was supposed to be a triumphant return from another successful mission of the first shuttle to ever fly space would become a disaster akin to the 1986 Challenger disaster and went on to change NASA forever.
NASA's fatal Challenger launch still echoes through the agency today
While on leave in January 1986, NASA administrator James Beggs turned on the television and spotted icicles on Challenger's launch tower. A day later, seven astronauts lost their lives.
Neil deGrasse Tyson says James Webb Space Telescope is window to universe 'never before achieved'
Neil deGrasse Tyson said that the James Webb Space Telescope has given scientists new abilities, including a means to look at the universe in a new way.
KTSA
Webb Telescope captures its first direct image of an exoplanet
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope was able to capture the first direct image of a planet located outside of our solar system. James Webb Space Telescope. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured its first direct image of a planet located outside of our solar system. NASA on Thursday revealed images of the exoplanet, dubbed HIP 65426 b, as seen through four different light filters.
Largest aircraft ever flown completes record-breaking flight test
The world’s largest airplane has completed a record-breaking test flight, remaining aloft for six hours above California’s Mojave Desert.The Stratolaunch Roc carrier plane is designed to carry and launch hypersonic vehicles, capable of lifting a payload of 220 tonnes.With a wingspan of 117 metres – longer than an American football field – the Stratolaunch Roc is powered by six Boeing 747 engines.“Our amazing team is continuing to make progress on our test timeline, and it is through their hard work that we grow closer than ever to safe separation and our first hypersonic flight tests,” said Stratolaunch CEO Zachary Krevor.“We...
Satellite spots glowing lava inside erupting Hawaiian volcano
The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has been erupting again for nearly two weeks, creating lava fountains and a glow visible with the Landsat 8 satellite.
NASA satellite finds a bear on Mars! Or at least rocks that look like one
While examining the surface of Mars, astronomers discovered the friendly face of what appeared to be a smiling bear. While it wasn’t actually the animal, the formation of the rocks on the surface bear an uncanny resemblance to the creature.
Asteroid the Size of a Bus Headed Towards Earth’s Atmosphere Soon: NASA Report
An asteroid the size of a regulation school bus headed in Earth’s direction was recently detected by NASA. According to reports from the space agency, the hurtling asteroid is known as Asteroid 2023 BU. It was found on January 21 by the agency’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS.)
University of Arizona astronomers 'spot a bear' on Mars
Astronomers at the University of Arizona recently caught a glimpse of Mars at the perfect angle looking like a bear's face.
Webb telescope image captures stunning spiral galaxy over a billion light-years away
A new image from the James Webb Space Telescope captured a large spiral galaxy located over a billion light-years from Earth, as well as additional smaller galaxies.
Phys.org
Soon every spacecraft could navigate the solar system autonomously using pulsars
If you want to know where you are in space, you'd better bring along a map. But it's a little more complicated than riding shotgun on a family road trip. Spacecraft navigation beyond Earth orbit is usually carried out by mission control. A series of radio communication arrays across the planet, known as the Deep Space Network, allows operators to check in with space probes and update their navigational status. The system works, but it could be better. What if a spacecraft could autonomously determine its position, without needing to phone home? That's been a dream of aerospace engineers for a long time, and it's getting close to fruition.
earth.com
New signals identified in the search for extraterrestrial life
If they’re out there, then why haven’t we found them yet? New research led by undergraduate student Peter Ma at the University of Toronto, along with scientific research institutions around the world, has uncovered eight previously unidentified signals of interest. The study used a dataset that had previously...
Astronomy.com
Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated upon reentry 20 years ago today
On the morning of Feb. 1, 2003, Space Shuttle Columbia was set to return to Florida’s Kennedy Space Center following a 16-day orbital mission packed with scientific experiments. But just 15 minutes after breaching Earth’s atmosphere — while still at an altitude of some 39 miles (63 kilometers) and...
Asteroid to rocket past Earth in one of closest encounters ever
NASA said that the asteroid, known as 2023 BU, will pass close to Earth on Thursday night. This will be a near miss, according to scientists at the agency.
Futurism
Scientists Find New Evidence of Hidden Ocean World in Our Solar System
Planetary scientists have a fascinating hypothesis about Saturn's smallest moon, Mimas, which they say may be home to a "stealth" underground ocean that's been hidden from our best observations. In a press release out of the Southwest Research Institute, principal scientist Dr. Alyssa Rhoden said that NASA's Cassini mission to...
Phys.org
Investigations reveal more evidence that Mimas is a stealth ocean world
When a Southwest Research Institute scientist discovered surprising evidence that Saturn's smallest, innermost moon could generate the right amount of heat to support a liquid internal ocean, colleagues began studying Mimas' surface to understand how its interior may have evolved. Numerical simulations of the moon's Herschel impact basin, the most striking feature on its heavily cratered surface, determined that the basin's structure and the lack of tectonics on Mimas are compatible with a thinning ice shell and geologically young ocean.
New map of the universe's matter reveals a possible hole in our understanding of the cosmos
The cosmic web is a gigantic network of crisscrossing celestial superhighways that connects nearly everything in the universe.
Futurism
SpaceX to Launch "Hunter" Satellites for Targeting Rival Spacecraft
The US Federal Communication Commission (FCC) just filed documents detailing plans for the test launch of two private-sector spy satellites, Wired reports. The satellites, built by space combat startup True Anomaly, are slated for launch onboard a SpaceX rocket in October of this year. Once there, each "Jackal" — as the models are called — will practice engaging in what the company calls "orbital pursuit." In layman's terms, space tag.
CNET
NASA Traces Webb Space Telescope Glitch to Galactic Cosmic Ray
Space will throw you for a loop, even if you're one of the fanciest and highest tech observatories ever made. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope experienced a technical glitch in January with its Near Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph, or Niriss. After some sleuthing, NASA thinks it knows the culprit: a galactic cosmic ray.
