Chicago, IL

Hyde Park Herald

Ald. Taylor condemns Lightfoot's management of Wadsworth shelter, treatment of Woodlawn

Woodlawn is a beautiful community with a history of activism, resilience and care. It has been a home for Black residents escaping the racist South since the early 1900s. Though frequently met with violence, Black families remained and built a determined community. In more recent history, Woodlawn has welcomed Black residents, like myself, being displaced by the gentrification from other neighborhoods in our own city. In the spirit of this legacy, I am urging us to welcome asylum seekers and unhoused local residents to the vacant Wadsworth building. I hope that we can learn from each other, and continue our rich history of community collaboration.
CHICAGO, IL
Transportation Today News

Ilinois DOT announces completion of I-57 projects in south Chicago

Road improvement projects along I-57 in the south suburbs of Chicago are complete, the Illinois Department of Transportation said on Wednesday. As part of Gov. JB Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois program, the four projects, which include repairing two bridges and resurfacing nearly 20 miles of interstate highway, represent a total investment of $82.1 million for the […] The post Ilinois DOT announces completion of I-57 projects in south Chicago appeared first on Transportation Today.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

The Votes Are In and ‘Da Plow’ Is Ready To Hit Chicago’s Streets Along With Other Winners in Snowplow Naming Contest

Da people have spoken and Da Plow is one of da big winners in Chicago’s contest to name its snowplows. Here are the top seven vote-getters (there was a near-tie for sixth):. Nearly 7,000 names were originally submitted in the contest. Officials whittled the pool of nominees down to 50 finalists and the winners rose to the top of more than 80,000 votes cast.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

CTA crime concerns growing after Blue Line stabbing

CHICAGO - CTA Blue Line trains had stopped running between the Forest Park and Pulaski Stations for about four hours Saturday morning after a passenger was stabbed. Chicago police say a 48-year-old man was on a train in the 700 block of South Austin around 5 a.m. when he was stabbed in the chest, wrist and back by a man.
CHICAGO, IL
smartcitiesdive.com

Whole Foods’ controversial exit from a Chicago neighborhood, explained

Whole Foods Market was more than a grocery store for the community in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side. When the specialty grocer arrived with much fanfare and pride six years ago as the anchor tenant of the Englewood Square retail development, it was touted as an expected game changer for one of the city’s most economically challenged neighborhoods. At the groundbreaking, then-co-CEO of Whole Foods Walter Robb reportedly said the store would be “one of the most meaningful things we’ve done as a company.”
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago Man Charged in Attack of CTA Worker at Downtown Blue Line Station

A man who has been twice convicted of attacks onboard CTA trains has been arrested and charged with striking a CTA employee at a Blue Line station downtown last month. James Jackson, 55, appeared in court Friday on charges of aggravated battery of a transit employee and aggravated battery of a victim over 60 years old after he allegedly struck a CTA worker at the Washington Blue Line station.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

An Endorsement Guide to the 2023 Chicago Mayoral Election

The Chicago municipal election is less than a month away, and candidates for the city's top job are racking up endorsements as they work to court voters. More than half of the members of the Chicago City Council have thrown their support behind candidates, with incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson picking up the majority of those backers.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

The dogs used for CTA’s $31M K-9 unit contract are basically very expensive decoys

Last August 22, the CTA announced it had inked a $31 million contract with a private security firm to provide up to 50 K-9 teams, consisting of two unarmed guards and a dog, to patrol the ‘L’ system. Ever since then, I’ve been trying to find out exactly what the purpose of the dogs is, and the transit agency has been stonewalling me.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Kam Buckner Pledges To Fix The CTA’s Problems If He’s Elected Mayor — And He’s Anti-Dibs

CHICAGO — State Rep. Kam Buckner said he will fire Police Supt. David Brown and beef up the office of gun violence prevention on Day One if he’s elected Chicago’s mayor. But Buckner, who is currently serving in the state legislature, would also spend part of that first week as mayor in Springfield. The state is scheduled to certify its budget just after the new Chicago mayor will be inaugurated.
CHICAGO, IL
multihousingnews.com

VISTA Property Tops Out Chicago Tower

The firm and general contractor Skender reached the milestone at their downtown luxury development. VISTA Property and its general contractor Skender have topped out their mixed-use multifamily development in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, directly north of the downtown Loop central business district. Situated at the southeast corner of Chicago Avenue and Wells Street, the property is called 741 North Wells. It is a 21-story, 201,000-square-foot building featuring 168 units as well as parking for about 50 vehicles.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

