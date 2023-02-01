Read full article on original website
Delta Discovery
State of Alaska District Court in Bethel
Randy Overlander, 48 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob. Amvrossy A. Evan, 46 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob. Allen C.W. Dock, 51 Concealment of Merchandise $150. Sammy Andreanoff, 54 Violated Conditions of Probation 45 Days. Amvrossy A. Evan, 46 Violated Conditions of Probation $100.
Yute Commuter Service probable cause report shows safety issues, lax procedures, decisions: NTSB
On Sept. 7, two-and-a-half years after the crash of a Yute Commuter Service single-engine Piper PA-32 near Tuntutuliak, Alaska, the National Transportation Safety Board released its probable cause finding on the five-fatality accident, citing a pilot’s decision to fly into potentially whiteout conditions. But a lengthy investigation also pointed...
