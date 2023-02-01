ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel, AK

Delta Discovery

Man arrested for promoting gambling, stolen goods

Yun Lee, age 82, of Bethel was taken into custody at the scene and charged with Possession of Stolen Property and Promoting Gambling in Bethel, Alaska on January 27, 2023, said Bethel Police. Bethel PD patrol division officer Corey Murray was called to the scene of a commercial burglary early...
BETHEL, AK
Must Read Alaska

Yute Commuter Service probable cause report shows safety issues, lax procedures, decisions: NTSB

On Sept. 7, two-and-a-half years after the crash of a Yute Commuter Service single-engine Piper PA-32 near Tuntutuliak, Alaska, the National Transportation Safety Board released its probable cause finding on the five-fatality accident, citing a pilot’s decision to fly into potentially whiteout conditions. But a lengthy investigation also pointed...
TUNTUTULIAK, AK

