Positive News: Freedom Alliance Gives Tennessee Veteran an 'All Terrain' Wheelchair Which Gives Him More MobilityZack LoveRed Bank, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunited with Homeless Owner Gets a MAC Cares Fund Opened in Her HonorWilliamChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunites with Homeless Owner Through a Facebook PostWilliamChattanooga, TN
WXIA 11 Alive
Historic Georgia church looks to reignite roots with new grant
CHUBBTOWN, Ga. — Along a rural stretch of Floyd County, a creek runs strong and roots run deep for one family. Chubb Chapel United Methodist Church, built in 1870, stands as a cornerstone for the Chubbtown Community and remains the only building left from the original area. Clemmie Whatley,...
WDEF
Country Legend Marty Stuart to Play Chattanooga Show
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Country music legend Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives are stopping in Chattanooga next week. They’ll be performing at the Walker Theatre on February 9. Marty tells News 12 he loves the Walker Theatre, and visiting the Scenic City. If you’ve seen him in...
Roll Tide, ENDS - School Closure, PACT
This month is National Heart Health Awareness Month. However, today belongs to the children. Why? It is because February 3rd, 2023, is Give Kids a Smile Day and has been observed on the first Friday in February, since its inception in 2003. We cannot think of a better way to put a smile on a child’s face other than canceling school.
aarp.org
Before the Highway: Chattanooga, Tennessee
Ninth Street — or the Big 9 — in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was a 20th century cultural mecca filled with clubs, restaurants, bars and other businesses drawing the likes of musicians including Bessie Smith, Lovie Austin and Clyde Stubblefield, as well as Curtis Mayfield and the Impressions. (Ninth Street is now known as Martin Luther King Boulevard.) The city is also home to the Walnut Street Bridge, now a popular destination due to its views and walkability but a location where Black men were lynched by hanging in 1893 and 1906.
Photofocus
Old Car City USA: Night photography workshop paradise
Vintage abandoned automobiles in a forest. Night photography workshop. Light painting. Fun. Do I have your attention? Old Car City USA is night photography workshop paradise. Join me and host Tim Little as we explore a forest with 4000 abandoned vintage automobiles dating back to the 1930s. We are teaching...
tourcounsel.com
Dalton Mall | Shopping center in Dalton, Georgia
Dalton Mall, formerly known as Walnut Square Mall is an indoor shopping center located in Dalton, Georgia. Originally named Walnut Square Mall, the indoor shopping center was designed and built by CBL Properties. Located on the former "Patterson Horse Racing Arena", CBL and Associates conducted a groundbreaking ceremony on the property in 1979 to construct Dalton's first enclosed shopping center.
WTVCFOX
Families of loved ones at Georgia cemetery left wondering if conditions will ever change
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia cemetery continues to struggle with upkeep problems, causing residents to wonder why laws that would improve the site aren't being enforced. It's a problem that's been going on for years at Lakewood Memory Gardens. A month ago we showed you headstones that had...
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Man Steals over $14,000 in Electricity
Robert Christopher Freeman, 50 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he stole over $14,000 in electricity from Georgia Power. Reports said that between November 21, 2017 and December 6, 2022, Freeman used jumper cables to connect power to his home. During the time span, Freeman allegedly used $14,035.18 worth of electricity.
wutc.org
Chasing Dreams Of A Passenger Rail Revival In Chattanooga
More than a half century ago, the last passenger rail train left Chattanooga. Ever since, talk of restoring that service has resurfaced from time to time - as it has again now. How did we get here - and what will it take for this time to be different?. Andrew...
3 dead, including mother, in mass fentanyl overdose in north Georgia
Deputies are now working to find who sold them the drugs.
tourcounsel.com
Calhoun Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Georgia
Calhoun Premium Outlets is an outlet center located in Calhoun, Georgia. The center is owned by Premium Outlets, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and takes its name from the town in which it is located. Famous for it's factory outlet stores, Calhoun Premium Outlets offers great bargains and outstanding...
WAAY-TV
Historic building destroyed by fire in Mentone
The historic Hitching Post, a century-old building in downtown Mentone, was destroyed by a fire Thursday night. DeKalb County Fire & Rescue, along with neighboring volunteer fire departments, began battling the fire about 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Since the building is made of pine wood, firefighters said it made it tough...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Jan. 30-Feb. 1
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE) Dick Cook has lived in East Ridge since the Kennedy Administration when his parents bought a house on Marietta Street. Dick graduated from ERHS in 1976 before going on to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where he studied Political Science. Dick worked for the Chattanooga Free-Press and the Chattanooga Times Free Press for 22 years. Free-Press Sports Editor Roy Exum plucked him out of production in 1989 and gave him a job as a sports reporter. Dick covered everything from prep sports to the whitewater events on the Ocoee River for the 1996 Olympics. When Chattanooga's two paper's merged, he became the Crime Reporter covering both the Chattanooga Police and Fire Departments. He was among reporters who were honored by the Associated Press for the TFP's coverage of the 2002 fog-shrouded crash on I-75 in Catoosa County, Dick and his wife, Cathy, live on Marlboro Avenue where they are seen frequently chasing around their three grandsons.
chattanoogapulse.com
We Try Wednesday: Lil Mama's Chicago Style Hoagy
This week, Pulse editor Gary Poole is joined in the studio by Kori Ellis from Lil Mama’s Chicago Style Hoagy, located downtown on Patton Parkway. "Lil Mama’s Chicago Style Hoagy is Chattanooga’s newest hoagy shop, full of spunk, flavor and '90s nostalgia. Lil Mama’s doesn’t just provide quality, delicious food. Our Crew is committed to building community. Our Mission is to always meet the needs of our customers with love, care and perfectly crafted hoagies. Through consistent, predictable professionalism Lil Mama's will create a 5-star experience for all customers EVERY TIME!"
weisradio.com
Sheriff Schrader Announces Inmate Return to Chattooga County Jail
Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader says that inmates returned to the Chattooga County Jail over the past weekend after being housed in Dade County for several days after a furnace malfunction. Monday, January 23rd a gas leak caused by the faulty furnace prompted the sheriff to evacuate the jail and...
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Man Found with Drugs Hiding Behind Store
Keelan Mark May, 33 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said they found him behind a convenience store on East 20th Street in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Police said that they found May with a clear plastic baggie containing meth. He was also found with a grinder...
Tip Jar Thief Strikes King’s Pizzeria in Cartersville
CARTERSVILLE — A man walked into King’s Pizzeria Thursday night asking for free food, and made off with the store’s tip jar, according to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office. Video footage showed the suspect taking the clear glass jar off the counter and hiding it on...
WDEF
Increase in illness causes schools to close Friday
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland City Schools and Bradley County Schools announced in a press release that they will be closed on Friday. The press release stated the reason is because of an increased amount of illness throughout the school systems. The schools said they will use the...
OnlyInYourState
Play With Butterflies At Dahlonega Butterfly Farm Then Explore The Lake Zwerner Trail In Georgia
It’s no secret that Georgia has some of the most beautiful nature in the United States! From mountains to beaches, there is something for everyone in the Peach State! If you are looking to spend a day outside immersed in beautiful Georgia landscapes and learning how to care for them, you can’t miss The Dahlonega Butterfly Farm and the Lake Zwerner Trail.
allongeorgia.com
Grant Funds Available for Septic Repair for Walker County Residents in the Chattanooga Creek Watershed
Property owners along the Chattanooga Creek watershed in northwest Georgia are now eligible for grant funds to assist with the repair of failing septic systems. The Limestone Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council secured the funding to support eligible property owners in Walker and Dade counties who live along the watershed in Rossville, Flintstone, High Point and portions of Lookout Mountain. A map of the watershed area (shaded in dark green) is provided below.
