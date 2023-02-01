Read full article on original website
Lee Bey Shows Off South Side Sites in ‘Building/Blocks’
There’s more to Chicago’s architectural legacy than its gleaming downtown skyline. All throughout the city, there are buildings that inspire — you just have to know where to look. The good news is: Chicago’s got a guy for that. In his special “Building/Blocks: The Architecture of...
Chicago Auto Show 2023: Directions, parking and transit information
Directions, parking and transit information for the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, which will be held at McCormick Place.
Ald. Taylor condemns Lightfoot's management of Wadsworth shelter, treatment of Woodlawn
Woodlawn is a beautiful community with a history of activism, resilience and care. It has been a home for Black residents escaping the racist South since the early 1900s. Though frequently met with violence, Black families remained and built a determined community. In more recent history, Woodlawn has welcomed Black residents, like myself, being displaced by the gentrification from other neighborhoods in our own city. In the spirit of this legacy, I am urging us to welcome asylum seekers and unhoused local residents to the vacant Wadsworth building. I hope that we can learn from each other, and continue our rich history of community collaboration.
Ilinois DOT announces completion of I-57 projects in south Chicago
Road improvement projects along I-57 in the south suburbs of Chicago are complete, the Illinois Department of Transportation said on Wednesday. As part of Gov. JB Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois program, the four projects, which include repairing two bridges and resurfacing nearly 20 miles of interstate highway, represent a total investment of $82.1 million for the […] The post Ilinois DOT announces completion of I-57 projects in south Chicago appeared first on Transportation Today.
Displaced South Shore tenants fear they may be taken out of their homes permanently
Residents of an apartment building in the South Shore neighborhood that lost heat and hot water at the beginning of January believe the property management company is trying to get them out permanently.
The Votes Are In and ‘Da Plow’ Is Ready To Hit Chicago’s Streets Along With Other Winners in Snowplow Naming Contest
Da people have spoken and Da Plow is one of da big winners in Chicago’s contest to name its snowplows. Here are the top seven vote-getters (there was a near-tie for sixth):. Nearly 7,000 names were originally submitted in the contest. Officials whittled the pool of nominees down to 50 finalists and the winners rose to the top of more than 80,000 votes cast.
ALD. PAT DOWELL, CHAIR OF CITY COUNCIL BUDGET COMMITTEE, ENDORSES COMMISSIONER BRANDON JOHNSON FOR MAYOR
CHICAGO – Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson today was endorsed for mayor of Chicago by 3rd Ward Alderman Pat Dowell. Ald. Dowell, chair of the Chicago City Council Budget Committee, is the sixth member of the Council to endorse Commissioner Johnson. “Alderman Dowell has been a steady, compassionate and...
CTA crime concerns growing after Blue Line stabbing
CHICAGO - CTA Blue Line trains had stopped running between the Forest Park and Pulaski Stations for about four hours Saturday morning after a passenger was stabbed. Chicago police say a 48-year-old man was on a train in the 700 block of South Austin around 5 a.m. when he was stabbed in the chest, wrist and back by a man.
Changes coming to six parishes on Northwest Side, Northwest suburbs: Archdiocese of Chicago
The Archdiocese of Chicago is announcing some changes regarding a few parishes on the city’s Northwest Side and in the northwestern suburbs.
Whole Foods’ controversial exit from a Chicago neighborhood, explained
Whole Foods Market was more than a grocery store for the community in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side. When the specialty grocer arrived with much fanfare and pride six years ago as the anchor tenant of the Englewood Square retail development, it was touted as an expected game changer for one of the city’s most economically challenged neighborhoods. At the groundbreaking, then-co-CEO of Whole Foods Walter Robb reportedly said the store would be “one of the most meaningful things we’ve done as a company.”
Chicago Man Charged in Attack of CTA Worker at Downtown Blue Line Station
A man who has been twice convicted of attacks onboard CTA trains has been arrested and charged with striking a CTA employee at a Blue Line station downtown last month. James Jackson, 55, appeared in court Friday on charges of aggravated battery of a transit employee and aggravated battery of a victim over 60 years old after he allegedly struck a CTA worker at the Washington Blue Line station.
Chaos erupts as displaced tenants remain without heat since New Year’s Eve
TENANTS OF THIS apartment building owned by Catalyst Realty were displaced and moved to a hotel after they have been without heat since New Year’s Eve. (Photo by Keith Chambers) The lives of displaced tenants in South Shore remain in chaos after an elusive landlord with a spotty record...
An Endorsement Guide to the 2023 Chicago Mayoral Election
The Chicago municipal election is less than a month away, and candidates for the city's top job are racking up endorsements as they work to court voters. More than half of the members of the Chicago City Council have thrown their support behind candidates, with incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson picking up the majority of those backers.
The dogs used for CTA’s $31M K-9 unit contract are basically very expensive decoys
Last August 22, the CTA announced it had inked a $31 million contract with a private security firm to provide up to 50 K-9 teams, consisting of two unarmed guards and a dog, to patrol the ‘L’ system. Ever since then, I’ve been trying to find out exactly what the purpose of the dogs is, and the transit agency has been stonewalling me.
Kam Buckner Pledges To Fix The CTA’s Problems If He’s Elected Mayor — And He’s Anti-Dibs
CHICAGO — State Rep. Kam Buckner said he will fire Police Supt. David Brown and beef up the office of gun violence prevention on Day One if he’s elected Chicago’s mayor. But Buckner, who is currently serving in the state legislature, would also spend part of that first week as mayor in Springfield. The state is scheduled to certify its budget just after the new Chicago mayor will be inaugurated.
Illinois quick hits: Chicago mayoral poll shows close race; ADM workers strike
Chicago mayoral poll shows close race A voter opinion survey shows a new leader in the race for Chicago mayor. Fox 32 finds Paul Vallas and Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a virtual tie for first, with Congressman Chuy Garcia falling out of first place into third. Garcia has been the target of a television campaign by Lightfoot. ...
Activist spends night outside City Hall to draw attention to Chicago's homeless population
A Chicago activist spent last night sleeping outside City Hall in an effort to draw attention to the homeless population-many of whom do it every night.
VISTA Property Tops Out Chicago Tower
The firm and general contractor Skender reached the milestone at their downtown luxury development. VISTA Property and its general contractor Skender have topped out their mixed-use multifamily development in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, directly north of the downtown Loop central business district. Situated at the southeast corner of Chicago Avenue and Wells Street, the property is called 741 North Wells. It is a 21-story, 201,000-square-foot building featuring 168 units as well as parking for about 50 vehicles.
Local businesses step in to help customers who lost thousands to Window Depot of Chicago
Local companies have stepped up and stepped in to help some of the victims who said they lost thousands of dollars to Window Depot of Chicago.
Chicago snowplow naming contest winners announced by city
Chicago released the winners of its snow plow naming contest Friday.
