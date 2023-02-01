Read full article on original website
Bethel, Alaska (KINY) – On Monday, a Bethel jury found 44-year-old Jason Bobby guilty for the 2018 shooting death of Deacon Evan. Bobby was convicted of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide on Jan. 30, and Bobby was previously convicted of tampering with physical evidence in May 2022. All three convictions stem from the same incident.
Yun Lee, age 82, of Bethel was taken into custody at the scene and charged with Possession of Stolen Property and Promoting Gambling in Bethel, Alaska on January 27, 2023, said Bethel Police. Bethel PD patrol division officer Corey Murray was called to the scene of a commercial burglary early...
On Sept. 7, two-and-a-half years after the crash of a Yute Commuter Service single-engine Piper PA-32 near Tuntutuliak, Alaska, the National Transportation Safety Board released its probable cause finding on the five-fatality accident, citing a pilot’s decision to fly into potentially whiteout conditions. But a lengthy investigation also pointed...
• New staff and volunteers are receiving continuous Driver/Operator training on the handling characteristics, operation of specialty equipment, care, maintenance, and safety of the department’s ambulances and fire apparatus. • Staff have completed several online training modules covering various topics of firefighting, emergency medical, fire inspection, and fire prevention.
