Port of Seattle, run by Democrats, brags on its political backdoor work killing the Pebble Project

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
 3 days ago
Unbeknownst to Alaskans, the Port of Seattle appears to have been taking a stand on the Pebble Project, a mining proposal in Southwest Alaska that was killed by the Biden Administration on Monday.

“The Port of Seattle celebrates the Biden administration, U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell and the rest of the Washington Congressional delegation, for their sustained efforts to preserve the Bristol Bay watershed, which has resulted in today’s historic accomplishment,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Fred Felleman, who was also recently appointed to the U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board. The board is an advisory panel to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

“Since 2017 the Port has stood with the fishing industry to oppose mining and other development proposals that threaten this watershed which is essential to sustaining the world’s largest sockeye salmon runs and our fishing families,” the Port of Seattle wrote, acknowledging that Alaska’s commercial salmon fishing industry largely belongs to Seattle.

“Commercial fishing is a critical part of the cultural and economic fabric of our port, city, and region. Today’s decision provides significant safeguards for the future of this incredible ecosystem and the sustainable fisheries is supports. We are counting on our federal leaders to remain forever vigilant in standing against anything that would jeopardize today’s long-awaited achievement,” the port said.

The Port of Seattle, run by elected commissioners such as Felleman oversees the seaport and airport in Seattle, including one of the largest container terminals on the West Coast. The Port of Seattle has lease-paying tenants and also funds its operations on the backs of property owners in Seattle, who pay about $78 a year per King County homeowner for the port operations.

The Port of Seattle is not an apolitical organization. The vast majority of its employees are registered Democrats, according to Zippia, an online recruiting company. Zippia shows that, as with political affiliations, the overwhelming number of political donations from employees of the Port of Seattle went to Democrat candidates.

Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

