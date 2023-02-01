Bethel, Alaska (KINY) – On Monday, a Bethel jury found 44-year-old Jason Bobby guilty for the 2018 shooting death of Deacon Evan. Bobby was convicted of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide on Jan. 30, and Bobby was previously convicted of tampering with physical evidence in May 2022. All three convictions stem from the same incident.

