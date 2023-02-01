Read full article on original website
Related
Delta Discovery
State of Alaska District Court in Bethel
Randy Overlander, 48 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob. Amvrossy A. Evan, 46 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob. Allen C.W. Dock, 51 Concealment of Merchandise $150. Sammy Andreanoff, 54 Violated Conditions of Probation 45 Days. Amvrossy A. Evan, 46 Violated Conditions of Probation $100.
Yute Commuter Service probable cause report shows safety issues, lax procedures, decisions: NTSB
On Sept. 7, two-and-a-half years after the crash of a Yute Commuter Service single-engine Piper PA-32 near Tuntutuliak, Alaska, the National Transportation Safety Board released its probable cause finding on the five-fatality accident, citing a pilot’s decision to fly into potentially whiteout conditions. But a lengthy investigation also pointed...
kinyradio.com
Stony River man convicted of homicide and tampering charges
Bethel, Alaska (KINY) – On Monday, a Bethel jury found 44-year-old Jason Bobby guilty for the 2018 shooting death of Deacon Evan. Bobby was convicted of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide on Jan. 30, and Bobby was previously convicted of tampering with physical evidence in May 2022. All three convictions stem from the same incident.
Delta Discovery
Man arrested for promoting gambling, stolen goods
Yun Lee, age 82, of Bethel was taken into custody at the scene and charged with Possession of Stolen Property and Promoting Gambling in Bethel, Alaska on January 27, 2023, said Bethel Police. Bethel PD patrol division officer Corey Murray was called to the scene of a commercial burglary early...
Comments / 0